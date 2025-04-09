Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

iPhone 17 Air dummy leak shows that design again - and yep, that camera bar is still here

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
A concept render of the iPhone 17 Air.
A newly leaked iPhone 17 Air dummy unit has shown up online, yet again showing the potentially controversial design.

Day after day different leaks (CAD images, cases even) keep drilling into us the possibility of Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series, and more specifically the rumored super-slim iPhone 17 Air, adopting a new design. Now, a new iPhone 17 Air dummy arrived, once again showing the controversial new look that may seem like Apple took a page from Google Pixel's book.

This is yet again another piece of (potential) evidence that the iPhone 17 series will shake things up this year. Although, it's safe to assume all these leaks aren't the most accurate, as even though they seem to be quite a lot, Apple is known to be able to keep a secret when it comes to unreleased products.

Majin Bu (who has provided quite a lot of these leaks!) is showing us a supposed iPhone 17 Air dummy unit. Apparently, this is said to be the final design of the phone, or very close to it.



Jon Prosser shared this design a while back. The phone is quite thin - noticeably thinner than the iPhone 17 Pro - and is said to have a flat frame, along with flat front and back sides.

The camera bar on the back is the most problematic part of the design. It doesn't really align with Apple's design strategies as of late (at least in my opinion), and is also very reminiscent of Google's phones, including the Pixel's now recognizable camera bar design. Although it's not the same, it's also... not too different.

The dummy unit also shows a single camera on the back, situated on the left side of the camera bar. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Air may sport a 6.6-inch display, but leakers are uncertain at this point. The device is expected to replace the Plus model in the iPhone 17 series.

The phone's main fancy point is said to be the thinness. It is rumored to measure around 5.5mm or 5.4mm at its thinnest part, but the camera bar may add some 4mm to the thickness at the top. Potentially it may have good battery life thanks to high-density energy cells, despite the fact that earlier, disappointments in the battery life department were expected.

The iPhone 17 Air is set to face the likes of the teased but not yet released Galaxy S25 Edge if the latter even makes it to the U.S. Lastly, the ultra-slim rival from Samsung was said to be delayed, but at least its design isn't inspired by a Pixel-esque mystical creature.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book

Latest News

T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless