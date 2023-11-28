Galaxy S24 Ultra launch nears as NBTC certification surfaces
Samsung is gearing up for the release of its next flagship series, the Galaxy S24, and rumors and leaks surrounding it are circulating widely. Just recently, what appears to be real-life images of the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra made waves online. Although the photos show a completely flat display, a tipster later suggested that it might be curved after all. However, soon, we will be able to see the flagship ourselves as its launch date is approaching.
NBTC certification is mandatory for telecommunications equipment and devices intended for use in Thailand. Administered by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), this certification ensures compliance with Thai regulatory standards in the telecommunications industry.
Changes are anticipated in the camera setup of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, too. The previous 10X periscope camera in the Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumored to be replaced by a 5X telephoto lens. Reports hint at Samsung using Sony's IMX854 sensor for the 5X telephoto, providing a resolution of 50MP with a sensor size of 1/2.52" and 0.7µm pixels.
While retaining the 200MP wide-angle sensor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature an improved 200MP ISOCELL HP2SX 1/1.3" sensor with 0.6μm pixels, building upon the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera capabilities.
Under the hood, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The base configuration might include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, complemented by a robust 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
The Galaxy S24 series is expected to be introduced early next year, possibly in January, and, according to MySmartPrice, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has received NBTC certification, confirming its official name and model number as SM-S928B/DS. The certification also validates 5G support. Beyond these details, the NBTC certification does not disclose additional specifications.
Earlier leaks and rumors paint a pretty picture when it comes to Galaxy S24 Ultra. We expect the flagship to debut with a 6.8-inch display with 2500 nits screen brightness and a possible titanium frame, akin to its competitor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
