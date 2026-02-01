Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change

The Google Contacts app gets a change to its sharing interface





You might ask yourself why should Android and iOS have separate standalone Contacts apps when both platforms have buttons in their respective phone apps that show the contacts. The answer is quite simple, and you'll probably smack yourself in the head when you hear the answer. Both Apple and Google offer non-phone devices, such as tablets, which don't have a phone app. Thus, the Apple and Google Contacts apps are the only way to get information you might need, such as email addresses, from your contacts.





The better question is why Apple and Google include a link to their Contacts app in their phone apps. I have an answer for that one, too. When you are making a call and need a phone number, it is easier to open the dialer and get that number from the same app without having to open a second one. That makes sense, right?'

The change to the sharing interface appears in version 4.71.82.856460119 of the Google Contracts app











The boxes for each piece of information can be checked with an "X" if you are including it when you share the card or left blank if you are not sharing this specific bit of information. Tap on a box to add an "X" if it is blank so you can add a specific bit of information with the vCard you are sharing. Tap on a card with an "X" to make it blank so a specific bit of information won't be included when you share a vCard. With the new look, the information to be shared will use the Dynamic Color Theme to stand out. This makes it easier to see quickly the information being shared, and which information is not.

How to block some information on a vCard from being shared





To get to this point, open the Contacts app, or open up the Phone by Google app and tap on Contacts. Select the contact you want to share which in my example is Peter Pixel. Once Peter's information appears, scroll down to Share contact and press on it. Above the share button is a prompt that says, "Choose details to share." Press it and on the next page, make sure that the boxes next to all of the information you want to share have an "X" in them. If not, top on the boxes with the info you want to pass along (or tap Select all above the "Next" lozenge).





A new box will review all of the information you want to share before you actually do share it. Yeah, it's a bit of a pain to have to review the info before you hit the send button.

Hit the Share button and you'll see a share sheet pop up allowing you to select the recipient of the vCard you are sharing. If you don't have the Google Contacts app on your Android phone for some reason, you can find it in the Google Play Store by tapping on this link

Of all of Google's own apps, perhaps the one you think about the least is Google Contacts. That isn't Google's fault. Over the years the Contacts application has had the technological capabilities of your grandpa's old black book. Still, the Contacts app provides some function. By the way, both Android and iOS have standalone Contacts apps which are integrated into both platform's phone apps.