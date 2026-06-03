New rumor clarifies exactly what makes Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra worthy of its new name
Samsung's next big book-style flagship is described as a Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a "significantly larger battery and faster charging" by a reliable X tipster.
At first glance, the Z Fold 8 Ultra is not set to look very different from the non-Ultra Z Fold 7. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
Are you skeptical that Samsung's branding strategy for this year's book-style foldable devices will... make sense, especially as far as longtime fans and users of the Galaxy Z Fold family are concerned?
I'm not sure if all your doubts will go away with Ice Universe's latest explainer of the key distinctions between the upcoming Z Fold 8 Ultra and last year's "regular" Z Fold 7, but this should definitely help you understand a little better what the world's number two handset vendor is trying to do here.
An "ultra" battery capacity and charging speed
By far the biggest upgrade tipped for the device formerly known as the Z Fold 8 and now expected to be called Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will reportedly see the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 4,400mAh battery enhanced to 5,000mAh.
The Z Fold 8 will deliver a few key upgrades over the Z Fold 7. | Image by PhoneArena
On paper, that's a cell size increase of around 14 percent, which is already pretty significant, and of course, in real-life use, the battery endurance upgrade could prove even more impactful with the help of a new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and various software optimizations Samsung is typically so good at.
The larger battery is also expected to make use of 45W charging technology, which may not sound very impressive if you're familiar with the latest and greatest Android phones from brands like Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, Huawei, Honor, Xiaomi, or Realme, but still beats the 25W support of the Z Fold 7, guaranteeing a massive improvement in refueling times this year.
The product weight and thickness sound pretty "ultra" as well
In line with past speculation (just like the battery capacity and charging support info above), the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is rumored to retain the 215-gram weight of its non-Ultra-branded predecessor while further reducing the unfolded thickness from 4.2 to 4.1mm.
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The Z Fold 8 Ultra will undoubtedly shine with its razor-thin profile. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
Obviously, that wouldn't be particularly remarkable... if it wasn't for the expected cell size jump, which would normally force a manufacturer like Samsung to add to a product's weight and profile. Clearly, some engineering magic will need to be applied to prevent that from happening here, thus justifying (at least in part) the use of a somewhat pompous new name for the company's next book-style foldable super-flagship.
Is the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra name justified?
Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like the Z Fold 8 Ultra will be changing a lot of other stuff about its predecessor, keeping among others the "general design" virtually untouched (apart from that tiny thickness reduction) and thus looking set to be best described as a "Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a significantly larger battery and faster charging."
How will the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra compare to its top rivals?
- Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold - 5,015mAh battery, 30W charging, 5.2mm unfolded thickness, 258 grams weight;
- Motorola Razr Fold - 6,000mAh battery, 80W charging, 4.7mm unfolded thickness, 243 grams weight;
- Honor Magic V6 - 6,660mAh battery, 80W charging, 4mm unfolded thickness, 219 grams weight;
- Oppo Find N6 - 6,000mAh battery, 80W charging, 4.2mm unfolded thickness, 225 grams weight;
- Vivo X Fold 5 - 6,000mAh battery, 80W charging, 4.3mm unfolded thickness, 217 grams weight;
- Apple iPhone Ultra - 5,500mAh battery, 4.7mm unfolded thickness, 255 grams weight (rumored);
- Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold - 5,050mAh battery, 30W charging, 4.8mm unfolded thickness (rumored).
In a nutshell, the 5,000mAh cell capacity and 45W charging capabilities of Samsung's next big foldable thing are unlikely to set the market on fire or keep key competitors like the Razr Fold, Oppo Find N6, and even Apple's long overdue first-ever iPhone Ultra at bay.
The Honor Magic V6 is one of the world's thinnest book-style foldables... and it somehow packs a massive battery as well. | Image by PhoneArena
The 4.1mm waist and 215 grams weight could be a lot more competitive, but of course, the Z Fold 8 Ultra's success hinges on a bunch of other crucial details as well.
So is the Ultra name justified?
I still don't think so... unless, of course, leakers like Ice Universe are wrong about the S Pen support and Privacy Display functionality not making their way from the Galaxy S26 Ultra to the Z Fold 8 Ultra.
But perhaps the thing that I continue to be most afraid of is that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will carry an "ultra" price tag, costing a few hundred bucks more than not just the device formerly known as the Z Fold 8 Wide but the Z Fold 7 and possibly the "iPhone Ultra" as well.
Now that would absolutely crush the chances of this product ever becoming a mainstream hit... and preventing Apple from instantly taking over the foldable market.
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