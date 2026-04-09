Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small

Samsung Display locks in three years of foldable iPhone exclusivity

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Initial production is way below expectations

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Proven tech over bleeding-edge experimentation

What matters most to you when Apple enters a brand-new product category? Competitive pricing from day one, no excuses Cutting-edge tech, even if it costs a premium Playing it safe with proven parts is smarter I wait for the second generation no matter what Vote 2 Votes

Is Apple playing it too safe?



However, I keep coming back to those 3 million units. Cutting initial volume by roughly 70% is not a subtle move. Is this smart caution from a company that learned from the Vision Pro , or is Apple hedging on a product it's not fully confident in?







There's a real difference between "testing the waters" and "not trusting your own product." We'll find out when the foldable iPhone (or iPhone Ultra) arrives later this year.