Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade

It might sound harsh, but after years of using 3D Face ID on iPhones, going back to a fingerprint scanner feels like a downgrade. And what's frustrating is that this isn't some weird technical limitation on Android — it's a choice that companies make consciously.



It's not like Samsung and Google cannot make a 3D Face ID system. They are simply choosing not to do that, mostly to avoid a slightly bigger punch hole. But that's a really weak trade-off.



Can you have BOTH a fingerprint reader and 3D Face ID?



It turns out that you can have both an excellent fingerprint reader and 3D Face Unlock on an Android phone .



And if you take a look at the past, you will realize that Android phones used to do this years ago. Our PhoneArena specs page leads me back to devices like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro from 2018 that has both. That was eight years ago.



Most Android phones only have 2D Face Unlock (and that’s a problem)

The immediate counterargument I can already hear in the comments goes something like that: "but don’t we already have good face recognition on most



And technically that's true. We have some form face recognition, but most Android implementations rely on 2D camera images. These systems can be fooled by photos and often don't work in the dark.



The only exception here are recent Google Pixel phones, which use machine learning to improve 2D face unlock, to the point that the system is secure enough for payments. That's impressive, but these phones still lack the depth-sensing hardware that makes 3D systems foolproof and reliable in all conditions.



Security shouldn't require choosing one convenience over another



Fingerprint unlock is fast, reliable and works well for many people. But so does face recognition. Face Unlock has its inconveniences too, especially with masks, but that's exactly why we should not have one or the other when we can have both.





This criticism is geared equally towards iPhones, which only have a Face ID system, as well as towards Android phones , which usually only have a secure fingerprint system.



In 2026, we should not have to choose between convenience and security — we should have both.