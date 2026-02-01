Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz

Shark Tank

Screen Skinz showed off its customized and licensed smartphone screen protectors on ABC-TVs' Shark Tank





Recently, a company called Screen Skinz made an appearance on the show displaying a tempered glass screen protector for smartphones. These screen protectors feature a custom logo or a logo from sports franchises that Screen Skinz has a license to use (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA). While the logo can be viewed with the phone's display off, once the screen is turned on and lit up, the logo disappears.





Do you currently use a screen protector on your phone? Yes. I wouldn't take the risk of cracking the screen. No. It's just another accessory we really don't need. Vote





The two founders of the company, CEO RaShaun Brown and Clay Canning, appeared on the segment along with company advisor Wayne Pfeffer. The trio asked for $300,000 for 7.5% of the company which would give Screen Skinz a $4 million valuation. In April 2024, the company raised $1.5 million in Seed round funding led by Starboard Star Venture Capital and South Loop Ventures.

Screen Skinz takes the boring out of a mobile accessory that no one really thinks about





Screen Skinz CEO Brown pointed out that one smartphone accessory has been ignored and commoditized while making money for the companies that make and sell them. "Screen protection. You buy it, you slap it on, and you forget about it until it breaks and you have to buy another. A boring billion-dollar cycle," Brown said. Screen Skinz takes the "boring" out of the equation. He added that all phone owners will be showing off their screens because of Screen Skinz. While you can design your own Screen Skinz, there are pre-printed screen protectors available.





Besides the aforementioned sports teams whose logo can be found on a Screen Skinz, you can get protectors with popular characters such as "Hello Kitty." As you might imagine, these are more expensive than the $10-$15 you might pay for a plain vanilla screen protector. But if you like to show your allegiance for a certain team or show off a customized design you created, then you might find it worthwhile to pay more for the accessory.



Recommended For You

For example, if I want to show the world that I am a proud fan of the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers, I can have the team's uniform logo on my iPhone 15 Pro Max 's screen protector for $34.99. A Screen Skinz with a custom design will run close to $50. Holy profit margins, Batman. The product costs the company only $3 for each screen landed. This is the total cost of the product by the time it reaches the warehouse.





The founder of Reddit teamed up with Mr. Wonderful to make a deal with the company





The company's screen protectors are made of .33mm tempered glass with a hardness ranking of 9H. Don't get terribly excited. A 9H rating simply means that the screen protector can resist a scratch from a 9H pencil lead pressed at a 45-degree angle.





Two sharks teamed up to make the winning bid. "Mr. Wonderful" Kevin O’Leary and guest shark Alexis Ohanian (the founder of Reddit) offered $300,000 for 15% of the company and those sharks will receive royalties of $1 per unit sold until the sharks receive $900,000 which would be three times their investment.

If you're interested in a Screen Skinz phone screen protector, you can visit their website by tapping on this link . Perhaps the best thing about a Screen Skinz protector is that it gives you an incentive to put one on the display of your phone. You might have never considered using a screen protector before but perhaps wanting the world to know that you are a fan of a particular team or character, you decide to finally purchase the accessory and save your phone from a cracked screen after it falls.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie

Every once in a while, a smartphone related product enters the tank. If you know which tank I'm referring to, you probably are a fan of ABC-TV's. This is the television show where entrepreneurs pitch their products or services to a panel of wealthy investors asking them to fund the development of their ideas in exchange for a percentage of equity in their companies.