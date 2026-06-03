New rumor clarifies exactly what makes Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra worthy of its new name





An "ultra" battery capacity and charging speed





Z Fold 8 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will reportedly see the Galaxy Z Fold 7 By far the biggest upgrade tipped for the device formerly known as theand now expected to be calledUltra will reportedly see the's 4,400mAh battery enhanced to 5,000mAh.









On paper, that's a cell size increase of around 14 percent, which is already pretty significant, and of course, in real-life use, the battery endurance upgrade could prove even more impactful with the help of a new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and various software optimizations Samsung is typically so good at.





from brands like Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, Huawei, Honor, Xiaomi, or Realme, but still beats the 25W support of the Z Fold 7 , guaranteeing a massive improvement in refueling times this year. The larger battery is also expected to make use of 45W charging technology, which may not sound very impressive if you're familiar with the latest and greatest Android phones from brands like Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, Huawei, Honor, Xiaomi, or Realme, but still beats the 25W support of the, guaranteeing a massive improvement in refueling times this year.

The product weight and thickness sound pretty "ultra" as well





In line with past speculation (just like the battery capacity and charging support info above), the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is rumored to retain the 215-gram weight of its non-Ultra-branded predecessor while further reducing the unfolded thickness from 4.2 to 4.1mm.



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Obviously, that wouldn't be particularly remarkable... if it wasn't for the expected cell size jump, which would normally force a manufacturer like Samsung to add to a product's weight and profile. Clearly, some engineering magic will need to be applied to prevent that from happening here, thus justifying (at least in part) the use of a somewhat pompous new name for the company's next book-style foldable super-flagship.

Is the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra name justified? For the battery size and charging upgrades, yes. For the design, yes. Not unless Samsung adds S Pen support as well. Not unless Samsung adds Privacy Display functionality. Not unless there are other upgrades planned. No! Vote 7 Votes





Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like the Z Fold 8 Ultra will be changing a lot of other stuff about its predecessor, keeping among others the "general design" virtually untouched (apart from that tiny thickness reduction) and thus looking set to be best described as a " Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a significantly larger battery and faster charging."

How will the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra compare to its top rivals?





In a nutshell, the 5,000mAh cell capacity and 45W charging capabilities of Samsung's next big foldable thing are unlikely to set the market on fire or keep key competitors like the Razr Fold, Oppo Find N6, and even Apple's long overdue first-ever iPhone Ultra at bay.









The 4.1mm waist and 215 grams weight could be a lot more competitive, but of course, the Z Fold 8 Ultra's success hinges on a bunch of other crucial details as well.

So is the Ultra name justified?









Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will carry an "ultra" price tag, costing a few hundred bucks more than not just the device formerly known as the but the Z Fold 7 and possibly But perhaps the thing that I continue to be most afraid of is that theUltra will carry an "ultra" price tag, costing a few hundred bucks more than not just the device formerly known as the Z Fold 8 Wide but theand possibly the "iPhone Ultra" as well





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