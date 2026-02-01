Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone

The lab is reportedly working on a compact square iPhone.

Apple iPhone
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Apple is reportedly working on a smaller foldable concept that is shaped like a clamshell. Although the high-end foldable iPhone is still a long way off, this square-shaped foldable concept is a clear indicator that Apple is thinking about a future where foldable screens can take any shape and any size.

A new folding form is taking shape


According to a fresh report by Mark Gurman, Apple is reportedly thinking about a clamshell foldable iPhone that is quite similar to those popular flip phones that many top Android brands offer. It is expected that this foldable iPhone would fold into a square shape, making it much easier to carry around in a pocket or a bag compared to those larger phones that Apple currently offers.

While Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to be a high-end product that is expected to represent the best that Apple can offer, this second foldable iPhone is a clear indicator that Apple is thinking about different types of foldables. They can take different shapes and offer different price points.

Why a smaller folding iPhone could make sense


The mobile tech world seems to have two different categories when it comes to folding screens: the phone-to-tablet oversized option and the compact clamshell option. Apple, with its clamshell option, would be providing its customers with choices, much like the current options for the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro sizes.

For many, the clamshell design is a matter of convenience, taking the big screen we love for scrolling and making it half its current size so it doesn’t feel like a brick in your pocket. If the first foldable is a success, then the market for different sizes is sure to follow. Apple is several generations behind the competition, and it’s essential for them to prove to the world that variety is also something they can offer.

Which style iPhone would you rather spend your money on?


A peek at the pocket’s future


It’s really exciting to see that there are various things going on behind the scenes at Apple to bring us something new and different. If you’re like me and have found the current smartphone sizes to be too big to handle, then maybe Apple’s clamshell iPhone is the solution for you. That said, while I'm definitely in favor of Apple making a clamshell iPhone, I do believe the 5.5-inch screen is a bit too small, but we'll have to see once it's released. There's no set release date for this clamshell foldable, although earlier rumors said it might be slated for 2028.

Regardless, a clamshell iPhone is something I think many of us would enjoy, as it will give us the joy of flipping a phone shut to end a call, something we haven't had in the iPhone world  and that Android has had for a long time.

