Google extends OS and security updates window for Pixel 6, 7 series, and Pixel Fold to five 5 years

Software updates Google
An image of the Google Pixel 6 Pro in hand
Google Pixel 6 Pro | Image credit — PhoneArena

An update to a Google support page has revealed that the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, and Pixel Fold will receive a longer support lifespan than originally promised. Google now guarantees five years of OS and security updates for these devices, starting from their initial release date.

Previously, Pixel phones were only guaranteed three years of OS updates. This meant that Pixel 6 series users were resigned to thinking Android 15 would be the last major operating system update their device would receive. However, this updated support page reveals that the Pixel 6 series will now receive updates to Android 16 and Android 17, while the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Fold will get updates to Android 17 and a future Android 18.


This change aligns Google more closely with its recent commitment to longer device support. Starting with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, released in 2023, Google extended its support window to seven years. This includes OS and security updates, and potentially even new features with Feature Drops. This makes Pixel 8 and 9 series phones the longest-supported Android devices on the market.

This change is likely due to a number of factors, including the increasing demand for more sustainable and long-lasting devices. By providing five years of OS updates, Google allows Pixel owners to keep their devices for longer and enjoy the latest Android features and security updates.

This move also benefits Google, as it helps to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. Users who know they can rely on their Pixel phone for an extended period are more likely to stick with the Pixel brand for future purchases.

This is fantastic news for Pixel and Android users. It's great to see Google stepping up and providing extended support for its devices, even those that are approaching end of support. This move will certainly make Pixel phones more appealing to those who value longevity and software updates, and may inspire other OEMs to continue bringing value like this to their devices.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

