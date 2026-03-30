I'm less and less convinced that Apple's foldable iPhone will be the huge hit everyone is expecting





Recommended For You Instead of getting a sequel to the "vanilla" duo, hardcore Apple fans will reportedly finally see the tech giant's Galaxy Z Fold rival announced this year. The Instead of getting a sequel to the "vanilla" iPhone 17 alongside a state-of-the-art iPhone 18 Pro duo, hardcore Apple fans will reportedlysee the tech giant's Galaxy Z Fold rival announced this year. The iPhone Fold (or iPhone Ultra ) has likely been in the works (at least in a conceptual form) for the better part of a decade, and although the first-of-a-kind device is expected to enter production soon, its commercial debut might not take place until December.

Too little, too late?





iPhone Fold " predictions are to be trusted. Look, I'm obviously not going to stand here and act like I know more about the mobile industry and foldable market segment than the experts over at Counterpoint Research. But I strongly believe the analytics firm's 2026 sales projections for said segment from a couple of weeks back were... optimistic, at least if Mark Gurman's latest "" predictions are to be trusted.











Recommended For You

Now, we all know how enthusiastic Apple's fanbase can get about all-new products (especially category-defining ones), but there's simply no mathematical way for the company to seize 28 percent of the whole year's global foldable sales in less than a month. 5 percent? Definitely. 10 percent? Maybe. 20 percent? Unlikely. 28 percent? Impossible!

What about 2027?





Because I'm really not trying to be a hater without rhyme or reason, I'll admit it's possible that Apple will become the world's top foldable vendor next year. But I don't think that's a given either, and I believe the 20 million unit sales target rumored of late might be a tad ambitious (to say the least).









Like Mark Gurman, I have no doubt that the first-gen foldable iPhone will generate great excitement among Apple fans, but I have a few reasons to expect the company to have trouble converting that theoretical or verbal enthusiasm into actual sales of tens of millions of copies (at least in the short term).





Number one, it's being reported that the device may need to make some build quality compromises in order to keep its price point (relatively) low. That's something Samsung or Motorola fans might be able to live with (no offense), but when it comes to Apple products, everyone expects perfection from a durability standpoint.





Do you think the iPhone Fold will be a hit? Yes, an instant and massive one. Yes, but not as big as some analysts expect. Yes, but only if it's released in September. Yes, but only in 2027. No. No, but its sequel will probably be successful. Vote 4 Votes





Not every new Apple product has to strike gold right off the bat





This is a key thing to remember when the iPhone Fold will be released and its sales figures will start to come out. The device doesn't need to ship 20 million units in a month or two to be considered a (moderate) hit.









Similarly, I believe it's far more realistic to expect the first-gen iPhone Fold to be a moderate hit and then its inevitable sequel to crush Samsung's foldables with a more refined, durable, and perhaps even more original design. After all, we have to remember that the foldable market as a whole hasn't grown anywhere near the pace predicted by research firms and industry analysts these last few years, so it's clearly unfair to now move all those excessive expectations to a... rookie.





foldable iPhone to not hit any other snags and be delayed to next year and for its sales numbers to at least exceed the initial popularity of products like the The important thing is for this year'sto not hit any other snags and be delayed to next year and for its sales numbers to at least exceed the initial popularity of products like the Vision Pro , HomePod, and AirPods Max (which really shouldn't be that difficult).

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible