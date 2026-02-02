Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long





But bigger discounts are not easy to come by, especially without an obligatory device trade-in or upfront activation on a specific carrier, and especially now that the holiday season is (firmly) in the rearview mirror.

Google Pixel 9a $150 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain Color Buy at Amazon





If you hurry (and don't have a problem opting for a 128GB storage variant in "Porcelain"), you can save a considerably heftier 150 bucks sans jumping through any hoops whatsoever. This somewhat random new deal comes from Amazon (who else?), matching the greatest Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 promotions that were available (for a little while) a couple of months back at the same e-commerce giant, as well as retailers like Best Buy and Google 's own official US e-store.





This time around, there's only one place that can get you a maximum discount, and yes, just one color option marked down by $150 from a $499 list price.



Now, I know exactly what you're thinking. Amazon is running this sale because an improved Pixel 10a mid-ranger is around the corner. But that's only partly true, as the "new" handset is indeed mere weeks away ... without many notable improvements or upgrades.













Our Pixel 9a review from last spring, mind you, was overwhelmingly positive, praising everything from the screen quality to the camera capabilities and overall system performance while only criticizing the somewhat unappealing and decidedly non-premium design with big bezels and a plastic back.





I'm pretty sure you'll be willing to overlook those flaws at this newly reduced price, but not at the Pixel 10a's rumored launch price, which is unlikely to drop this low anytime soon. So, yes, if you're a hardcore Google fan or so-called Android purist on a tight budget, now's definitely the time to pull the trigger.