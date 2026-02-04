The Pixel February monthly update will leave you very surprised
The Pixel monthly update is a very short read this month.
Google released the February update for compatible Pixel devices today which contained a surprise. There were zero functional updates listed. These are the bug fixes that are usually rolled out to repair a software glitch. For example, last month's Pixel update included a bug fix for the issue that caused Pixel 10 devices with the Always-on display enabled to have a flickering screen. For phone nerds like me, reading the functional updates is always interesting, but this month we are shut out.
Only one security patch came with the February Pixel update
The patch to fix the Pixel 10's flickering screen was one of seven functional updates that Google included with the January Pixel update. By the way, today's update will be sent to supported Pixel devices that still receive monthly updates such as the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines have been switched to quarterly updates and those models, which include the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, will receive their next update in March.
The one vulnerability being patched on supported Pixel models this month. | Image credit-Google
As for security updates in the just released update, Google said, "All supported Google devices will receive an update to the 2026-02-05 patch level. We encourage all customers to accept these updates to their devices." Only one security patch for compatible Pixel phones was included in the Bulletin and it was a patch for CVE-2026-0106, which is a high-severity vulnerability found in the VPU (Video Processing Unit) Driver of Google Pixel devices. The vulnerability impacts Pixel models powered by the Tensor application processor (AP) including the Pixel 7, 8, 9, and Pixel 10 lines.
When the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines will receive their last updates
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will receive Android OS and quarterly updates through October 2026. The Pixel 6a is scheduled to get its final updates in July 2027 while The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be sent its Android OS quarterly updates through October 2027. Lastly, in May 2028, the Pixel 7a will be done with its Android OS and quarterly updates. Originally, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines were promised 3 years of major Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches. In early December 2024, Google extended Android OS and security updates for the Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold models by two years.
To download and install the update, go to Settings > System > Software updates > System update > Check for update. If there is an update for your phone, follow the directions from the System Update Available card.
