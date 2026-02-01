Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
A new report reveals how Apple is making its latest tracker much harder to abuse.
4comments
It’s finally here. Apple has now officially launched the much-awaited second generation of their popular AirTag tracking device. It was launched just this week. Although people were waiting for updates in the hardware, a fresh report now reveals interesting information about why this little device is now even safer compared to the previous version.
After a long wait, Apple has finally released the AirTag 2. According to Bloomberg, Apple was actually ready with the hardware even a few months ago but decided to wait until they had enough stock to warrant a fresh launch. If you’re wondering about the delay in releasing this product, well, they simply did not want to sell old stock.
If you’re one of those people who already has a drawer full of original AirTags, you probably don’t need to rush out and replace them all. This isn’t exactly an earth-shattering upgrade, but more of a welcome enhancement. If you’re like most people, the original version most likely works just fine for tracking down your keys or luggage. However, if you’re in a loud environment or have a lot of space to roam, this will be a lifesaver.
One of the most requested upgrades from AirTag owners was a louder speaker when the device was buried under a couch cushion. It looks like this new version finally addresses those minor complaints. I also like the focus on security, as Apple’s attempt to make it more difficult to disable the speaker shows they’re listening to those privacy concerns.
What’s new with the AirTag 2?
After a long wait, Apple has finally released the AirTag 2. According to Bloomberg, Apple was actually ready with the hardware even a few months ago but decided to wait until they had enough stock to warrant a fresh launch. If you’re wondering about the delay in releasing this product, well, they simply did not want to sell old stock.
What’s new with this version is that Apple has now made the speaker much harder to remove. This is a much-needed update because in previous versions, people with ill intent could easily remove the speaker and stop the chirp sounds. They could then easily use the device to stalk people without them even realizing it.
Recommended For You
Why new AirTags?
The new AirTags are more privacy-focused. | Image credit — Apple
If you’re one of those people who already has a drawer full of original AirTags, you probably don’t need to rush out and replace them all. This isn’t exactly an earth-shattering upgrade, but more of a welcome enhancement. If you’re like most people, the original version most likely works just fine for tracking down your keys or luggage. However, if you’re in a loud environment or have a lot of space to roam, this will be a lifesaver.
It’s good to see Apple taking the competition and security concerns seriously. With Google and other brands rolling out more and more tracking systems, Apple needs to keep its hardware at the forefront, all while dealing with the flak the first version received. If you’re one of those people who’s completely bought into the Apple ecosystem, the new way this version works with your Apple Watch to find your stuff precisely will be the cherry on top.
Which AirTag 2 feature is the most important to you?
A needed security upgrade
One of the most requested upgrades from AirTag owners was a louder speaker when the device was buried under a couch cushion. It looks like this new version finally addresses those minor complaints. I also like the focus on security, as Apple’s attempt to make it more difficult to disable the speaker shows they’re listening to those privacy concerns.
If you’re looking to buy your first few or one for a new bike or bag, this would be the one to go for. It’s a solid, if unremarkable, upgrade that keeps Apple ahead without necessarily reinventing the wheel.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: