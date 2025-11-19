We might be one step closer to a world where YouTube has its own DMs
Google’s limited test of built-in messaging might become the next big social-style shift for YouTube.
Pretty soon, we might get a brand-new way to send videos to friends straight in the YouTube app, thanks to an upcoming built-in messaging feature.
Whenever I’m watching something on YouTube, there’s always that moment when I think, “Wow, this friend would love this,” and I’m sure many of you do the same. Right now, though, the main way to share it is to copy the link and jump into another app – iMessage, Google Messages, WhatsApp, whatever you use.
For now, the test is extremely limited – only a small number of users in Ireland and Poland can try it. But if the feedback turns out good, the feature will eventually expand globally. You’ll be able to send anything you are watching (long videos, Shorts, live streams) and then chat about it inside the app. Basically, YouTube is quietly testing its own direct messaging system.
This means Google’s systems can scan for content that violates the rules, including anything that could cause real-world harm, and flagged messages may be looked at manually. I get why that exists, but the idea of messages being reviewed at all is definitely a red flag for me.
If you’re included in the test, you’ll also need to be signed in with a YouTube channel. To start sharing, you go to the notification bell, tap the share option, and you’ll receive an invite link to send to someone. When they accept the invite, you’ll get a notification confirming it.
With this feature, YouTube moves another step toward being something more than just a video platform – it’s inching closer to the social media category, right next to Facebook or TikTok. Shorts was probably the start of this shift, and now adding messaging inside the app pushes it even further. Having a friend list on YouTube definitely feels like the direction things are heading, and honestly, I doubt this will be the last social-style update we see from the platform.
Of course, all of this depends on how the experiment goes. If testers aren’t happy with it, the feature might never move past this early phase.
YouTube is already the biggest video platform in the world, so adding a messaging layer could make it even more useful. The only part that gives me pause is the privacy side of things – especially since YouTube openly states that its systems will review messages for policy violations. If you only use it to share videos, it probably won’t bother you, but it’s still something worth keeping in mind.
YouTube is testing in-app video sharing
It seems a lot of users have been asking for something quicker, and Google is finally experimenting with a more streamlined option. YouTube has started testing a feature that lets you message people directly inside the mobile app and share videos with them right there.
One thing that immediately stood out to me – and not in a great way – is that if you’re part of the experiment (and you have to be over 18 to join), Google says messages may be reviewed to make sure they follow its Community Guidelines.
After that, sharing becomes simple: hit the usual share button under a video, pick a contact from the list, and send it. You can also unsend or delete messages by long-pressing a conversation and choosing what you want to remove.
YouTube is shifting closer to social media territory
If the experiment goes well, we should have more sharing options. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Messaging could make YouTube better – but raises privacy concerns
And while we’re talking YouTube, YouTube TV is trying to pull subscribers back with a fresh discount (with a catch, of course). On top of that, YouTube is preparing to boost video quality across platforms, and it’s rolling out a new AI tool designed to help creators stay protected from deepfake misuse.
