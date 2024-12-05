Google extends OS and security updates window for Pixel 6, 7 series, and Pixel Fold to five 5 years
Google Pixel 6 Pro | Image credit — PhoneArena
An update to a Google support page has revealed that the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, and Pixel Fold will receive a longer support lifespan than originally promised. Google now guarantees five years of OS and security updates for these devices, starting from their initial release date.
Previously, Pixel phones were only guaranteed three years of OS updates. This meant that Pixel 6 series users were resigned to thinking Android 15 would be the last major operating system update their device would receive. However, this updated support page reveals that the Pixel 6 series will now receive updates to Android 16 and Android 17, while the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Fold will get updates to Android 17 and a future Android 18.
Google officially confirms the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, and Pixel Fold will get an additional 2 years of OS updates!— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 5, 2024
The company has updated a support page to mention that these Pixel phones are guaranteed 5 years of updates - including 5 years of OS and security updates… pic.twitter.com/GB2cN2B4iP
This change aligns Google more closely with its recent commitment to longer device support. Starting with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, released in 2023, Google extended its support window to seven years. This includes OS and security updates, and potentially even new features with Feature Drops. This makes Pixel 8 and 9 series phones the longest-supported Android devices on the market.
This change is likely due to a number of factors, including the increasing demand for more sustainable and long-lasting devices. By providing five years of OS updates, Google allows Pixel owners to keep their devices for longer and enjoy the latest Android features and security updates.
This is fantastic news for Pixel and Android users. It's great to see Google stepping up and providing extended support for its devices, even those that are approaching end of support. This move will certainly make Pixel phones more appealing to those who value longevity and software updates, and may inspire other OEMs to continue bringing value like this to their devices.
This move also benefits Google, as it helps to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. Users who know they can rely on their Pixel phone for an extended period are more likely to stick with the Pixel brand for future purchases.
