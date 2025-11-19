You just crowned a new foldable champion – and it's not Samsung

You think Motorola should win the foldable game in the U.S. instead of Samsung

Are you rooting for Samsung or Motorola to win the US foldable battle? Samsung all the way! Motorola for the win! Why not Google? I'm waiting for Apple to crush everyone else I don't really care about sales charts Samsung all the way! 17.99% Motorola for the win! 59.15% Why not Google? 6.61% I'm waiting for Apple to crush everyone else 3.46% I don't really care about sales charts 12.8%

A few people are betting on Apple and Google to take the U.S. foldable market. Unfortunately for both these companies, at the moment, it seems you, our readers, are not interested in what they have to offer in the foldable game.





Apple's rumored foldable iPhone has miserably failed to get many votes or win your hopes, finishing in last place with just 4% of you actually believing in Cupertino.

Motorola's foldables: a clear win, but why

Motorola has a serious contender in the flip phone game: the Motorola Razr Ultra, which launched in May of this year, alongside the Motorola Razr Plus and a regular Razr. The top-notch foldable comes with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and an exquisite design with gorgeous colors to choose from.

Pantone Scarab (black, with a leather/velvet back)

Pantone Rio Red

Pantone Mountain Trail (wooden back)

Pantone Cabaret

Just for the color alone, I'm considering getting this phone even though I'm not even due for an upgrade.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 .



Then, Samsung, which is usually good with colors, is playing it rather safe this year with the

But that's not everything. The thing is, Motorola is offering options, depending on your budget. There are three phones in the lineup, all made corresponding to their price points, and depending on what you want. But even the "entry-level" foldable Razr comes with a bigger outer screen, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE just looks like it got stuck in 2019. And it's not even cheap at $900, while the base Razr is $700.





Galaxy Z Flip 7

Apparently, there are quite a lot of reasons why someone would prefer Motorola's offering over what Samsung is doing. Right now, Samsung really needs to step it up.





If I were buying a foldable, it'd definitely be a Razr

