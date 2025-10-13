iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

The iPhone Air is finally coming to China, but is the market ready for eSIM-only?

Apple's latest slim device will be available for preorder in China soon, challenging the country's reliance on SIM cards.

By
Apple iPhone
iPhone Air and packaging
Apple's superthin, eSIM-only iPhone Air is finally making its way to China after a delay. The staggered release highlights a major tech transition, pushing a massive market to catch up with the future of connectivity.

Here’s the deal with the iPhone Air in China


After a bit of a wait, Apple is officially bringing its sleek iPhone Air to mainland China. CEO Tim Cook announced that preorders will kick off on October 17, with the phone hitting stores on October 22. The hold-up, as reported by Bloomberg, was all about giving local carriers time to get their networks ready for the phone’s key feature: it’s eSIM-only.

This means the iPhone Air has no physical SIM card tray. By ditching that tiny slot, Apple managed to squeeze in a larger battery, a pretty sweet trade-off for its ultra-thin design. While the standard iPhone 17 models in China still have physical SIM slots, the Air is forcing a change. This was made possible after China Mobile, a major carrier, finally received its approval to launch eSIM services.

Why this is important


Apple forcing the eSIM issue in China is a significant power move. China is a massive, critical market, and its carriers have been slow to adopt eSIMs due to regulatory hurdles. While some competing Android flagships, like Huawei’s Pura 70 Pro, do offer eSIM capabilities, it’s far from standard. Many high-end domestic phones still rely on traditional dual-SIM setups, which users there have come to expect.

By launching a high-profile, eSIM-only device, Apple is essentially strong-arming the industry into changing things up. It’s a bet that the appeal of the iPhone Air will be enough to get both carriers and consumers to embrace the new standard. For a market that values flexibility, this could be a bumpy transition, but it’s one that will accelerate the move away from plastic SIM cards for everyone.

Have you moved on to an e-SIM only phone?

Vote View Result

The resistance feels futile at this point


I’m not going to lie, I've been dragging my feet on the whole eSIM-only future. I’ve always disliked being forced into a new standard, especially when it takes away the tangible control of a physical SIM card. That simple pop-and-swap when you travel or test a new phone is a convenience that software menus and QR codes just can't replicate. It feels like a solution to a problem that didn't really exist.

But let's be real. When Apple removes a feature, it's usually gone for good, and the industry eventually follows. Seeing them make this same push in a market as massive and complex as China is the final signal that the physical SIM's days are numbered in flagship phones. As much as I've resisted it, and as much as I value that little piece of plastic, it feels like it’s time to realize the fight is over. This is where the industry is headed, whether we like it or not.

The iPhone Air is finally coming to China, but is the market ready for eSIM-only?

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
