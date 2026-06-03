At a whopping $200 off, Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE becomes the 2026 value champ you've been expecting
The latest and greatest Fan Edition phone is an undeniably smarter buy than the Pixel 10a, Galaxy A57 5G, and Motorola Edge (2026) at this killer price.
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The S25 Fan Edition comes with an impressively large and high-quality screen... for its newly reduced price. | Image by PhoneArena
While the entire mobile tech world is buzzing with excitement over the impending arrivals of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8, other Samsung products I'm expecting the company to unveil relatively soon aren't getting any attention from industry insiders and leakers just yet.
For instance, history suggests a fairly inexpensive Galaxy S26 FE handset will be released at some point in the fall, but in the absence of any rumored details on that, cash-strapped Android power users might want to consider purchasing the existing Galaxy S25 FE.
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This 6.7-inch giant strongly resembles the Galaxy S25 Plus at first glance, packing a slightly humbler but still respectably zippy Exynos 2400 processor and costing only $449 for a limited time at Woot. That's down from a $649.99 list price, which matches the highest discount ever offered by retailers like Amazon and Samsung itself in the US without any special requirements or strings attached.
And yes, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and fully unlocked units here sold in a single Jet Black color alongside a full 1-year manufacturer warranty. That's precisely what you'd get from Amazon or Samsung, the key distinction being that the two can't come close to Woot's impressive generosity right now.
Jet Black might coincidentally be the best Galaxy S25 FE colorway. | Image by Samsung
The best Amazon can currently do is sell the 256GB storage variant of the S25 Fan Edition in Jet Black at $170 off its regular price of $749.99, which is obviously a pretty good deal for digital hoarders but nowhere near as awesome as Woot's hot new $200 discount for an entry-level 128 gig configuration.
At $449, the Galaxy S25 FE undercuts Motorola's just-unveiled Edge (2026) mid-ranger... by a lot, as well as the likes of Apple's iPhone 17e and even Samsung's own Galaxy A57 5G. Google's Pixel 10a is currently on sale at the exact same price, but with a much larger and sharper display in tow, as well as undeniably superior build quality, a more versatile camera setup, and faster charging, I believe the S25 FE delivers more bang... for a limited time.
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