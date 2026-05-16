The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is a treat you wouldn't want to miss at this price
This Amazon promo may not last too long, though, so hurry if you wish to save.
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Get that premium Galaxy experience at a more affordable price. | Image by PhoneArena
Amazon recently dropped a nice $100 discount on the Watch Ultra (2025), making the premium smartwatch a bit more affordable. But let's face it: not everyone would be OK with paying nearly $550 for a new wearable. If you're after something more affordable yet durable, I've got the perfect alternative for you.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is a top pick right now, offered with a generous 28% discount. So, instead of coughing up nearly $660 for this bad boy, you can now grab it for just under $470. However you look at it, this is a pretty exciting savings opportunity.
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I'll admit: this wearable is one generation old and will soon be two generations behind. But it still nails all the basics, making it much harder to resist at its current price.
For starters, the model features a durable yet stylish design. Even though it's slightly heavier than your average watch, most users shouldn't have a problem wearing it all day long.
When it comes to features, the Watch Ultra (2024) is quite rich, packing everything you could need for daily use. With mostly accurate heart rate readings, detailed sleep tracking, and support for all sorts of activities, including triathlon, this model leaves nothing in the dark.
Best of all, the Samsung Health app is an absolute delight. Unlike some competitors, Samsung doesn't lock your detailed stats behind subscriptions, giving you a complete breakdown of your sleep, activities, and more.
Dual-band GPS is also on deck, giving you more advanced positioning accuracy at all times. And yet, when it comes to battery life, you can't really expect wonders. If you constantly track your activities and location or often tap on the screen, it probably won't make it two days between charges.
Still not convinced? Check out the full Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) review for more insights. And if you're ready to save, now's your chance to save on Amazon.
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