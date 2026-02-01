Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
Thanks to this price cut, you can grab one of the best smartwatches on the market for less than $530. Now, I agree this is still far from "affordable," but you can’t argue that it’s a way better price than its usual cost. Plus, if you want to save more, feel free to check out how much Samsung is willing to give you for your old smartwatch. Right now, you can save up to $250 on this handsome fella with an eligible trade-in. If you score the maximum value, you can get a unit for $399.99, which makes it an even bigger bargain. It’s definitely worth checking out how much you can save that way.
That being said, you can save $120 at Samsung without any trade-ins as well. All you need to do is select “No” in the trade-in section of the listing. On top of that, you can bundle your fancy new smartwatch with a pair of Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and/or a second band and save up to 44% on the add-ons. This means you can upgrade your wrist game with a top-notch smartwatch while enhancing your listening experience with some of the best earbuds on the market, and save big, all within a single deal.
I fully understand if you’re still on the fence about whether to pull the trigger on this offer. Honestly, I’d probably be hesitating as well if I were looking to buy one right now. But the truth is that the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) brings a lot to the table and is absolutely worth getting, especially if you’re a Samsung user with an active lifestyle.
Boasting a titanium case and an AMOLED touchscreen made of sapphire crystal, this bad boy can handle occasional accidental bumps into doors and tables like a pro. And since it’s a premium Samsung smartwatch, it comes with a ton of features. On the health-tracking front, it boasts all the bells and whistles you’d expect to find on a high-end wearable, including Sammy’s body composition analysis, which lets you keep tabs on your muscle and fat percentages.
As for lifestyle functionalities, it runs on Wear OS, allowing you to download apps and watch faces from the Google Play Store. It also supports smart notifications, phone calls, and NFC for contactless payments.
Nonetheless, I’d totally get one if I were a Samsung user with outdoor hobbies like mountain biking, where I’d need a smartwatch with incredible durability. So, if you think this handsome fella fits the bill with its rugged yet premium design, loads of features, and two-day battery life, I urge you not to hesitate—grab one for less while you still can!
