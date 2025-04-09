iPhone 17 Air dummy leak shows that design again - and yep, that camera bar is still here
A newly leaked iPhone 17 Air dummy unit has shown up online, yet again showing the potentially controversial design.
Day after day different leaks (CAD images, cases even) keep drilling into us the possibility of Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series, and more specifically the rumored super-slim iPhone 17 Air, adopting a new design. Now, a new iPhone 17 Air dummy arrived, once again showing the controversial new look that may seem like Apple took a page from Google Pixel's book.
Majin Bu (who has provided quite a lot of these leaks!) is showing us a supposed iPhone 17 Air dummy unit. Apparently, this is said to be the final design of the phone, or very close to it.
Jon Prosser shared this design a while back. The phone is quite thin - noticeably thinner than the iPhone 17 Pro - and is said to have a flat frame, along with flat front and back sides.
The dummy unit also shows a single camera on the back, situated on the left side of the camera bar. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Air may sport a 6.6-inch display, but leakers are uncertain at this point. The device is expected to replace the Plus model in the iPhone 17 series.
The phone's main fancy point is said to be the thinness. It is rumored to measure around 5.5mm or 5.4mm at its thinnest part, but the camera bar may add some 4mm to the thickness at the top. Potentially it may have good battery life thanks to high-density energy cells, despite the fact that earlier, disappointments in the battery life department were expected.
The iPhone 17 Air is set to face the likes of the teased but not yet released Galaxy S25 Edge if the latter even makes it to the U.S. Lastly, the ultra-slim rival from Samsung was said to be delayed, but at least its design isn't inspired by a Pixel-esque mystical creature.
This is yet again another piece of (potential) evidence that the iPhone 17 series will shake things up this year. Although, it's safe to assume all these leaks aren't the most accurate, as even though they seem to be quite a lot, Apple is known to be able to keep a secret when it comes to unreleased products.
The camera bar on the back is the most problematic part of the design. It doesn't really align with Apple's design strategies as of late (at least in my opinion), and is also very reminiscent of Google's phones, including the Pixel's now recognizable camera bar design. Although it's not the same, it's also... not too different.
