This is the future Apple product that Tim Cook is reportedly obsessed with

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Luxshare stopped producing Vision Pro headsets at the start of the year





Vision Pro units in 2024 and delivered only 45,000 Vision Pros during the fourth quarter of 2025. As a comparison, tens of millions of iPhones are shipped each quarter with an estimated 56-60 million units delivered during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. It should be noted that Apple no longer reports the number of iPhone units shipped but does report how much revenue the iPhone generated each quarter. Despite the new headset update released late last year that contains an M5 chip, the Vision Pro continues to sell poorly according to the Financial Times. IDC says that Apple reportedly shipped 390,000units in 2024 and delivered only 45,000 Vision Pros during the fourth quarter of 2025. As a comparison, tens of millions of iPhones are shipped each quarter with an estimated 56-60 million units delivered during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. It should be noted that Apple no longer reports the number of iPhone units shipped but does report how much revenue the iPhone generated each quarter.



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Luxshare, the company that manufacturers the Vision Pro headset for Apple, has supposedly stopped producing the device at the start of last year. Apple has also stopped promoting the Vision Pro as Sensor Tower says that in key markets including the U.S. and U.K., Apple has reduced digital advertising for the product by a whopping 95% during the last year. Apple finds itself in a situation where developers don't see any payoff for creating new Vison Pro apps.





Which Apple smart glasses would you be interested in? The pair without displays. 7.84% The AR glasses with displays. 37.25% Both. 9.15% Neither. 45.75% Vote 153 Votes





Once again comparing the Vision Pro to the iPhone, Apple says that the Vision Pro has 3,000 apps that were created specifically for the spatial computer. That number is well behind the number of apps that were developed for the iPhone and listed in the App Store the first year after the iPhone's app storefront opened for business in 2008. No matter how you slice it, the Vision Pro has been a disappointment for Apple.

The specs most are waiting for are the AR specs that could be quite a few years away





Counterpoint said that VR headset shipments declined by 14% for the first half of 2025 on a year-over-year basis. While Meta's Quest headsets took 80% of the market during that six-month period, Meta has started moving its marketing and R&D budgets toward the Meta Ray-Ban AI glasses.



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Vision Pro toward the development of its smart glasses. Late this year or early next year, Apple is moving some of the brain power that created thetoward the development of its smart glasses. Late this year or early next year, Apple might release a pair of smart glasses that will compete with the Ray-Ban Meta glasses . Using built-in cameras, these specs will see what the user sees allowing the glasses to use Siri to translate signs, play music and take phone calls via built-in speakers. The glasses will also take photos and videos and rely on Siri for navigation. Because these glasses won't have a display (users will turn to their iPhone screens instead), these specs will be lightweight and have all-day battery life.

Apple could turn to the Steve Jobs playbook when it eventually unveils AR glasses





Possibly as soon as 2028, the product that Apple CEO Tim Cook is said to be obsessed with could be ready to be released. We are talking about Augmented Reality (AR) glasses. These glasses define AR by showing digitally created objects that are overlaid on top of real-world images. This product features real displays and would be equipped with a powerful M-series chip. This could be Apple's next big thing possibly replacing the iPhone.









Apple tried this back in 2007 when it blew up a nascent smartphone market by introducing the touchscreen iPhone, a product that changed the world. Tim Cook could be sitting back in his chair in Cupertino waiting for his opportunity to do the same thing to the AR glasses market. But again, this could be a few years away.

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