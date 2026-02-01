Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature

A new report reveals how Apple is making its latest tracker much harder to abuse.

4comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Apple
Apple AirTag 2
It’s finally here. Apple has now officially launched the much-awaited second generation of their popular AirTag tracking device. It was launched just this week. Although people were waiting for updates in the hardware, a fresh report now reveals interesting information about why this little device is now even safer compared to the previous version.

What’s new with the AirTag 2?


After a long wait, Apple has finally released the AirTag 2. According to Bloomberg, Apple was actually ready with the hardware even a few months ago but decided to wait until they had enough stock to warrant a fresh launch. If you’re wondering about the delay in releasing this product, well, they simply did not want to sell old stock.

What’s new with this version is that Apple has now made the speaker much harder to remove. This is a much-needed update because in previous versions, people with ill intent could easily remove the speaker and stop the chirp sounds. They could then easily use the device to stalk people without them even realizing it.

Recommended For You

Why new AirTags?


If you’re one of those people who already has a drawer full of original AirTags, you probably don’t need to rush out and replace them all. This isn’t exactly an earth-shattering upgrade, but more of a welcome enhancement. If you’re like most people, the original version most likely works just fine for tracking down your keys or luggage. However, if you’re in a loud environment or have a lot of space to roam, this will be a lifesaver.

It’s good to see Apple taking the competition and security concerns seriously. With Google and other brands rolling out more and more tracking systems, Apple needs to keep its hardware at the forefront, all while dealing with the flak the first version received. If you’re one of those people who’s completely bought into the Apple ecosystem, the new way this version works with your Apple Watch to find your stuff precisely will be the cherry on top.

Which AirTag 2 feature is the most important to you?


A needed security upgrade


One of the most requested upgrades from AirTag owners was a louder speaker when the device was buried under a couch cushion. It looks like this new version finally addresses those minor complaints. I also like the focus on security, as Apple’s attempt to make it more difficult to disable the speaker shows they’re listening to those privacy concerns.

If you’re looking to buy your first few or one for a new bike or bag, this would be the one to go for. It’s a solid, if unremarkable, upgrade that keeps Apple ahead without necessarily reinventing the wheel.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (4)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors

Latest News

Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
A new leak gives us our best look yet at Samsung's upcoming flagship
A new leak gives us our best look yet at Samsung's upcoming flagship
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless