This iPhone 18 Pro upgrade may be another reason for you to skip the iPhone 17 if you care about battery life

iPhone 17

How has the C1 modem served you? It's been perfectly fine It's performed better than Qualcomm's It's been a mixed bag It's been pretty bad Don't use an iPhone 16e It's been perfectly fine 12.07% It's performed better than Qualcomm's 1.72% It's been a mixed bag 6.9% It's been pretty bad 5.17% Don't use an iPhone 16e 74.14%

The iPhone 18 Pro will also get the second gen Apple modem. This year’s Pro phones will use Qualcomm still. The slim phone though will use the first gen Apple modem, like the 16E. https://t.co/fhoI2CdIOu — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 24, 2025









Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer