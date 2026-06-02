The iPhone Ultra's first confirmed color is out, and it hints Apple is following the same playbook that made the iPhone X a phenomenon

The iPhone Ultra might not be the most colorful phone







Apple is apparently taking a different approach for its foldable



You must be aware that, along with its first foldable, the Cupertino giant is also going to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series this year. Interestingly, its Pro-series phones are reportedly going to be



Recommended For You Well, whether the device will launch in three or two color choices is still to be seen, but one thing seems confirmed that white is definitely going to be one of the available options. I say this because an image that appears to show the iPhone Ultra was shared online by well-known Chinese leaker Ice Universe . The image shows the phone in white.You must be aware that, along with its first foldable, the Cupertino giant is also going to launch thePro series this year. Interestingly, its Pro-series phones are reportedly going to be available in four bright colors : light blue, dark black, silver, and cherry.

You might wonder why the tech giant is distinguishing between two of its upcoming products in terms of color choices. While it's not confirmed, going through different reports is making me believe that there could be two main reasons behind this.









Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy First, producing foldable phones is a bit more complex than producing a normal device. Having multiple color options means the company would have to go through more manufacturing steps and would have more inventory to manage.





Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also mentioned a while ago that the available supply of the foldable would remain limited until the end of this year. So having five or six color choices could affect the distribution of products that are already expected to be available in limited numbers.

The second reason is the pricing of the iPhone Ultra. As it turns out, the phone is rumored to have a starting price of $2,000 or more , and Apple reportedly believes that an individual who is ready to pay that much money out of their pocket wouldn't base their purchasing decision on the available color options; instead, they would likely focus on the specifications.





Do you like Apple's rumored strategy of making the foldable iPhone in just two colors? It makes the phone feel more luxurious. A $2,000 device should offer more colors. I'm a hardware person; color doesn't matter to me. I'm not interested in the iPhone Ultra at all. Vote 2 Votes

Apple followed the same approach with the iPhone X

It would not be the first time when the tech giant would release its phone in just two color options. A similar playbook was followed in 2017 as well for the



It would not be the first time when the tech giant would release its phone in just two color options. A similar playbook was followed in 2017 as well for the iPhone X , which was launched in just two distinct colors: silver and space gray.

It was a bold move from Apple, as its predecessor, the iPhone 8, was available in four distinct finishes. Interestingly, the iPhone X was also a big innovation from the company, similar to the iPhone Ultra. For reference, Apple introduced a completely new design for the iPhone X compared to the iPhone 8.









However, the iPhone Ultra might not get the same treatment, and I am fine with it. You see, I honestly agree that a person who is ready to spend $2,000 or more on a smartphone would definitely not give much attention to its color option. For them, I believe the features like featuring the largest battery among all iPhones and the feel of owning Apple's first foldable would matter the most.

More details about the other available finishes of the iPhone Ultra would most likely surface as we approach its release date. It, along with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, is expected to be unveiled sometime in September this year.

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