Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

This iPhone 18 Pro upgrade may be another reason for you to skip the iPhone 17 if you care about battery life

The iPhone 18 Pro will feature a minor upgrade that will likely improve your battery life by the tiniest amount.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Wireless service Qualcomm iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro dummy unit vs iPhone 16 Pro
The iPhone 17 is just around the corner, but there are already a few reports that may make you want to skip it and wait for the iPhone 18 instead. Putting aside the obvious improvements — processor, cameras, or newer versions of iOS — there’s also another, minor reason to wait for next year’s flagships.

After years of trial and error, Apple was finally able to make an in-house cellular modem to decrease its dependency on Qualcomm. This modem, the C1, debuted in this year’s new budget model: the iPhone 16e. However, it wasn’t good enough to make it to the top-of-the-line models, and the same will hold true this year for the iPhone 17 lineup as well.

How has the C1 modem served you?

Vote View Result


But, according to Apple insider Mark Gurman, with next year’s flagships, Apple is bringing its in-house cellular chip to the Pro models as well. This will obviously not be the C1 modem, but rather the C2, or even the C3 if reports about the C2 being a test-only chip are accurate.

Whether Apple is able to bring up its performance to be on par with Qualcomm’s chips is completely up in the air for now, but there is almost certainly going to be another advantage.



With an in-house modem, Apple will be able to do what it already does with its A-series and M-series chips on its phones and MacBook laptops, respectively. The hardware and software synergy could be optimized to such an extent, that the iPhone 18 Pro may have slightly better battery life than it would have done with a Qualcomm chip.



While that extra boost wouldn’t really be too noticeable on the Pro models — Apple is fattening them up again for bigger batteries — it will still be a welcome addition. This is also why this year’s super slim iPhone 17 Air is expected to have Apple’s own modem as well, as it only has a battery capacity of 2,900 mAh.

And, even if the battery life isn’t a noticeable jump up for the consumer, Apple will definitely notice the reduction in manufacturing costs. Whether the company passes on those reductions to its users, however, remains to be seen.

This iPhone 18 Pro upgrade may be another reason for you to skip the iPhone 17 if you care about battery life
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Galaxy S26 Ultra rumored to shed even more of Note DNA
Galaxy S26 Ultra rumored to shed even more of Note DNA
Even bigger Google Messages branding change spotted
Even bigger Google Messages branding change spotted

Latest News

Apple is about to make the gravest iPhone camera mistake, but I have the perfect solution
Apple is about to make the gravest iPhone camera mistake, but I have the perfect solution
Yes, reverse wireless charging sounds amazing, but Apple will probably make you wait
Yes, reverse wireless charging sounds amazing, but Apple will probably make you wait
Best back to school deals in 2024: Save big on premium phones, tablets, smartwatches and more
Best back to school deals in 2024: Save big on premium phones, tablets, smartwatches and more
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t thin, but that might be a good thing
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold isn’t thin, but that might be a good thing
You guys think the Samsung Tri-Fold should cost $2,000, but have you considered this?
You guys think the Samsung Tri-Fold should cost $2,000, but have you considered this?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless