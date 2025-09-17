Shocking report claims the Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with Exynos, not Snapdragon chipset

What happened?





Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Is that possible? And why would Samsung do it?

Galaxy S26

S26

Recommended Stories

The logical step

Snapdragon or Exynos for your Galaxy S26 Ultra? Snapdragon and nothing less. I don't care that much, as they are both powerful enough. Exynos seems like a great option. Snapdragon and nothing less. 60% I don't care that much, as they are both powerful enough. 26.67% Exynos seems like a great option. 13.33%



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!