Apple accidentally leaks some of its upcoming products
Apple reveals some of the new products it expects to release as early as this year.
Apple does not like leaks. Its lawsuit against FPT's Jon Prosser, accused by the tech giant of getting access to a developmental iPhone 17 model owned by an Apple employee, makes this crystal clear. But the reason for Apple's anger might not be as clear. You see, Apple apparently wants to get into the "Apple Leaks" business itself and hopes to shut down a competitor (Prosser).Apple itself just accidentally leaked several new products and while this paragraph was written with tongue-in-cheek, the rest of this story is true.
Apple accidentally leaks unannounced future devices
According to the report, Apple slipped up and included code used to identify hardware in software code that linked to several unannounced products. One of the products is a new HomePod mini carrying a codename of B525. This tracks perfectly since the current HomePod mini sports a codename of B520. The new HomePod mini will use the same T8310 microarchitecture deployed on the Apple Watch.
The Apple HomePod mini, released in 2020. | Image credit-Apple
The Apple Watch Series 9 and Series 10 both use the T8310 core architecture. It is also expected to be used with the S11 chip that will run the Apple Watch Series 11, scheduled to be unveiled next month. This indicates that a new chip will replace the S5-class chip that is used with the currently offered HomePod mini model that was released in 2020. The new chip will reportedly have a 64-bit dual-core CPU based on the A16 application processor (AP). It will also feature a four-core Neural Engine, which is something that the chip inside the current HomePod mini doesn't have. The HomePod mini 2 could be released this year anytime between next month and the end of 2025.
Among the unannounced new products that Apple leaked is a new Apple TV powered by the same A17 Pro AP that powers the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The updated silicon would be a nice improvement from the A15 Bionic currently found in the current Apple TV product. The new chipset will bring Apple Intelligence support to Apple TV and will also allow the product to run console-tier games with the quality graphics such games deserve. The company is supposedly testing its own Bluetooth/Wi-Fi chip to use with the product.
The new Apple TV unit could be released as soon as next month at the earliest; it is expected to see the light of day sometime this year.
A new iPad mini (J510/J511) was one of the products leaked by Apple. It is expected to feature the powerful new A19 Pro AP which will be the silicon inside the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The last iPad mini was released last October, employing the A17 Pro. Apple is supposed to be working on a new iPad mini with an OLED display for 2026 or possibly 2027. This could be the model leaked by Apple.
The A19 Pro AP that could run this device has more GPU cores than the A19 SoC. There could be a binned version of the A19 Pro with just one less GPU core, which might be found inside the upcoming ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air. A binned chip is one that was not perfectly produced and, as a result, it was placed in one of various bins based on its flaws. This is done so that chips not perfectly produced don't have to be thrown out and can be employed.
A new entry-level iPad (J581/J582) was also leaked by Apple, and the product will get a chip boost from the A16 used on the current entry-level Apple tablet to the A18. Expected next spring, the new low-end iPad should support Apple Intelligence and feature a 16-core Neural Engine. The chipset might be new, but the design of the tablet will reportedly stay the same.
Vision Pro 2 is expected to be powered by the new M5 chip
The new Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 were included in the leak, and Apple is expected to use the S11 System in Package (SiP) chip to power its upcoming timepieces. With the same T8310 architecture used with the S9 and S10 SiP, the S11 could carry two performance cores, a 64‑bit dual‑core CPU, and a 4‑core Neural Engine.
Other devices accidentally leaked by Apple include:
- Vision Pro 2-powered by M5 chip, replacing the M2 used in the first version of the spatial computer. We could see a late 2025 release.
- Apple Studio Display 2-with a possible mini‑LED backlight. This might be launched early next year.
Which of the above leaked Apple products would you be interested in?
