This massive 59% discount on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is seriously impressive

This is the best Moto G Power 5G (2024) deal, hands down! Save big with Prime now!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hours before Black Friday Week begins at Amazon, the e-commerce giant is giving you the best Moto G Power 5G (2024) deal I’ve ever seen. Unbelievably, the budget phone has plunged by 59% for Prime members, saving you a whopping $177. Now that’s what I’d call an epic Black Friday deal!

59% off the Moto G Power 5G (2024) with Prime

$177 off (59%)
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) has dropped to its lowest price ever in an unbelievably good Amazon Prime deal. Just a few hours before Black Friday Week kicks off, the e-commerce giant is giving you an amazing 59% discount. That saves you a whopping $178 on the phone's regular asking price. Act fast and save big while it lasts.
And sure, the newer Moto G Power (2025) is also on sale right now. But since it’s available at a more modest $100 price cut, I’d definitely recommend the 2024-released Moto G phone for users on a shoestring budget. After all, this bad boy checks a lot of boxes for the price.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) features a 6.7-inch display with a snappy 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a very decent visual experience given its budget asking price. That said, the screen is LCD, not OLED, so you can’t really expect gorgeous pitch blacks.

Under the hood, the Android phone packs an entry-level Dimensity 7020 chipset. While it’s definitely not a powerhouse, it still delivers an adequate overall experience. Just a note: as mentioned in the Moto G Power 5G (2024) review, opening too many apps at once can cause lag or stutter.

What about software support? Truth be told, it’s not really inspiring. Running on Android 14 out of the gate, the phone receives only one major OS update. On the bright side, you’re getting three years of bi-monthly security patches.

Normally, I wouldn’t look twice at the Moto G Power 5G (2024). After all, at standard price, this fella doesn’t exactly rival the Galaxy A26 or even the Galaxy A25. But hey — it’s now down to a no-brainer price, and I’m definitely impressed by the overall value. If you’re tempted as well, now’s your chance to save big at Amazon with Prime.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15242 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
