Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change

Google makes some changes to how you decide which information from a contact's vCard gets shared.

6comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Apps Google
Google Contacts app icon appears on an Android phone in portrait mode.
Of all of Google's own apps, perhaps the one you think about the least is Google Contacts. That isn't Google's fault. Over the years the Contacts application has had the technological capabilities of your grandpa's old black book. Still, the Contacts app provides some function. By the way, both Android and iOS have standalone Contacts apps which are integrated into both platform's phone apps.

The Google Contacts app gets a change to its sharing interface


You might ask yourself why should Android and iOS have separate standalone Contacts apps when both platforms have buttons in their respective phone apps that show the contacts. The answer is quite simple, and you'll probably smack yourself in the head when you hear the answer. Both Apple and Google offer non-phone devices, such as tablets, which don't have a phone app. Thus, the Apple and Google Contacts apps are the only way to get information you might need, such as email addresses, from your contacts.

The better question is why Apple and Google include a link to their Contacts app in their phone apps. I have an answer for that one, too. When you are making a call and need a phone number, it is easier to open the dialer and get that number from the same app without having to open a second one. That makes sense, right?'

The change to the sharing interface appears in version 4.71.82.856460119 of the Google Contracts app


Google has been making many changes to the user interface of many of its apps, including the Contacts app, using the Material 3 Expressive design. It is making another change to the Contacts app in version 4.71.82.856460119 of the app. The interface used to share information on individuals' vCards is being updated. The current Dialog box allows you to decide whether to share the photo from a vCard along with the name of the contact and the phone number. 

New Google Contacts Sharing Interface.
Google changes the Contacts sharing interface in the Google Contacts app. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Recommended For You

The boxes for each piece of information can be checked with an "X" if you are including it when you share the card or left blank if you are not sharing this specific bit of information. Tap on a box to add an "X" if it is blank so you can add a specific bit of information with the vCard you are sharing. Tap on a card with an "X" to make it blank so a specific bit of information won't be included when you share a vCard. With the new look, the information to be shared will use the Dynamic Color Theme to stand out. This makes it easier to see quickly the information being shared, and which information is not.

How to block some information on a vCard from being shared


To get to this point, open the Contacts app, or open up the Phone by Google app and tap on Contacts. Select the contact you want to share which in my example is Peter Pixel. Once Peter's information appears, scroll down to Share contact and press on it. Above the share button is a prompt that says, "Choose details to share." Press it and on the next page, make sure that the boxes next to all of the information you want to share have an "X" in them. If not, top on the boxes with the info you want to pass along (or tap Select all above the "Next" lozenge).

A new box will review all of the information you want to share before you actually do share it. Yeah, it's a bit of a pain to have to review the info before you hit the send button.
Hit the Share button and you'll see a share sheet pop up allowing you to select the recipient of the vCard you are sharing. If you don't have the Google Contacts app on your Android phone for some reason, you can find it in the Google Play Store by tapping on this link.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (6)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors

Latest News

Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
A new leak gives us our best look yet at Samsung's upcoming flagship
A new leak gives us our best look yet at Samsung's upcoming flagship
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless