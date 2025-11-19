Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
You just crowned a new foldable champion – and it's not Samsung

The results from our poll are in. And we have a clear winner for your heart.

Motorola Samsung
You just crowned a new foldable champion – and it's not Samsung
The foldable market has yet to become absolutely mainstream, but foldable phones are gaining considerable popularity among fans nowadays. Samsung is one of the key players in the U.S. market. But it's challenged for the throne from none other than Motorola itself. And it seems that you think that Motorola should win. Definitively. 

You think Motorola should win the foldable game in the U.S. instead of Samsung


In our poll, we put you in the position of judge in the battle between Samsung and Motorola for the foldable crown in the U.S., and, surprisingly, or not so much, the overwhelming majority of you are actually rooting for Motorola to win. 

Are you rooting for Samsung or Motorola to win the US foldable battle?

Vote View Result


At the time of writing, 59.05% of the voters in our poll are saying that Motorola should win the market. And the difference between the number of voters for Motorola and Samsung is huge. Voters for Samsung are currently just 18.31% of all participants in the poll. 

Curiously enough, the third option that gathered votes from you is the option "I don't really care about sales charts", which almost 13% of you voted for. 

A few people are betting on Apple and Google to take the U.S. foldable market. Unfortunately for both these companies, at the moment, it seems you, our readers, are not interested in what they have to offer in the foldable game. 

Apple's rumored foldable iPhone has miserably failed to get many votes or win your hopes, finishing in last place with just 4% of you actually believing in Cupertino.

Motorola's foldables: a clear win, but why


Motorola has a serious contender in the flip phone game: the Motorola Razr Ultra, which launched in May of this year, alongside the Motorola Razr Plus and a regular Razr. The top-notch foldable comes with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and an exquisite design with gorgeous colors to choose from. 

Samsung is generally good with colors and design, but the Razr Ultra is just stunning when it comes to looks. The foldable aspect already makes it catch attention, but Motorola didn't just rest on its laurels; instead, it tried to make the phone stand out even further. 

As you can see, we have some exquisite colors here. The materials are also fascinating, including the ones with the wooden back, that... well, you don't get to see that on a phone very often. 

Motorola Razr Ultra colors:
  • Pantone Scarab (black, with a leather/velvet back)
  • Pantone Rio Red
  • Pantone Mountain Trail (wooden back)
  • Pantone Cabaret

Meanwhile, alongside the Razr Ultra, Motorola also offers the Razr+ and the regular Razr. And the colors are just as epic as the ones the Ultra rocks. 



Just for the color alone, I'm considering getting this phone even though I'm not even due for an upgrade. 

Then, Samsung, which is usually good with colors, is playing it rather safe this year with the Galaxy Z Flip 7


But that's not everything. The thing is, Motorola is offering options, depending on your budget. There are three phones in the lineup, all made corresponding to their price points, and depending on what you want. But even the "entry-level" foldable Razr comes with a bigger outer screen, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE just looks like it got stuck in 2019. And it's not even cheap at $900, while the base Razr is $700. 


The base Razr comes with a 4,500mAh battery, while the FE Flip sports just 4,000mAh. The Razr Ultra also beats the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the battery department with a 4,700mAh battery vs a 4,300mAh battery cell, respectively. 

Apparently, there are quite a lot of reasons why someone would prefer Motorola's offering over what Samsung is doing. Right now, Samsung really needs to step it up.


If I were buying a foldable, it'd definitely be a Razr 


Right now, although I love the compact form factor and just the pure gorgeousness of clamshell foldables, I'm not set on buying one just yet. The thing is, for me, the crease in a foldable's display is super annoying. I'm sensitive to textures, and it just bugs me, so there's that. 

However, to me, whoever manages to come up with a solution to beat physics and make a screen fold without having a crease (at all!) in the middle of it will win my heart. The second it's there, the second I'm on it (it should come with Google services, too, by the way).

Let's see who does it first. Maybe, just maybe, it will be Apple, although it seems that the overwhelming majority of our readers do not happen to think so. But if I were to buy a foldable right this moment, it would've been a Razr.

COMMENTS (3)

