The Pixel February monthly update will leave you very surprised

Only one security patch came with the February Pixel update













As for security updates in the just released update, Google said, "All supported Google devices will receive an update to the 2026-02-05 patch level. We encourage all customers to accept these updates to their devices." Only one security patch for compatible Pixel phones was included in the Bulletin and it was a patch for CVE-2026-0106, which is a high-severity vulnerability found in the VPU (Video Processing Unit) Driver of Google Pixel devices. The vulnerability impacts Pixel models powered by the Tensor application processor (AP) including the Pixel 7 , 8, 9, and Pixel 10 lines.

When the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines will receive their last updates





Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will receive Android OS and quarterly updates through October 2026. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be sent its Android OS quarterly updates through October 2027. Lastly, in May 2028, the Pixel 7a will be done with its Android OS and quarterly updates. Originally, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines were promised 3 years of major Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches. In early December 2024, Theandwill receive Android OS and quarterly updates through October 2026. The Pixel 6a is scheduled to get its final updates in July 2027 while Theandwill be sent its Android OS quarterly updates through October 2027. Lastly, in May 2028, thewill be done with its Android OS and quarterly updates. Originally, theandlines were promised 3 years of major Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches. In early December 2024, Google extended Android OS and security updates for the Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold models by two years.





To download and install the update, go to Settings > System > Software updates > System update > Check for update. If there is an update for your phone, follow the directions from the System Update Available card.