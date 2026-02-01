New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone

foldable iPhone

A peek at the pocket’s future

It’s really exciting to see that there are various things going on behind the scenes at Apple to bring us something new and different. If you’re like me and have found the current smartphone sizes to be too big to handle, then maybe Apple’s clamshell iPhone is the solution for you. That said, while I'm definitely in favor of Apple making a clamshell iPhone, I do believe the 5.5-inch screen is a bit too small, but we'll have to see once it's released. There's no set release date for this clamshell foldable, although earlier rumors said it might be slated for 2028.Regardless, a clamshell iPhone is something I think many of us would enjoy, as it will give us the joy of flipping a phone shut to end a call, something we haven't had in the iPhone world and that Android has had for a long time.