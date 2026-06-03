Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

At a whopping $200 off, Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE becomes the 2026 value champ you've been expecting

The latest and greatest Fan Edition phone is an undeniably smarter buy than the Pixel 10a, Galaxy A57 5G, and Motorola Edge (2026) at this killer price.

0
Adrian Diaconescu
By
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy S Series
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE screen
The S25 Fan Edition comes with an impressively large and high-quality screen... for its newly reduced price. | Image by PhoneArena

While the entire mobile tech world is buzzing with excitement over the impending arrivals of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8, other Samsung products I'm expecting the company to unveil relatively soon aren't getting any attention from industry insiders and leakers just yet.

For instance, history suggests a fairly inexpensive Galaxy S26 FE handset will be released at some point in the fall, but in the absence of any rumored details on that, cash-strapped Android power users might want to consider purchasing the existing Galaxy S25 FE.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
$449
$649 99
$201 off (31%)
Equipped with a 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen, Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB RAM, 50 + 8 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, 4,900mAh battery, and 45W charging technology, the Galaxy S25 FE is a decidedly high-end Android phone available at a mid-range price all of a sudden after a rare $200 discount in an entry-level 128GB storage variant.
Buy at Woot
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
$170 off (23%)
In need of more digital hoarding room? You can get the 256GB storage configuration at a slightly smaller but still pretty significant $170 discount in a single Jet Black color option... if you hurry.
Buy at Amazon
Check out today's best deals!
Recommended For You

This 6.7-inch giant strongly resembles the Galaxy S25 Plus at first glance, packing a slightly humbler but still respectably zippy Exynos 2400 processor and costing only $449 for a limited time at Woot. That's down from a $649.99 list price, which matches the highest discount ever offered by retailers like Amazon and Samsung itself in the US without any special requirements or strings attached.

And yes, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and fully unlocked units here sold in a single Jet Black color alongside a full 1-year manufacturer warranty. That's precisely what you'd get from Amazon or Samsung, the key distinction being that the two can't come close to Woot's impressive generosity right now.


The best Amazon can currently do is sell the 256GB storage variant of the S25 Fan Edition in Jet Black at $170 off its regular price of $749.99, which is obviously a pretty good deal for digital hoarders but nowhere near as awesome as Woot's hot new $200 discount for an entry-level 128 gig configuration.

At $449, the Galaxy S25 FE undercuts Motorola's just-unveiled Edge (2026) mid-ranger... by a lot, as well as the likes of Apple's iPhone 17e and even Samsung's own Galaxy A57 5G. Google's Pixel 10a is currently on sale at the exact same price, but with a much larger and sharper display in tow, as well as undeniably superior build quality, a more versatile camera setup, and faster charging, I believe the S25 FE delivers more bang... for a limited time.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16276 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak
AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak
T-Mobile is axing stores, and you told us exactly where you'd go instead
T-Mobile is axing stores, and you told us exactly where you'd go instead
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team