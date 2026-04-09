New iPhone Ultra renders, battery capacity, and thickness details leaked
There's more than one reason to get excited for the iPhone Ultra.
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Expect the iPhone Ultra to look like this. | Image by Fpt.
Apple has apparently decided to name the upcoming foldable iPhone the iPhone Ultra. Shortly after the new name leaked, a video came out that provided more renders as well as details about battery capacity and the thickness of Apple’s upcoming foldable.
Previous leaks have shown that the foldable iPhone will be shorter than most foldable smartphones on the market. It will also be much wider when unfolded than rival products like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8.
According to Jon Prosser of Fpt., the iPhone Ultra will likely be 9.5 mm thick when folded and 4.5 mm thick when unfolded. For comparison, the iPhone Air is 5.6 mm thick and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is 4.2 mm when unfolded.
When unfolded, the iPhone Ultra will handily give its rivals a run for their money. It might not beat them, but it’ll provide basically the same in-hand feel.
Meanwhile, the iPhone Ultra will reportedly feature a battery that has a capacity of 5,800 mAh. Forget the Fold 7 and its 4,400 mAh battery or the Fold 8 and its rumored 5,000 mAh battery, the iPhone Ultra is beating even the Galaxy Z TriFold that has a 5,600 mAh battery.
I’m still not sold on the design of the iPhone Ultra. Honestly, even the name seems a bit odd to me. But a 5,800 mAh battery? Yes. Please.
An under-display camera would also be pretty cool and the slim form factor helps too. But it’s the 5,800 mAh battery and the very shallow crease that we’ve reported on before that have me very excited. If nothing else, it might force Samsung to start using bigger batteries too.
iPhone Ultra renders
Apple’s foldable has a different design than most rival phones on the market. | Images by Fpt.
Previous leaks have shown that the foldable iPhone will be shorter than most foldable smartphones on the market. It will also be much wider when unfolded than rival products like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8.
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These new renders provide a fresh perspective on how the iPhone Ultra will look. We’ve also seen iPhone Ultra dummy units next to dummies of the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
It’s a super slim phone
The iPhone Ultra will be a very sleek device. | Image by Fpt.
According to Jon Prosser of Fpt., the iPhone Ultra will likely be 9.5 mm thick when folded and 4.5 mm thick when unfolded. For comparison, the iPhone Air is 5.6 mm thick and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is 4.2 mm when unfolded.
When unfolded, the iPhone Ultra will handily give its rivals a run for their money. It might not beat them, but it’ll provide basically the same in-hand feel.
Camera and battery capacity leak
Apple is including a massive battery in the iPhone Ultra. | Image by Fpt.
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This is where it gets very interesting. Prosser claims that there are versions of the iPhone Ultra where the main inner screen features an under-display camera instead of a punch hole on the top left. If this version is the one that hits shelves, then the main display will provide a distraction-free viewing experience.
Meanwhile, the iPhone Ultra will reportedly feature a battery that has a capacity of 5,800 mAh. Forget the Fold 7 and its 4,400 mAh battery or the Fold 8 and its rumored 5,000 mAh battery, the iPhone Ultra is beating even the Galaxy Z TriFold that has a 5,600 mAh battery.
Which of these iPhone Ultra specs is the most important to you?
This is fantastic
I’m still not sold on the design of the iPhone Ultra. Honestly, even the name seems a bit odd to me. But a 5,800 mAh battery? Yes. Please.
An under-display camera would also be pretty cool and the slim form factor helps too. But it’s the 5,800 mAh battery and the very shallow crease that we’ve reported on before that have me very excited. If nothing else, it might force Samsung to start using bigger batteries too.
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