Early Samsung Galaxy S24 release date and bold Unpacked event location choice tipped

Sales will also begin immediately," tipped the Samsung official before The Elec, indicating that the company won't deviate from its usual flagship phone launch scheme. By sales they likely mean preorders, and those will reportedly run until the official January 30 release date when the series will hit store shelves in the US and abroad.

The first units will be shipped out January 25-26 depending on the time zone, claims the report, so some of those who did a preorder reservation and then actually bought the phones, could be getting their Galaxy S24 Ultra units earlier than January 30.

If history is any indication, Samsung would begin the Galaxy S24 preorder reservation period a couple of weeks before the January 17 Unpacked announcement event. While the current report doesn't state when will preorder reservations start, there have been rumors that those might begin as soon as the New Year's Eve festivities are over and people are back to work.





Galaxy S24 preorder reservation start. Sounds about right, given that earlier this year Samsung started the Galaxy S23 reservations on a Monday a full month earlier than the actual Unpacked unveiling. We doubt that Samsung will chose the January 1st holiday for revealing the early bird bonuses, but Tuesday, January 2 could very well be when thepreorder reservation start.





This would mean that reservations will run exactly two weeks until the actual S24 Unpacked event when preorders will start. As to what can be expected in terms of Galaxy S24 deals and preorder reservation bonus , that would most likely include a $50-$100 price discount on top of any other freebies and generous trade-in offers Samsung will throw in during the preorder and launch periods.





Why is Samsung releasing the Galaxy S24 early and holding Unpacked event in San Jose?





According to the report's Samsung sources, the MX (Mobile eXperience) division which is now in charge of phone making at Samsung, has decided to concentrate the bulk of its sales and marketing efforts in the first and third quarters of the year, so it has pulled the Galaxy S24 release as early in January as possible.





That is the reason it also pulled the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Unpacked event and release date a few weeks earlier than usual, padding the sales numbers in that all-important third quarter at the tail end of which Apple usually announces its iPhones.





As for the choice of San Jose as the place where it will hold its Galaxy S24 Unpacked, Samsung reportedly picked it up deliberately to emphasize both its viability as a direct competitor to Apple, and the cooperation partnership it has with Google and its Android ecosystem.



