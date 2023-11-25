Don't celebrate just yet! Tipster says Galaxy S24 Ultra screen might be curved after all





The top and bottom bezels on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. While the 0.3-0.4mm curve on the bezels may not be noticeable to the eye, it might be something that your hand can feel when you hold the device. Keep in mind that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will have a flat display. The top and bottom bezels on the Galaxy S24 Ultra are reportedly going to be the same size and half the size of the top and bottom bezels on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The left and right bezels are the same size as the side bezels on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.





If you would prefer a flat display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra , would a small 0.3-0.4mm curve on the bezels ruin your enjoyment of owning the device? Would it be enough to make you change your mind and buy a different phone?











Theshould feature a Titanium build and will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy which includes an overclocked Prime CPU core, an underclocked Performance CPU core, and an underclocked Efficiency CPU core . Other changes include the downgrading of the periscope lens from 10x optical zoom to 5x optical zoom and theshould sport a 6.8-inch display with a peak brightness of 2500 nits. The basic configuration could start with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and the phone should be powered by a 5000mAh battery,



