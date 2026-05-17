Is Android still an operating system? Google says no, but here's why that's a stretch
The "intelligence system" rebrand is bold marketing, even if Android hasn't actually changed that much.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Gemini Intelligence | Image by Google
Google spent a good chunk of The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026 earlier this week telling us that Android is no longer just an operating system. According to Sameer Samat, Android is now an "intelligence system" that takes your intention into action. It's a bold pitch, however, in my opinion, it's mostly marketing.
Google can't afford to let Android be perceived as the boring layer underneath all that AI excitement. Calling Android an "intelligence system" reframes the conversation. Instead of competing with Apple Intelligence on iPhone or Galaxy AI on Samsung, Google is saying that the entire platform is the AI now.
What's new is that Gemini sits closer to the core than ever. It can act on your behalf with explicit permission, read screen context, and chain tasks together. That is meaningfully different from Android 16, where AI features felt more like add-ons than infrastructure.
Google has the advantage of Gemini being legitimately strong as an AI model, especially when compared to where Apple started. If Magic Cue actually surfaces the right info at the right moment, and if Gemini app automation can handle a DoorDash order without breaking, this stuff genuinely changes how I use my phone. But that's a big if.
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What Google actually said earlier this weekThe "intelligence system" framing wasn't a throwaway line, it was the entire thesis of the event. Every major announcement, from Gemini Intelligence rolling out across Android to the new Googlebook laptop category, was positioned as proof that Android has moved beyond traditional OS territory.
Gemini Intelligence will let your phone automate multi-step tasks across apps, summarize what's on your screen, fill out forms using your personal context, and even build custom widgets you describe in plain language. Magic Cue can surface answers from your emails or calendar in real time, and the new Rambler feature cleans up rambling voice notes into polished messages.
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Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, presents during 'The Android Show IO Edition 2026'. | Image by Google
So why is Google pushing this so hard?The AI push isn't happening in a vacuum. Apple has been hammering Apple Intelligence for over a year now, even if execution has been famously rough. Samsung's One UI is leaning more and more into Galaxy AI as a core selling point, and OpenAI, Anthropic, and every other AI company keeps rolling out agentic features that step into territory phone makers used to own.
Google can't afford to let Android be perceived as the boring layer underneath all that AI excitement. Calling Android an "intelligence system" reframes the conversation. Instead of competing with Apple Intelligence on iPhone or Galaxy AI on Samsung, Google is saying that the entire platform is the AI now.
It should be noted that this is smart positioning, and it gives every Gemini feature a halo. Positioning, though, is not the same as transformation.
Is "Android is no longer just an OS" a real shift, or just marketing?
What Android 17 actually isStrip away the marketing language and Android 17, set to roll out to Pixels in June 2026, is still very much an operating system. It manages your apps, your notifications, your storage, your permissions, and your hardware. The Material 3 Expressive design language carries over, and App Bubbles, the new screen recorder, and separate notification and quick settings panels are all OS features.
What's new is that Gemini sits closer to the core than ever. It can act on your behalf with explicit permission, read screen context, and chain tasks together. That is meaningfully different from Android 16, where AI features felt more like add-ons than infrastructure.
Calling that a paradigm shift away from operating systems, though, is a stretch. It's still an OS, just with a more capable assistant baked in.
What this actually means for youI'm currently daily-driving the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and have been in the Pixel and ChromeOS ecosystem for years, and here's what I think matters most: the AI features will only feel transformative if they ship reliably. Apple Intelligence is the cautionary tale, with a huge initial promise followed by a messy rollout, and a lot of features that still feel half-baked nearly two years after launch.
Google has the advantage of Gemini being legitimately strong as an AI model, especially when compared to where Apple started. If Magic Cue actually surfaces the right info at the right moment, and if Gemini app automation can handle a DoorDash order without breaking, this stuff genuinely changes how I use my phone. But that's a big if.
The bottom lineThe "Android is no longer just an OS" pitch is great marketing, and it was good for Google to set the tone before I/O proper, which is taking place in just a few days. The truth, though, is that Android 17 is still Android, just with significantly more Gemini woven in. That's exciting on its own merits, and it doesn't need the rebranding.
I'd rather Google ship Gemini Intelligence reliably and let users decide what to call it. If the features work, the framing will follow.
Follow me on X and Threads for more Android and Pixel coverage.
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