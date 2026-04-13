Apple’s foldable iPhone appears to be in big trouble
0comments
The first iPhone Fold may get delayed. | Image by Jon Prosser
Launching a brand-new type of product is not an easy task, and Apple is learning this the hard way. The company is reportedly facing some challenges with the development of its first foldable iPhone.
Apple is behind schedule with the development of the iPhone Fold. A new DigiTimes report claims that the production of the device has been pushed back by up to two months.
Mass production of the iPhone Fold was initially set to start in June 2026, but it’s now pushed to early August. The rumored reason for that delay is that Apple is facing a surprising amount of challenges with the device.
The company is currently in the Engineering Validation Test phase of the iPhone Fold development. That phase is apparently more problematic than Apple expected, though some sources say that won’t lead to delays.
Talks of the potential delay of the iPhone Fold have intensified after Nikkei Asia reported that Apple may push the premiere to 2027. That claim was later disputed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who said that the device will launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, or “soon after.”
Delays in the mass production are most likely to lead to serious shortages at launch. That could make the iPhone Fold very difficult to buy at launch, which is not unheard of for other iPhone models.
Rumors about Apple’s production strategy for the iPhone Fold are also mixed. Some sources claim that the company is boosting the initial inventory volume to about 11 million units, while other sources talk about much smaller numbers, closer to 3 million units.
While Apple may face some delays, the iPhone Fold is likely to have several devices to compete with. Huawei just announced the Pura X Max, and Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, both with the same wide design.
iPhone Fold production is behind schedule
Apple is behind schedule with the development of the iPhone Fold. A new DigiTimes report claims that the production of the device has been pushed back by up to two months.
Recommended For You
Despite the setbacks, Apple hasn’t informed its suppliers of any delays. The company still plans to launch the device sometime in 2026, which could be achieved through a tighter production schedule.
Troubled development
The foldable iPhone may have a distinct wide shape. | Image by Fpt.
Mass production of the iPhone Fold was initially set to start in June 2026, but it’s now pushed to early August. The rumored reason for that delay is that Apple is facing a surprising amount of challenges with the device.
The company is currently in the Engineering Validation Test phase of the iPhone Fold development. That phase is apparently more problematic than Apple expected, though some sources say that won’t lead to delays.
Recommended For You
Mixed rumors
Talks of the potential delay of the iPhone Fold have intensified after Nikkei Asia reported that Apple may push the premiere to 2027. That claim was later disputed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who said that the device will launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, or “soon after.”
It’s still early to know whether the device will be delayed or not. Before entering the mass production phase, the phone will need to go through design validation testing and product validation testing.
Do you think a delay would affect the iPhone Fold sales?
Delays in the mass production are most likely to lead to serious shortages at launch. That could make the iPhone Fold very difficult to buy at launch, which is not unheard of for other iPhone models.
Rumors about Apple’s production strategy for the iPhone Fold are also mixed. Some sources claim that the company is boosting the initial inventory volume to about 11 million units, while other sources talk about much smaller numbers, closer to 3 million units.
The competition is already here
While Apple may face some delays, the iPhone Fold is likely to have several devices to compete with. Huawei just announced the Pura X Max, and Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, both with the same wide design.
Many people will make their choice based on the brand or operating system they like, but pricing could be crucial for many others. If Apple launches the iPhone Fold at $2,000, it’ll surely sell better than if it costs $2,500.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: