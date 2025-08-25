This iPhone 18 Pro upgrade may be another reason for you to skip the iPhone 17 if you care about battery life
The iPhone 18 Pro will feature a minor upgrade that will likely improve your battery life by the tiniest amount.
The iPhone 17 is just around the corner, but there are already a few reports that may make you want to skip it and wait for the iPhone 18 instead. Putting aside the obvious improvements — processor, cameras, or newer versions of iOS — there’s also another, minor reason to wait for next year’s flagships.
But, according to Apple insider Mark Gurman, with next year’s flagships, Apple is bringing its in-house cellular chip to the Pro models as well. This will obviously not be the C1 modem, but rather the C2, or even the C3 if reports about the C2 being a test-only chip are accurate.
With an in-house modem, Apple will be able to do what it already does with its A-series and M-series chips on its phones and MacBook laptops, respectively. The hardware and software synergy could be optimized to such an extent, that the iPhone 18 Pro may have slightly better battery life than it would have done with a Qualcomm chip.
While that extra boost wouldn’t really be too noticeable on the Pro models — Apple is fattening them up again for bigger batteries — it will still be a welcome addition. This is also why this year’s super slim iPhone 17 Air is expected to have Apple’s own modem as well, as it only has a battery capacity of 2,900 mAh.
And, even if the battery life isn’t a noticeable jump up for the consumer, Apple will definitely notice the reduction in manufacturing costs. Whether the company passes on those reductions to its users, however, remains to be seen.
The iPhone 16e debuted with Apple’s in-house cellular modem. | Image credit — PhoneArena
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 24, 2025
