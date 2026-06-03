At a whopping $200 off, Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE becomes the 2026 value champ you've been expecting









For instance, history suggests a fairly inexpensive Galaxy S26 FE handset will be released at some point in the fall, but in the absence of any rumored details on that, cash-strapped Android power users might want to consider purchasing the existing Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE $449 $649 99 $201 off (31%) Equipped with a 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen, Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB RAM, 50 + 8 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, 4,900mAh battery, and 45W charging technology, the Galaxy S25 FE is a decidedly high-end Android phone available at a mid-range price all of a sudden after a rare $200 discount in an entry-level 128GB storage variant. Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy S25 FE $170 off (23%) In need of more digital hoarding room? You can get the 256GB storage configuration at a slightly smaller but still pretty significant $170 discount in a single Jet Black color option... if you hurry. Buy at Amazon Check out today's best deals! Recommended For You





This 6.7-inch giant strongly resembles the Galaxy S25 Plus at first glance, packing a slightly humbler but still respectably zippy Exynos 2400 processor and costing only $449 for a limited time at Woot. That's down from a $649.99 list price, which matches the highest discount ever offered by retailers like Amazon and Samsung itself in the US without any special requirements or strings attached.





And yes, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and fully unlocked units here sold in a single Jet Black color alongside a full 1-year manufacturer warranty. That's precisely what you'd get from Amazon or Samsung, the key distinction being that the two can't come close to Woot's impressive generosity right now.









The best Amazon can currently do is sell the 256GB storage variant of the S25 Fan Edition in Jet Black at $170 off its regular price of $749.99, which is obviously a pretty good deal for digital hoarders but nowhere near as awesome as Woot's hot new $200 discount for an entry-level 128 gig configuration.



