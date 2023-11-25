Don't celebrate just yet! Tipster says Galaxy S24 Ultra screen might be curved after all
A recently leaked photo of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra shows Sammy's top-of-the-line flagship with a flat screen which is something that many were happy to see after the curved screens employed on previous Ultra models. With the phone possibly just a couple of months away from being released, believing that the leaked image is real is not much of a stretch. But before you celebrate, X tipster SuperRoader wrote, "The S24 Ultra has a curved(03~0.4mm) on bezel. Not flat. The top and bottom bezel sizes are the same. The size is half of the S23U. However, the left and right bezels are the same as the S23U."
The top and bottom bezels on the Galaxy S24 Ultra are reportedly going to be the same size and half the size of the top and bottom bezels on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The left and right bezels are the same size as the side bezels on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. While the 0.3-0.4mm curve on the bezels may not be noticeable to the eye, it might be something that your hand can feel when you hold the device. Keep in mind that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will have a flat display.
If you would prefer a flat display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, would a small 0.3-0.4mm curve on the bezels ruin your enjoyment of owning the device? Would it be enough to make you change your mind and buy a different phone?
Tipster SuperRoader reveals that the Galaxy S24 Ultra might have a slightly curved screen after all
The Galaxy S24 Ultra should feature a Titanium build and will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy which includes an overclocked Prime CPU core, an underclocked Performance CPU core, and an underclocked Efficiency CPU core. Other changes include the downgrading of the periscope lens from 10x optical zoom to 5x optical zoom and the Galaxy S24 Ultra should sport a 6.8-inch display with a peak brightness of 2500 nits. The basic configuration could start with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and the phone should be powered by a 5000mAh battery,
The latest rumor calls for the first Samsung Unpacked event of the year to take place on January 17th with pre-orders kicking off on the very same day. The Galaxy S24 line is expected to be released on January 30th which is over two weeks earlier than the release of the Galaxy S23 series.
