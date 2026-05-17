Cable giant Comcast, owner of Xfinity Mobile, says it will focus on wireless service

Comcast, the parent company of Xfinity, is known mostly for its cable and internet service. In April 2017, the company started Xfinity Mobile, an MVNO that uses Verizon 's 4G and 5G signals. Like other cable-owned MVNOs, Xfinity also relies on its own large network of home and business hotspots.

Comcast is now focusing on its Xfinity Mobile wireless business





Comcast is now focusing on wireless according to the company's CEO of the Connectivity & Platforms unit, Steve Croney. The executive says that wireless is Comcast's top priority and stated that it is all about playing offense.

Xfinity Mobile reported a record number of new wireless additions during Q1





And leading that offense is Xfinity Mobile with 9.73 million lines as of the end of Q1 2026. The January through March quarter was a record-breaking one for the MVNO as it added a company record 435,000 lines during that period.





Which MVNO would you be interested in subscribing to? Xfinity Mobile. Google Fi. Mint Mobile. Visible. Another MVNO. I'll never use an MVNO. Vote 4 Votes





It's believed that Xfinity Mobile was able to set that record for the first quarter because of a promotion it was running that gave new and existing subscribers a free line for a year. The big question is how many of these free lines will become paid lines.





Verizon ) because of pricing. MVNOs offer lower-priced pre-paid plans that resonate more with the public during tough times. Comcast's Croney says that the company will invest more in Xfinity Mobile, although it already is profitable as a separate business. With the economy suffering, we could see MVNOs grab customers leaving the "Big 3 carriers" ( AT&T T-Mobile , and) because of pricing. MVNOs offer lower-priced pre-paid plans that resonate more with the public during tough times. Comcast's Croney says that the company will invest more in Xfinity Mobile, although it already is profitable as a separate business.

The big buzzword in wireless is convergence





You might recall that when Xfinity Mobile launched in 2017, Comcast said that it was not looking to be a major player in the industry , and saw the MVNO as a value add-on for Comcast's home-based subscribers. The Big 3 carriers have been talking about convergence and are working to seamlessly transfer your wireless call from a 5G tower to home fiber without dropping the call. All three carriers have started bundling mobile with home internet and are working on offering their customers a unified single bill.



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But with this in mind, Comcast, as noted by Croney, has to be on the offensive and compete more aggressively for wireless customers. Xfinity Mobile has also changed things up earlier this year by getting rid of the "by-the-Gig" plan that charged customers based on the number of gigs they planned on consuming that month.

The MVNO offers two unlimited plans





Xfinity Mobile now offers only unlimited plans and currently has two that consumers can choose from. Mobile Select is free for the first year and then $30 a month after. It includes unlimited talk, text, and data in the U.S., and in over 215 destinations when traveling. It also includes unlimited mobile hotspot data with reduced speeds after 15 GB and video streams at 720p high definition.





The Mobile Plus plan is $15 a month for a year and $45 a month after. This offers the same things as Mobile Select but gives you 50 GB of premium mobile hotspot data, 4K video streaming in ultra-high definition, a discounted phone upgrade every year and Xfinity Call Guard to protect subscribers from spam. The plan also includes Xfinity Mobile Care Plus, which will repair your phone and give you a replacement unit.





Comcast is having issues with its broadband unit, which has been losing subscribers. That business segment did do better during the first quarter by narrowing the number of subscribers it lost thanks to revised pricing, a five-year price lock, and the elimination of data caps.

As for Xfinity Mobile, it faces plenty of competition from other MVNOs that use the Verizon network such as Visible and Total Wireless. Other MVNOs that compete with Xfinity Mobile include Google Fi, Consumer Cellular, and Mint Mobile.





Will the increased focus on wireless help Xfinity Mobile generate new business? This is something that we will have to wait to see and we could have some idea as soon as Q2 numbers are released by Comcast.