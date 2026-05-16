Verizon trying to get some customers to cough up an extra $15 every month
A Verizon customer says the carrier tried to trick them into paying more for no reason.
Verizon wants customers to pay for the Gizmo Watch's functionality. | Image by Sansi LED Display
While it's generally a good idea to listen to your carrier, that advice doesn't always apply. Case in point: Reddit user 333Nereus recently received an email from Verizon nudging them to do something they weren't obligated to do.
Verizon is apparently emailing Gizmo smartwatch owners to switch from the standalone GizmoHub app to a broader Verizon app, presumably Verizon Family.
According to 333Nereus, migrating to the Verizon Family app to continue tracking your kid's location will tack an extra $15/month, plus and taxes and fees, onto your bill.
Apparently, the email's wording strongly implied that switching apps was mandatory for continued geofencing alerts. However, a Verizon representative later contradicted this, telling 333Nereus it was merely a suggestion. The rep did, however, confirm the $15/month charge if you actually take the bait.
The handful of responses under the Reddit post sugges escalating the matter to a court or the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
It's easy to see why tempers are flaring. First, no company should be lax with communication regarding a product parents rely on for child safety. Second, the lack of clarity and conflicting statements from Verizon look a lot like a bait-and-switch tactic meant to manipulate customers.
Verizon announced in March that customers would soon be able to manage Gizmo Watches through the Verizon Family app. This all-in-one safety hub allows account holders to manage smartphones and connected gadgets such as tablets.
It's not clear whether the company is looking to ax the GizmoHub app, in which case moving to the paid version wouldn't be optional anymore for parents who want to keep tabs on their children.
Charging for a previously free service
Verizon is apparently emailing Gizmo smartwatch owners to switch from the standalone GizmoHub app to a broader Verizon app, presumably Verizon Family.
The Gizmo watch is a starter smartwatch for kids to safely orient them to technology. Parental supervision and location tracking are the key reasons parents buy it.
According to 333Nereus, migrating to the Verizon Family app to continue tracking your kid's location will tack an extra $15/month, plus and taxes and fees, onto your bill.
GizmoHub doesn't charge for that functionality. If you switch, you won't be able to go back to GizmoHub.
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if you switch to Verizon app, you lose that functionality and have to pay $15/month (+taxes & fees) to get it back. AND YOU CAN'T SWITCH BACK TO GIZMO HUB APP.
Verizon isn't taking responsibility
Apparently, the email's wording strongly implied that switching apps was mandatory for continued geofencing alerts. However, a Verizon representative later contradicted this, telling 333Nereus it was merely a suggestion. The rep did, however, confirm the $15/month charge if you actually take the bait.
Before getting through to a human, 333Nereus had to battle an AI bot that hallucinated and denied that there was a fee. When confronted, the bot admitted it made a mistake.
What would you do if a carrier tried to trick you into paying extra?
Are we smelling a lawsuit?
The handful of responses under the Reddit post sugges escalating the matter to a court or the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
It's easy to see why tempers are flaring. First, no company should be lax with communication regarding a product parents rely on for child safety. Second, the lack of clarity and conflicting statements from Verizon look a lot like a bait-and-switch tactic meant to manipulate customers.
Taking customers for granted
Verizon announced in March that customers would soon be able to manage Gizmo Watches through the Verizon Family app. This all-in-one safety hub allows account holders to manage smartphones and connected gadgets such as tablets.
Verizon's website says that Verizon Family is included for free with Verizon phone accounts or a Gizmo Watch service. However, for parental controls, customers are advised to upgrade to Family Plus, which can cost as much as $15 a month.
It's not clear whether the company is looking to ax the GizmoHub app, in which case moving to the paid version wouldn't be optional anymore for parents who want to keep tabs on their children.
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