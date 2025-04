iPhone 17 Air’s thinness is shown off in dummy hands-on video with the rest of the iPhone 17 series

In the video, thedummy was measured at just 5.65mm thick, significantly undercutting the current-gen iPhone 16 Pro ’s profile, not to mention that of the iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max dummy units that are also shown off. For perspective, that makes it thinner than even the iPod touch, Apple’s previous champion of slimness. While this model is a non-functioning unit used primarily for case fitting and design previews, it does give us a solid idea of what Apple might be planning for 2025.

Images credit — Unbox Therapy





iPhone 17 Air

Apple has chased ultra-thin designs before, especially with the iPhone 6 era and the iPad Pro line. But thinness often comes at a cost. The slimmer the body, the harder it is to pack in a big battery or provide structural integrity. Longtime Apple fans might remember the iPhone 6 "bendgate" incident, when some users reported their phones bending in pockets. That’s the kind of issue Apple will need to guard against here.Public perception around ultra-thin phones has been a bit of a mixed bag. Some users love the lightweight, minimalist feel, especially for one-handed use and portability. Others remain skeptical, seeing thinner phones as a trade-off that often comes at the expense of battery life, cooling, or durability. With foldables and larger flagships becoming the norm, Apple might be betting that there's still a market hungry for a sleek, slim, no-nonsense slab. If thedelivers on both form and function, it could mark a return to a design trend that many thought had run its course.