Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Galaxy A26: Main differences to expect

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A37 early next year, and this one will try to once again strike gold, just like the Galaxy A36 that broke cover this year. The mid-ranger was one of Samsung's more popular affordable models out there, and Samsung has all the potential to reiterate this success with the Galaxy A37.





But how will this upcoming Galaxy compare against one of the already existing Galaxy mid-rangers out there, the good-value Galaxy A26?





Although little is known about the Galaxy A37 just yet (when mid-rangers leak out, they leak out completely), we can expect some features and specs to make the rounds.





Galaxy A37 vs Galaxy A26 expected differences:





Design and Size

Affordable, not cheap





Both the Galaxy A37 and the Galaxy A26 will share the same general mid-range space, with the Galaxy A26 a tangent beneath the upcoming device.





The Galaxy A37 will most certainly utilize a fully plastic frame and boast Gorilla Glass Victus+ up back and front. Aesthetics-wise, the phone will look like just any other mid-range Galaxy phone , with the signature Key Island on the right-hand side and a pretty decent IP67-rated build.





The Galaxy A26 is fairly similar in terms of design aesthetics, with the Key Island and the same IP67 water and dust resistance. The frame is also plastic here, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ graces both the front and the rear of the device.

















Display Differences

Both phones will share pretty much the same display specs.

The Galaxy A26 comes with a pretty standard 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a Super AMOLED one, with up to a 120 Hz refresh rate and full HDR support. The peak brightness wasn't too good here, maxing out at a little over a thousand nits, which is considered lowly these days but still the norm in the mid-range segment.

The Galaxy A37 will likely come with a display that's very similar: a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR. We hope that Samsung boosts the peak brightness here.



The Galaxy A37 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the Galaxy A26 comes along with a capacitive one that is positioned inside the side-positioned power button.

Performance and Software Exynos dominance

We are not sure what chipset will make it inside the Galaxy A37, but chances are we'd see a 5nm Exynos chipset inside, probably an Exynos 1580 or a 1480. Those chips aren't performance monsters but offer decent everyday performance for users that don't have really high expectations of their devices.

The Galaxy A26 comes with a slightly less impressive Exynos chipset either, an Exynos 1380. It's also a 5nm solution and is fairly humble in terms of overall performance. Real-life usage would be fine if you excuse the occasional stutters when cold-opening an app for the first time.



In terms of storage, we expect the Galaxy A37 to start with 8GB of RAM and be available in two variants, with either 128 or 256GB. The Galaxy A26 came with 6GB of RAM in the base model, but you can also get it with 8GB of RAM. Pick between a 128GB or a 256GB storage version.

Camera Triple cameras

Another common feature between the Galaxy A37 and the Galaxy A26 will be the cameras, or at least their number.

Both phones will feature triple camera setups, with the main ones being 50MP in resolution, the ultrawides weighing in at 8MP, and the third one being a macro snapper. The one on the Galaxy A37 will be at least 5MP in resolution, while the Galaxy A26 has a 2MP macro.



Battery Life and Charging The potential for great battery life is there

One thing Samsung's mid-range devices have going on for them is the usually decent battery life that they can squeeze out of their batteries. That's because they frequently pack fairly large batteries and don't have terribly power-hungry components inside, even though the chipsets aren't too efficient.

We expect the Galaxy A37 to adopt the same 5,000 mAh battery that was featured inside the Galaxy A26 and countless other Samsung phones, too.

One major change here could be the charging speeds. We expect to get at least 45W of charging power on the Galaxy A37, while the Galaxy A26 features slower 25W wired charging. No wireless charging on either of these phones.

Specs Comparison



Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Design Dimensions 164 x 77.5 x 7.7 mm (~9.7 mm with camera bump) Weight 200.0 g Display Size 6.7-inch 6.7-inch Type Super AMOLED , 120Hz Super AMOLED , 120Hz Hardware System chip Exynos 1380 (5 nm) Memory 6GB (LPDDR4)/128GB (UFS 2.2)

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

12GB/256GB 6GB (LPDDR4X)/128GB (UFS)

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB OS Android (15) Android (15) Battery Type 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge speed Wired: 45.0W Wired: 25.0W Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Sensor size: 1/1.96" 50 MP (OIS, Autofocus)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 27 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.76"

Pixel size: 0.64 μm Second camera 8 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/4"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 8 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/1.4"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm Third camera 5 MP (Macro)

Aperture size: F2.4 2 MP (Macro)

Aperture size: F2.4 Front 12 MP 13 MP Connectivity & Features Bluetooth 5.4 5.3 WLAN a , b , g , n , ac ,Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi Direct , Hotspot

802.11 a , b , g , n , ac , ax a , b , g , n , ac

Wi-Fi Direct , Hotspot

802.11 a , b , g , n , ac USB Type-C Type-C , USB 2.0 Sensors Accelerometer , Gyroscope , Compass , Hall (for flip covers), Ambient light sensor , Proximity sensor Accelerometer , Gyroscope , Compass , Ambient light sensor , Proximity sensor Location GPS , A-GPS , Glonass , Galileo , BeiDou , QZSS, Cell ID , Wi-Fi positioning GPS , A-GPS , Glonass , Galileo , BeiDou , Cell ID , Wi-Fi positioning Other NFC NFC See the full Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A26 5G specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool

Summary

In terms of colors, we don't really know what to expect of the Galaxy A37 just yet. The Galaxy A26 came in Lavender, Black, White, and Lime colors.

Now, albeit unofficial, the Galaxy A37 will likely reiterate the success of its predecessors, the Galaxy A36 .





If anything, it has the potential to become another key building block in Samsung's market dominance in the mid-range.





There, it will have to share the space with another pretty approachable offering, the Galaxy A26, which could very well be a slightly more affordable alternative.





The Galaxy A26 is one of the better phones you can get in the $300 bracket, and while the Galaxy A37 will cost more, you might be hard-pressed to justify picking one over the other.

In terms of size, neither of these is a compact phone. In terms of overall size, we expect the Galaxy A37 to be slightly more efficient in using the available space. The Galaxy A37 will likely be a little thinner and lighter, too.