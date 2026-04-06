The Galaxy Z Wide Fold might be the perfect tri-fold alternative
Do we really need a 10-inch tablet that folds in half?
0comments
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The rumored Galaxy Z Wide Fold is expected to have a 4:3 aspect ratio | Image by OnLeaks x Android Headlines
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold (tentative name) is the latest and hottest device to go out of the rumor mill. It seems that Samsung is preparing an iPhone Fold competitor and trying to match some of the key characteristics of Apple's upcoming foldable.
Some think it's a genius move by Samsung, others stamp it as derivative and illogical. I'm here to offer a different angle to the subject. The moment I saw the leaked renders, a thought entered my mind — this Galaxy Z Wide Fold will make tri-folding devices obsolete in their infancy.
Not much at this point. We have the renders, courtesy of OnLeaks and Android Headlines, and we also have a new report, uncovering images buried inside the One UI 9 firmware for a device bearing the model name SM-F971B. According to industry insiders, this is widely expected to be the Galaxy Z Wide Fold.
What's more interesting is the UI images found inside One UI 9. They point toward a 4:3 aspect ratio for the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, and this is the aspect ratio of most tablets on the market. It's supposed to be close to what the iPhone Fold will rock, but there's a different take here. Let's compare the Galaxy Z Wide Fold to the two tri-folding devices we have.
Both the Huawei Mate XT and the Samsung Galaxy TriFold share certain similarities. They both fold in three, they're quite heavy, and they're both very expensive. In the case of the Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung used the same 4:3 ratio for the 10-inch screen when fully unfolded as the one expected on the Galaxy Z Wide Fold.
Has Samsung created a strong competitor and a substitution to its own tri-fold? The upcoming Galaxy Z Wide Fold will almost certainly be lighter, more durable, and cheaper than the Z TriFold, while also offering the same screen estate and one less action to unfold it. The fact that Samsung has now officially discontinued the TriFold speaks in favor of the Z Wide Fold as well.
The only advantage of the tri-folding design is the more compact form factor when the device is fully folded. And this compactness benefits only the height and width of the phone, as both the Galaxy Z TriFold and the Huawei Mate XT are rather thick when fully folded.
This brings us to the old question — do we really need a tablet that can fold in two? Because that's exactly what the Galaxy Z Wide Fold is shaping up to be. Most of the book-style foldables have been sub-optimal to use in an unfolded state due to their strange, square-ish aspect ratios.
We use tablets in a very different way from smartphones. There are some niche and clever use cases, but most of the time it's Netflix and chill in the bed or on the sofa. Do we really need that everywhere we go? Probably not.
The cover screen of the device will have a strange 2:3 aspect ratio. Imagine what it would be like to hold such a wide device to your ear to make a call. Then try to put this wide device in your front pocket. Not very practical, to say the least.
No, I don't think so. I'm in the skeptical camp at the moment, and I don't think that a wider foldable has any significant advantages over a normal candy-bar phone.
That said, when we compare it to the triple-folding devices that stand at the radical edge of modern smartphone technology, I believe that the Z Wide Fold definitely has an edge.
It's the better way to create a folding tablet if there were ever a need for one, and for that specific purpose, the Z Wide Fold is superior to the tri-folds. Of course, this is just an opinion piece, and I'd be glad to see what you guys think. Share your thoughts on the Galaxy Z Wide Fold in the comments and drop a vote in our poll.
Renders of the Galaxy Z Wide Fold have leaked and have been polarizing the tech community ever since. Do we need such a wide device? Is it going to be good enough to beat the iPhone Fold?
Recommended For You
The Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold — what do we know so far?
The CAD renders of the Galaxy Z Wide Fold | Image by OnLeaks x Android Headlines
Not much at this point. We have the renders, courtesy of OnLeaks and Android Headlines, and we also have a new report, uncovering images buried inside the One UI 9 firmware for a device bearing the model name SM-F971B. According to industry insiders, this is widely expected to be the Galaxy Z Wide Fold.
Recommended For You
The renders show a wide, book-like foldable, reminiscent of the Microsoft Surface Duo. Of course, unlike the Surface, the main screen is one big flexible panel, and the overall design is in line with other Galaxy devices of late.
Software images from the One UI 9 | Image by SamMobile
What's more interesting is the UI images found inside One UI 9. They point toward a 4:3 aspect ratio for the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, and this is the aspect ratio of most tablets on the market. It's supposed to be close to what the iPhone Fold will rock, but there's a different take here. Let's compare the Galaxy Z Wide Fold to the two tri-folding devices we have.
What do you think about the Galaxy Z Wide Fold?
Better than a tri-fold in almost every way
Samsung will stop selling the TriFold after just three months | Image by PhoneArena
Both the Huawei Mate XT and the Samsung Galaxy TriFold share certain similarities. They both fold in three, they're quite heavy, and they're both very expensive. In the case of the Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung used the same 4:3 ratio for the 10-inch screen when fully unfolded as the one expected on the Galaxy Z Wide Fold.
Has Samsung created a strong competitor and a substitution to its own tri-fold? The upcoming Galaxy Z Wide Fold will almost certainly be lighter, more durable, and cheaper than the Z TriFold, while also offering the same screen estate and one less action to unfold it. The fact that Samsung has now officially discontinued the TriFold speaks in favor of the Z Wide Fold as well.
Comparing it to the Huawei Mate XT yields similar results. The XT features a different 16:11 aspect ratio, and it folds in a cleverer way than the Galaxy Z TriFold, but the main disadvantages remain the same. The device is expensive, heavy, and fragile.
The only advantage of the tri-folding design is the more compact form factor when the device is fully folded. And this compactness benefits only the height and width of the phone, as both the Galaxy Z TriFold and the Huawei Mate XT are rather thick when fully folded.
The real folding tablet?
Do we really need a 10-inch tablet that fold in half? | Image by PhoneArena
This brings us to the old question — do we really need a tablet that can fold in two? Because that's exactly what the Galaxy Z Wide Fold is shaping up to be. Most of the book-style foldables have been sub-optimal to use in an unfolded state due to their strange, square-ish aspect ratios.
We use tablets in a very different way from smartphones. There are some niche and clever use cases, but most of the time it's Netflix and chill in the bed or on the sofa. Do we really need that everywhere we go? Probably not.
It'd be nice to have that 4:3 aspect ratio occasionally, on the plane or in the subway, but most of the time people will use the Glaxy Z Wide Fold in a folded state. And this comes with some drawbacks.
The cover screen of the device will have a strange 2:3 aspect ratio. Imagine what it would be like to hold such a wide device to your ear to make a call. Then try to put this wide device in your front pocket. Not very practical, to say the least.
Is the Galaxy Z Wide Fold going to be a huge hit?
The best-selling premium Samsung phone for 2025 is the Galaxy S25 Ultra | Image by PhoneArena
No, I don't think so. I'm in the skeptical camp at the moment, and I don't think that a wider foldable has any significant advantages over a normal candy-bar phone.
That said, when we compare it to the triple-folding devices that stand at the radical edge of modern smartphone technology, I believe that the Z Wide Fold definitely has an edge.
It's the better way to create a folding tablet if there were ever a need for one, and for that specific purpose, the Z Wide Fold is superior to the tri-folds. Of course, this is just an opinion piece, and I'd be glad to see what you guys think. Share your thoughts on the Galaxy Z Wide Fold in the comments and drop a vote in our poll.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: