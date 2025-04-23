Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

iPhone 17 Air's thinness is shown off in dummy hands-on video with the rest of the iPhone 17 series

Screenshot of iPhone 17 series dummy units
A new dummy model of the rumored iPhone 17 Air has surfaced online, giving us our first tangible glimpse at what could be Apple’s thinnest iPhone in years. In this hands-on video, the dummy unit shows off a noticeably slimmer design compared to recent Pro models, aligning with earlier reports suggesting that Apple is gearing up to make thin the new premium.

In the video, the iPhone 17 Air dummy was measured at just 5.65mm thick, significantly undercutting the current-gen iPhone 16 Pro’s profile, not to mention that of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max dummy units that are also shown off. For perspective, that makes it thinner than even the iPod touch, Apple’s previous champion of slimness. While this model is a non-functioning unit used primarily for case fitting and design previews, it does give us a solid idea of what Apple might be planning for 2025.

Aside from its striking silhouette, the dummy reveals the redesigned camera layout with a single camera. While no specific hardware specs have been confirmed, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to join a refreshed iPhone lineup next year that may include a regular iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus, and a Pro Max model that will also see a camera layout redesign.

Images credit — Unbox Therapy

Apple has chased ultra-thin designs before, especially with the iPhone 6 era and the iPad Pro line. But thinness often comes at a cost. The slimmer the body, the harder it is to pack in a big battery or provide structural integrity. Longtime Apple fans might remember the iPhone 6 "bendgate" incident, when some users reported their phones bending in pockets. That’s the kind of issue Apple will need to guard against here.

Public perception around ultra-thin phones has been a bit of a mixed bag. Some users love the lightweight, minimalist feel, especially for one-handed use and portability. Others remain skeptical, seeing thinner phones as a trade-off that often comes at the expense of battery life, cooling, or durability. With foldables and larger flagships becoming the norm, Apple might be betting that there's still a market hungry for a sleek, slim, no-nonsense slab. If the iPhone 17 Air delivers on both form and function, it could mark a return to a design trend that many thought had run its course.
