Verizon trying to get some customers to cough up an extra $15 every month

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon isn't taking responsibility

Verizon





What would you do if a carrier tried to trick you into paying extra? Leave them. Sue them. Ignore and move on. Vote 1 Votes

Are we smelling a lawsuit?

The handful of responses under the Reddit post sugges escalating the matter to a court or the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).



It's easy to see why tempers are flaring. First, no company should be lax with communication regarding a product parents rely on for child safety. Second, the lack of clarity and conflicting statements from Verizon look a lot like a bait-and-switch tactic meant to manipulate customers.

Taking customers for granted

Verizon announced in March that customers would soon be able to



Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Verizon 's website says that Verizon Family is included for free with Verizon phone accounts or a Gizmo Watch service. However, for parental controls, customers are advised to upgrade to Family Plus, which can cost as much as $15 a month.



It's not clear whether the company is looking to ax the GizmoHub app, in which case moving to the paid version wouldn't be optional anymore for parents who want to keep tabs on their children. The handful of responses under the Reddit post sugges escalating the matter to a court or the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).It's easy to see why tempers are flaring. First, no company should be lax with communication regarding a product parents rely on for child safety. Second, the lack of clarity and conflicting statements fromlook a lot like a bait-and-switch tactic meant to manipulate customers.announced in March that customers would soon be able to manage Gizmo Watches through the Verizon Family app . This all-in-one safety hub allows account holders to manage smartphones and connected gadgets such as tablets.'s website says thatFamily is included for free withphone accounts or a Gizmo Watch service. However, for parental controls, customers are advised to upgrade to Family Plus, which can cost as much as $15 a month.It's not clear whether the company is looking to ax the GizmoHub app, in which case moving to the paid version wouldn't be optional anymore for parents who want to keep tabs on their children.

Apparently, the email's wording strongly implied that switching apps was mandatory for continued geofencing alerts. However, arepresentative later contradicted this, telling 333Nereus it was merely a suggestion. The rep did, however, confirm the $15/month charge if you actually take the bait.Before getting through to a human, 333Nereus had to battle an AI bot that hallucinated and denied that there was a fee. When confronted, the bot admitted it made a mistake.