Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

Samsung Galaxy A57 vs A56: Expected differences

The Galaxy A57 is largely familiar, with one upgrade worth noting.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy A Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A56 side by side in a comparison graphic.

Samsung’s Galaxy A5x series has built a reputation for delivering some of the most balanced mid-range phones on the market. They typically offer a very balanced mix of more premium materials with capable mid-range performance, all at a reasonable price. The Galaxy A56 is a prime exampel of that — it brought a sleeker build, a bright 6.7-inch display, a faster Exynos 1580 chip, improved battery life, and introduced Samsung’s new Galaxy AI features to the $499 segment.

But now, with the Galaxy A57 expected release in March getting closer, we are starting to look forward. The next Galaxy A mid-ranger is already in its development, and according to early leaks it won't be too different from the A56. The main upgrade will likely come from the rumored Exynos 1680 chip, which could bring the biggest GPU jump the A-series has seen in years.

So how different will the A57 be from its predecessor, and will the increased performance be the only meaningful reason to upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

6.7-inch
Triple camera
5000 mAh
8GB
$309 at Amazon

Galaxy A57 vs Galaxy A56 expected differences:

Galaxy A57*Galaxy A56
New Exynos 1680 chip with much stronger GPUExynos 1580 with modest GPU performance
Possibly slimmer design, still aluminum + Victus+Aluminum frame, Victus+, 7.4 mm
Rumored 50 MP selfie camera12 MP selfie camera
Same 6.7" AMOLED but likely One UI 8.5 optimizations6.7" AMOLED, 1200–1700 nits measured
Android 16 + One UI 8.5 out of the boxAndroid 15 + One UI 7
Same 5000 mAh battery and 45W charging5000 mAh, 45W charging
Six OS upgrades expectedSix OS upgrades
Starts at $499 for 128 GB modelStarts at $499 for 128 GB model
*rumored/expected

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

A familiar premium mid-range design

The Galaxy A56 brought the A-series closer than ever to Samsung’s premium lineup. It introduced a fully flat aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both sides, and a much slimmer (and lighter) 7.4 mm body that felt noticeably more comfortable.

The Key Island element remained part of the design language, and the phone felt significantly more polished than its predecessors.

Galaxy A57*Galaxy A56
Thickness
~7.1 mm		Thickness
7.4 mm
Dimensions
~162.2 x 77.5		Dimensions
162.2 x 77.5
Weight
Around 200 grams		Weight
198 grams
*rumored/expected

Samsung isn’t expected to change much with the Galaxy A57. The overall design should remain nearly identical, including the flat frame, Victus+ glass, and IP67 dust and water resistance.

That said, Samsung might slim down the A57 even more, potentially making it 7.1 mm — Samsung is really focused on this change with its latest phones.

Dimensions haven't leaked yet, but the A56 measured 162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4 mm at 198 grams, and the A57 should remain in the same ballpark apart from being slightly thinner.

The potential color options are also not known for now, though Samsung will likely continue with understated tones rather than the more playful A3x ones. As for the in-box contents, the A57 is expected to include the same accessories as the A56: the phone, a USB-C cable, and documentation.

Display Differences


The Galaxy A56 did not introduce any major display upgrades outside an increased brightness. It came with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 60-120 Hz refresh rate, which performed well in our lab tests: 1129 nits at 100% APL and an impressive 1715 nits at 20% APL.

Galaxy A57*Galaxy A56
Size
6.7"
Size
6.7"
Brightness
1900 nits (peak)		Brightness
1900 nits (peak)
*rumored/expected

We don't expect to see any major changes to the display with the Galaxy A57. Leaks suggest Samsung will use the same panel, with no evidence of LTPO support or a brightness increase.

Just like the A37, there are rumors saying the A57 will receive a slightly improved fingerprint scanner, which should make it feel snappier. It wouldn't be an ultrasonic sensor like the ones we see on Samsung’s flagships, though, so don't expect a massive difference.

Performance and Software

A major GPU upgrade could define the A57

Performance will be where the A57 pulls ahead the most. The Galaxy A56 uses Samsung’s Exynos 1580, a decent 4 nm chip that handled everyday tasks well but didn’t keep up with Apple or Google’s mid-range options. In our testing, CPU and GPU results were respectable but still behind the Pixel 8a and iPhone 16e.

The Galaxy A57 is rumored to introduce the new Exynos 1680, and this time the GPU is expected to be much more powerful. Early leaks suggest its Xclipse 550 GPU could be roughly twice as powerful as the Exynos 1580’s. If this is true, the A57 could deliver a noticeable bump in gaming performance and be quicker at more demanding tasks that rely on the GPU.

Galaxy A57*Galaxy A56
Chip
Exynos 1680		Chip
Exynos 1580
Process
4nm		Process
4nm
RAM, Storage
8/128GB
8/256GB

LPDDR5 RAM
UFS 3.1 storage		RAM, Storage
8/128GB
8/256GB

LPDDR5 RAM
UFS 3.1 storage
*rumored/expected

Memory and storage options are expected to remain the same: 8 GB of RAM with either 128 GB or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Unfortunately, no leaks suggest Samsung is bringing back the microSD slot that the A56 removed.

As for its software version, the A57 is expected to ship with Android 16 and One UI 8.5, the same software that will debut on the Galaxy S26 series. Galaxy AI should also expand with new features, though Samsung will likely still limit the A-series to “Awesome Intelligence” rather than the full flagship suite.

Recommended Stories

Software support is expected to remain at six OS upgrades, which is still one of the best policies in the mid-range market.

Camera

Hardware may stay the same, except for the selfie camera

The Galaxy A56’s camera system was one of its weaker parts when we reviewed it. It came with the same camera setup as the A55, which included — a 50 MP main, 12 MP ultrawide, and 5 MP macro — and delivered slightly worse image and video results than its predecessor in our testing.

The A56 scored 122 overall in the PhoneArena Camera Score, falling behind competitors like the Pixel 8a.

Galaxy A57*Galaxy A56
Main
50 MP, f/1.8
1/1.56" sensor size		Main
50 MP, f/1.8
1/1.56" sensor size
Ultrawide
12 MP, f/1.7
123˚ FOV
1/3.06" sensor size		Ultrawide
12 MP, f/1.7
123˚ FOV
1/3.06" sensor size
Macro
5 MP
Macro
5 MP
*rumored/expected

The leaks we've seen so far don't give any indication that the Galaxy A57 will get a major upgrade to its rear cameras — this would make it the third year in a row. In other words, we expect similar photo and video performance unless Samsung introduces a major change to its image processing.

We do have one rumored upgrade, though — a new 50 MP selfie camera. This would replace the 12 MP selfie snapper used in the A56 and could offer sharper detail and better low-light performance. Samsung already tested this with mid-range models like the Galaxy M55 and F55, so the A57 adopting it would not be surprising.

The bad news is, of course, that the Galaxy A57 will still not include a telephoto, meaning users are stuck with the old 5 MP Macro camera that's mostly uselsess.

Battery Life and Charging

Little to no change expected

Battery life was one of the strongest aspects of the Galaxy A56. Its 5000 mAh battery delivered a solid 7h 3m total score in our Battery Test, outperforming the A55, Pixel 8a, and iPhone 16e. It was particulary strong in our Browsing test, where it exceeded 17 hours. Video playback reached 9 hours, and gaming lasted over 10 hours, making the A56 a reliable phone that will probably last you a full day.

Galaxy A57*Galaxy A56
Battery size
4,700 mAh		Battery size
4,000 mAh
Charging speeds
27/45W wired
21W wireless charging
USB-C 3.0
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C 2.0
*rumored/expected

The Galaxy A57 is expected to keep the same 5000 mAh battery capacity, and if the Exynos 1680 is more efficient, we could see modest gains — around 10-15 minutes. Charging speeds should remain identical too: 45W wired charging with a full charge in a little over an hour.

Unfortunately, there is no word on wireless charging, so we doubt this will be the year when the A5x finally gets this feature.

Specs Comparison


Samsung Galaxy A57 5G
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Design

Dimensions
162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4 mm (~8.9 mm with camera bump)
Weight
198.0 g

Display

Size
6.7-inch 6.7-inch
Type
Super AMOLED, 120Hz Super AMOLED, 120Hz

Hardware

System chip
Samsung Exynos 1580
Memory
8GB (LPDDR4)/128GB (UFS 3.1)
8GB/256GB
12GB/256GB 		8GB (LPDDR4)/128GB (UFS 3.1)
8GB/256GB
12GB/256GB

Battery

Type
5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 45.0W Wired: 45.0W

Camera

Main camera
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Second camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Sensor size: 1/3.06"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm 		12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Sensor size: 1/3.06"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Third camera
5 MP (Macro)
Aperture size: F2.4 		5 MP (Macro)
Aperture size: F2.4
Front
12 MP 12 MP
See the full Samsung Galaxy A57 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A56 5G specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Also read:

Summary


For now, we are looking at a rather modest upgrade with the Galaxy A57. The most notable change, and the one that would make a difference if you upgrade, is the new chip.

What would make the new model a lot more exciting is a telephoto camera, which would definitely attract more attention. The lack of wireless charging is not that big of a deal breaker, though.

Other than that, the design is expected to stay nearly identical, the display should behave the same, and the battery experience will likely remain unchanged.

Given the lack of any major upgrades, we don't expect the starting price to move upwards from $499, so the A57 should still make for a good deal in the mid-range phone market. But the A56 already delivers a well-rounded experience with excellent battery life, fast charging, and a solid display, so you probably won't feel too tempted to get the A57 once it comes out.

Why you can trust PhoneArena
24+ Years of Experience
4093 Product Reviews
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless