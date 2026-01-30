Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Samsung just learned that people will rush to buy whatever wacky new phone it makes, given that said phone is interesting enough.
8comments
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Like the Galaxy XR headset that Samsung released last year, the company decided to take a relatively conservative approach to production with its new Galaxy Z TriFold. Unlike the Galaxy XR headset, however, the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out mere minutes after launch.
After diminishing demand for its foldables for a few generations, Samsung had settled on decreased sales expectations for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 last year. The company expected the downward trend of the foldable industry to continue. A trend that had some phone manufacturers considering dropping out of the foldable segment entirely.
The result? Samsung’s foldable phones flew off shelves, and for the first time in generations, the company actually increased its sales expectations for its foldables. Other phone makers — like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Honor — also released excellent foldable flagships around the same time, but people chose Samsung.
The Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in minutes in the U.S. despite its $2,900 price tag because Samsung did precisely what it should have: attach its name to something extraordinary.
This phone is part of a very small club, as the only other tri-fold phone in the entire world is the Huawei Mate XT, which most consumers outside of China will not be interested in. The only way that the Galaxy Z TriFold will face real competition is if the rumored Xiaomi tri-fold becomes a reality later this year, and even then Samsung’s market share in the U.S. will be largely unaffected.
Because the TriFold is something new and exciting, especially for consumers outside of China. It’s not a product for a small and struggling industry — like the Galaxy XR was — and it’s not a phone that compromises on the user experience despite a high cost like the Galaxy S25 Edge did. The Galaxy Z TriFold is a novel experience, and if it’s got the Samsung logo on it, you bet it’ll sell like crazy.
It’s kind of why I’m convinced that the foldable iPhone will sell no matter how unorthodox or expensive it is when it launches later this year. Apple fans haven’t had a chance to use a foldable powered by iOS, so they’ll take anything at this point.
I’m still keeping my fingers crossed for silicon-carbon batteries.
This probably reminded the company of its recent success with the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7, and if Samsung is smart, it just learned a very valuable lesson. A lesson that will not just help Samsung’s profits skyrocket, but also provide us, the end consumers, with much better Galaxy flagships in the future.
People will always choose Samsung if it’s worth it
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is insanely popular. | Image credit — PhoneArena
After diminishing demand for its foldables for a few generations, Samsung had settled on decreased sales expectations for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 last year. The company expected the downward trend of the foldable industry to continue. A trend that had some phone manufacturers considering dropping out of the foldable segment entirely.
Recommended For You
But last year was different because Samsung truly put in the effort to make foldable phones that gave the competition a run for its money. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was sleek, powerful, extremely sturdy, and had an excellent display with a crease that you could barely notice. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 was the same and also got a much more modern redesign, especially for the exterior display, which went for an edge-to-edge display.
The result? Samsung’s foldable phones flew off shelves, and for the first time in generations, the company actually increased its sales expectations for its foldables. Other phone makers — like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Honor — also released excellent foldable flagships around the same time, but people chose Samsung.
They chose Samsung because the company’s name still means something. All it has to do is attach that name to a device that is not just a gimmick or genuinely poor value, like the Galaxy S25 Edge was because of its poor battery life and weaker camera experience.
Galaxy Z TriFold sold out despite the $2,900 price
Samsung kept the TriFold’s initial production low at around 100,000 units. | Image credit — Samsung
The Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in minutes in the U.S. despite its $2,900 price tag because Samsung did precisely what it should have: attach its name to something extraordinary.
This phone is part of a very small club, as the only other tri-fold phone in the entire world is the Huawei Mate XT, which most consumers outside of China will not be interested in. The only way that the Galaxy Z TriFold will face real competition is if the rumored Xiaomi tri-fold becomes a reality later this year, and even then Samsung’s market share in the U.S. will be largely unaffected.
A $2,900 price tag without any trade-ins, and yet all stock was cleared in minutes. Samsung is probably just as shocked as everyone else, and is likely rushing to ramp up production immediately. The company did not expect this, so why did it happen?
Why do you think the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out?
Because the TriFold is something new and exciting, especially for consumers outside of China. It’s not a product for a small and struggling industry — like the Galaxy XR was — and it’s not a phone that compromises on the user experience despite a high cost like the Galaxy S25 Edge did. The Galaxy Z TriFold is a novel experience, and if it’s got the Samsung logo on it, you bet it’ll sell like crazy.
It’s kind of why I’m convinced that the foldable iPhone will sell no matter how unorthodox or expensive it is when it launches later this year. Apple fans haven’t had a chance to use a foldable powered by iOS, so they’ll take anything at this point.
And though I’m skeptical about the Galaxy Z Wide Fold — Samsung’s supposed answer to the foldable iPhone — the Galaxy Z TriFold sales have me wondering whether that will be a huge success too. Good job, Samsung, and here’s to more innovative phones in the future. Hopefully.
I’m still keeping my fingers crossed for silicon-carbon batteries.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: