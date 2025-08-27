Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Preview: The best for back to school?

Samsung has officially pulled the curtain on its newest mid-range tablet — the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. Positioned just below the Tab S10 FE models, this Lite edition aims to deliver the core Samsung tablet experience at a lower price, with highlights like a 10.9-inch display, Exynos 1380 processor, up to 8 GB of RAM, and a large 8,000 mAh battery.



It’s a product meant for students, casual streamers, and anyone who wants a big-screen device with a reasonable price. Judging by the specs, the Tab S10 Lite looks like a solid package, but we already see some areas where Samsung has cut corners, like the use of LCD instead of OLED and thicker bezels than its siblings.



The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite starts at €399 ($349 in the US) for the 6 GB/128 GB Wi-Fi model, with the top 8 GB/256 GB 5G version priced at €529 (rest of US prices are not known yet). It will be available globally, including through Samsung's official website and major retailers, starting September 4.





We haven’t tested the Tab S10 Lite yet, so we don't have review rating scores — those will come soon. For now, here’s a closer look at what Samsung is promising.





Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Specs

A mid-range package with a few premium touches





Let’s start with an overview of the specs:









Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Design and Display Sleek build, bigger bezels, and an LCD screen





The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite shares much of its DNA with the Tab S10 FE, but with thicker bezels that make it less sleek. At 6.6 mm, it should be slim enough to hold comfortably and pack into a backpack. Weight is 524 g, which is about average for this size class of tablets.



You can pick it up in gray, silver, or coral red — a nice pop of color compared to the more conservative Ultra/Plus models.



Inside the box, Samsung includes the tablet, an S Pen, and the usual USB cable. The book cover keyboard is sold separately, though.







The 10.9-inch LCD screen (not OLED) is the first clear compromise. Resolution should be sharp enough at 2112 x 1320, and brightness tops out at 600 nits — decent, but might be a bit tough to use outdoors. We also expect viewing angles and contrast to be serviceable enough, given that the LCD panel on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE was.



Biometrics are handled via a side-mounted fingerprint scanner; there's no advanced face recognition.





Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Keyboard and Stylus













Samsung includes the S Pen in the box, which is always a plus compared to Apple's accessory strategy. It supports writing, note-taking, and handwriting-to-text features. No advanced hover or Pro-grade latency like on the Ultra, but still a useful productivity tool, and especially neat if you are a student that can make use of that. The keyboard cover is an optional extra.





Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Performance Exynos 1380 keeps things modest

The tablet runs on Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chip, which is already two years old. It’s paired with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, depending on the configuration you go for. We don't expect impressive performance from this chip. It will handle browsing, streaming, and light productivity, but heavy multitasking and gaming will definitely push it to its limits.



Storage goes up to 256 GB, with microSD expansion up to 2 TB — something many rivals (like Apple’s iPad 10th gen) don’t offer.





Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Software









Out of the box, the Tab S10 Lite will run Android 15 with Samsung's One UI skin. You'll get the same software features as the FE models, including Circle to Search and handwriting assist. Samsung hasn't confirmed the update policy yet, but if it follows its usual pattern, we could expect at least three Android version upgrades and four years of security updates.





Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Audio Quality



Samsung hasn’t detailed the exact speaker setup, but based on past Lite and FE models, expect dual stereo speakers tuned for media playback. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack.



For wireless, you get Bluetooth 5.3, which should provide stable audio connections for modern wireless earbuds.





Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Battery and Charging



The Tab S10 Lite comes with an 8,000 mAh battery, which is the same size as in the Tab S10 FE. That’s a solid capacity for this class, and it should comfortably handle a full day of streaming, browsing, or light productivity.



The Tab S10 Lite comes with an 8,000 mAh battery, which is the same size as in the Tab S10 FE. That's a solid capacity for this class, and it should comfortably handle a full day of streaming, browsing, or light productivity. Charging is rated at 25W wired, with a full recharge stated to take about 120 minutes. As expected, there's no wireless charging support.



Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Camera Basic shooters for calls and casual snaps



The camera setup is basic:

8 MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

The camera setup is basic:

8 MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

This is strictly for video calls, document scanning, and casual snaps. Don't expect advanced photography or low-light performance. The front camera should be fine for Zoom/Meet calls, but nothing more.

Should you buy the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite?



The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite carves out a place between Samsung’s Fan Edition tablets and its cheaper A-series models. For €399, you get:

A big 10.9-inch screen

An included S Pen

Expandable storage

A large 8,000 mAh battery

The compromises are the LCD screen and the older Exynos 1380 chip. But as a media and productivity device for students or casual users, it makes sense.



The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite carves out a place between Samsung's Fan Edition tablets and its cheaper A-series models. For €399, you get:

A big 10.9-inch screen

An included S Pen

Expandable storage

A large 8,000 mAh battery

The compromises are the LCD screen and the older Exynos 1380 chip. But as a media and productivity device for students or casual users, it makes sense.

If you're considering alternatives, Apple's iPad 10th gen is close in price, though it lacks expandable storage and doesn't include the Pencil. Meanwhile, the Tab S10 FE is the better choice if you want slimmer bezels and more premium touches.




