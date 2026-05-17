Genmoji on iPhone will get an update with iOS 27 to make it more appealing for casual users
Genmoji is a pretty neat Apple Intelligence feature that is about to get even more accessible.
Genmoji was introduced in 2024 with mixed results. | Image by Apple
Though most of Apple Intelligence still lags far behind rival offerings like Gemini, Apple is proud of its Genmoji feature. According to a new report, Genmoji will be getting a small quality-of-life improvement this year with iOS 27, which will release fully to the public alongside the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro models and the foldable iPhone Ultra.
Just in case you’re unfamiliar with it, Genmoji is an Apple Intelligence feature that lets you create custom emojis with just a text prompt. Using modern generative AI, users can create all kinds of custom emojis to use anywhere, within some expected limits, of course.
Like most of the Apple Intelligence features, Genmoji was pretty broken when it first made it to the iPhone. The outputs were usually very odd, unpleasant to look at, and oftentimes not what you had in mind.
Apple insider Mark Gurman, in his newsletter Power On, reveals that Apple is readying another update for Genmoji. This one is designed to increase usage of the Genmoji feature by making it even more easily accessible for more casual users.
“Suggested Genmoji are created from your photos and your commonly typed phrases.”
I’ve said this before, but this is how AI will eventually become a part of everything until we can’t remember a time without it. Whenever a new technology comes around, it starts creeping into every facet of life and, before anyone even realizes it, it is all around them.
But if you are one of those people who dislike AI, you won’t really get a choice sooner or later, unfortunately.
A recap on Genmoji
Just in case you’re unfamiliar with it, Genmoji is an Apple Intelligence feature that lets you create custom emojis with just a text prompt. Using modern generative AI, users can create all kinds of custom emojis to use anywhere, within some expected limits, of course.
It wasn’t great initially
Like most of the Apple Intelligence features, Genmoji was pretty broken when it first made it to the iPhone. The outputs were usually very odd, unpleasant to look at, and oftentimes not what you had in mind.
It has improved since, like most of Apple Intelligence, and results are better now. You can also combine existing emojis and your iPhone doesn’t heat up quite as much when doing so now, though it still gets noticeably warm.
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Genmoji update for iOS 27
This update will be very welcome for people who frequently use Genmoji already. | Image by Apple
Apple insider Mark Gurman, in his newsletter Power On, reveals that Apple is readying another update for Genmoji. This one is designed to increase usage of the Genmoji feature by making it even more easily accessible for more casual users.
With iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, you will receive a new optional feature for suggested Genmoji. Users will be presented with the option to generate emojis that pertain to frequently used phrases or even photos on the phone. It is described as follows in the keyboard settings:
“Suggested Genmoji are created from your photos and your commonly typed phrases.”
Do you see yourself using Genmoji more with this addition?
Eventually, AI will be everywhere
I’ve said this before, but this is how AI will eventually become a part of everything until we can’t remember a time without it. Whenever a new technology comes around, it starts creeping into every facet of life and, before anyone even realizes it, it is all around them.
I’m not saying that this is necessarily a bad thing. Unlike many people, I think that modern AI is pretty sweet. I never thought that I would ever get to witness Artificial Intelligence this good in my lifetime.
But if you are one of those people who dislike AI, you won’t really get a choice sooner or later, unfortunately.
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