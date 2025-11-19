This massive 59% discount on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is seriously impressive
This is the best Moto G Power 5G (2024) deal, hands down! Save big with Prime now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Moto G Power 5G (2024) deal I’ve ever seen. Unbelievably, the budget phone has plunged by 59% for Prime members, saving you a whopping $177. Now that’s what I’d call an epic Black Friday deal!Hours before Black Friday Week begins at Amazon, the e-commerce giant is giving you the best
And sure, the newer Moto G Power (2025) is also on sale right now. But since it’s available at a more modest $100 price cut, I’d definitely recommend the 2024-released Moto G phone for users on a shoestring budget. After all, this bad boy checks a lot of boxes for the price.
Under the hood, the Android phone packs an entry-level Dimensity 7020 chipset. While it’s definitely not a powerhouse, it still delivers an adequate overall experience. Just a note: as mentioned in the Moto G Power 5G (2024) review, opening too many apps at once can cause lag or stutter.
Normally, I wouldn’t look twice at the Moto G Power 5G (2024). After all, at standard price, this fella doesn’t exactly rival the Galaxy A26 or even the Galaxy A25. But hey — it’s now down to a no-brainer price, and I’m definitely impressed by the overall value. If you’re tempted as well, now’s your chance to save big at Amazon with Prime.
And sure, the newer Moto G Power (2025) is also on sale right now. But since it’s available at a more modest $100 price cut, I’d definitely recommend the 2024-released Moto G phone for users on a shoestring budget. After all, this bad boy checks a lot of boxes for the price.
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) features a 6.7-inch display with a snappy 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a very decent visual experience given its budget asking price. That said, the screen is LCD, not OLED, so you can’t really expect gorgeous pitch blacks.
Under the hood, the Android phone packs an entry-level Dimensity 7020 chipset. While it’s definitely not a powerhouse, it still delivers an adequate overall experience. Just a note: as mentioned in the Moto G Power 5G (2024) review, opening too many apps at once can cause lag or stutter.
What about software support? Truth be told, it’s not really inspiring. Running on Android 14 out of the gate, the phone receives only one major OS update. On the bright side, you’re getting three years of bi-monthly security patches.
Normally, I wouldn’t look twice at the Moto G Power 5G (2024). After all, at standard price, this fella doesn’t exactly rival the Galaxy A26 or even the Galaxy A25. But hey — it’s now down to a no-brainer price, and I’m definitely impressed by the overall value. If you’re tempted as well, now’s your chance to save big at Amazon with Prime.
Follow us on Google News
19 Nov, 2025This massive 59% discount on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is seriously impressive
18 Nov, 2025Surprise Amazon deal slashes unprecedented $115 off Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2025)
06 Nov, 2025Budget Moto G Power (2025) now comes with $230 in gifts
03 Nov, 2025Amazon has Motorola's classic Moto G Power 5G (2024) mid-ranger on sale at a killer price for all Now $100 off, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is back to its best price on Amazon
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: