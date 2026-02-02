Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
OnePlus Pad 3. This device packs a surprisingly powerful chip in an affordable package — $699.99. Even better, the official store is now offering a massive $150 discount (with any trade-in), giving you way more bang for your buck.Wondering what's the best Galaxy Tab S alternative you can get right now? In my opinion, it's the
Before trade-ins, this Android tablet is $100 off. But if you spare any device in whatever condition, you'll get an extra $50 discount at the official store. The best part is that you're also getting one of two gifts: a OnePlus Stylo 2 ($99.99 value) or a OnePlus Pad 3 folio case ($49.99 value).
The Android tablet also features a 13.2-inch display with an ultra-sharp 3392 x 2400 resolution. What's more, it supports a smooth refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and its maximum brightness is more than sufficient for convenient use in most environments.
The star of the show is under the hood. With a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, this tablet crushes many of its competitors in terms of raw horsepower. It's significantly more capable than the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, as shown in our OnePlus Pad 3 review. So, you can rest assured it's more than capable of handling anything you throw at it.
All things considered, the OnePlus Pad 3 is more than worth it, especially right now. Don't waste your time and save $150 with this tempting official store promo while it lasts. And don't forget to pick your freebie!
As the most premium OnePlus tablet so far, this option has quite a lot to offer. For starters, it's super thin at just 5.97mm, and yet it packs a rather big 12,140mAh battery that charges at 80W.
When it comes to software, this OnePlus tablet runs on OxygenOS 15 out of the box (based on Android 15) and gets three major OS updates. That means you should get new features until Android 18. In addition, it's set to receive six years of security patches.
