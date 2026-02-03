T-Mobile's big Super Bowl ad proves that you want it that way





While you might have thought that the Backstreet Boys had disbanded years ago, the truth is that they really never went away. For over two years they had a residency in Las Vegas and have appeared in television commercials. Today,



Recommended For You

While you might have thought that the Backstreet Boys had disbanded years ago, the truth is that they really never went away. For over two years they had a residency in Las Vegas and have appeared in television commercials. Today, T-Mobile announced that it will be shelling out big bucks to run ads during the Super Bowl for the 13th straight year. This year's ads will feature the Backstreet Boys and teasers have been released showing the boy band rehearsing for the ads.





The announcement by T-Mobile follows a teaser that the carrier dropped yesterday showing the Backstreet Boys (wearing clothes that might have been sourced from John Legere's closet) practicing their lines which include T-Mobile tongue-twisters and a comment about popular rewards program T-Mobile Tuesdays. Brian Littrell says, "We're back," and apparently, they are. The 60-second ad, which will appear during the second quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl, will be previewed over the next few days as T-Mobile will release some of its Super Bowl content on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.





Did T-Mobile make a good choice for their SB LX ad? Absolutely! The Backstreet Boys are iconic, like T-Mobile. No. Are you kidding? Bruno and Rose would be better. Vote





T-Mobile said that the DNA Tour, which is being done to support the group's new album, DNA, will stop at the T-Mobile Center located in Kansas, Missouri on September 7th. More proof that the Backstreet Boys are back came today with the announcement that A.J., Nick, Brian, Kevin, and Howie are embarking this summer on their biggest tour in 18 years said that the DNA Tour, which is being done to support the group's new album, DNA, will stop at theCenter located in Kansas, Missouri on September 7th.





In a total coincidence, the announcement of the partnership with the Backstreet Boys for the Super Bowl came on a day when T-Mobile 's shares rose $3.89 or 2% to $198.88. Or is it?

By the way, for last year's Super Bowl, T-Mobile teamed up with actor Billy Bob Thornton to promote its T-Satellite service.





Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots kicks off at 6:30 pm ET (3:30 pm PT) at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California can be viewed live on NBC and streamed live on NBC's Peacock.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie

When the Backstreet Boys were brand new, my daughter was a huge fan which led me to take her and her younger brother to see them live about eight times over the years. She met them once after a show in Orlando and even got a tap on the shoulder from Kevin Richardson. Then there was the one time she snuck through a fence before a concert in Fort Lauderdale by looking down at a clipboard she happened to have in her possession. That clipboard got her into the arena and backstage before the show started since it seemed that she was part of the crew. She ended up shooting hoops backstage with the late Aaron Carter.