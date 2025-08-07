A trusted leaker just revealed when you'll get One UI 8 beta on your Galaxy S24 and S23
Leaker Tarun Vats shares the beta rollout dates for Galaxy S24, S23.
The One UI 7 release was quite hectic and included lots of delays, which led Samsung fans to some disappointment. In order to avoid repeating its mistakes with One UI 8, Samsung is working super hard to jump straight into it. Last month, One UI 8 was made official with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Now, tipster Tarun Vats has posted launch dates for specific devices. Samsung previously said that the One UI 8 beta expansion will start on August 11, but it didn't mention when each device will get access.
According to the tipster, these dates may be off by a day or two, but he insists they should be more-or-less accurate. Samsung has already confirmed the beta program will be available in four regions: the U.S., the UK, South Korea, and India.
Potentially, the stable One UI 8 update should start rolling out in September to the first batch of devices, if, of course, there aren't any unexpected delays.
If you wish to join the beta, you can do so from the Samsung Members app if you're in one of the eligible regions.
I personally think Samsung is really trying to get One UI 8 right this time. It's great that it's moving faster and including more devices in the beta early on. It can be a bit annoying to wait for updates, so having clearer dates helps everyone plan ahead. Hopefully, Samsung delivers on its promises.
Since then, Samsung has also confirmed when the One UI 8 beta version will be extended to other devices. Currently, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has access to the One UI 8 beta since the month of May, while the Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE are rocking the stable One UI 8.
Vats now says that the phones from the Galaxy S24 lineup will be eligible for the beta rollout starting August 13. For people rocking the slightly older Galaxy S23 phones, the beta is said to start on September 8, almost an entire month later.
Hearing from sources: Samsung might roll out One UI 8 Beta on these dates— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) August 7, 2025
• Galaxy S24 – Aug 13
• Galaxy S23 – Sept 8
(±1–2 days because, well… Samsung loves surprises ) pic.twitter.com/77uVvtl2oe
Meanwhile, phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are expected to also receive the update in August, potentially. The tipster didn't share dates about those. The September list includes the Fold 5, Flip 5, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35, and Galaxy A54, a fact that was already stated by Samsung.
