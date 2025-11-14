Samsung Galaxy A37 vs A36: Expected differences





But what will Samsung improve exactly? How much better will the Galaxy A37 actually be, and does it fix the problems we identified in our The Galaxy A37 is expected to arrive early next year, and following the success of the A36, we expect it to be at least just as successful, if not more. Hopefully, that means Samsung addressing some of the weak points of the previous generation to make its mid-range model competitive against the Pixel 9a iPhone 16e , and Nothing Phone 3a.But what will Samsung improve exactly? How much better will the Galaxy A37 actually be, and does it fix the problems we identified in our Galaxy A36 review ? With the first leaks circulating, we now have an early picture of what to expect.





Galaxy A37 vs Galaxy A36 expected differences:

*rumored/expected

Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Same design, but thinner





The Galaxy A36 took a noticeable step forward in build quality. It was the first of the series to adopt Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both sides, which is a big deal for a phone that starts at $399.





Unlike the Galaxy A5x series, however, the A36 still rocked a plastic frame instead of an aluminum one. Still, overall, its shape was slimmer, cleaner, and it weighed less than its predecessor. The Key Island (a protruding part where the volume and power keys are) remained part of the A-series identity, and while the color options were not the most exciting, the overall hardware felt a touch more premium than the A35.



The Galaxy A37 is expected to also come with a plastic frame, Gorilla Glass Victus+ front and back, and the same IP67 water resistance that continues to be a major selling point in the mid-range segment. The phone should be slightly thinner and lighter than the A36, but the changes are expected to be minor, so don't expect a major redesign.





*rumored/expected









Even though the A36 moved to a camera island reminiscent of older Samsung designs, it is still unclear whether Samsung plans to keep that look for the A37 or revert to the individual camera cutout style found on most A series phones. Based on Samsung's broader lineup, sticking with the island seems more likely at this point.

Display Differences





The Galaxy A36 introduced a significant improvement when it came to display brightness. While Samsung advertised 1200 nits, our lab measurements showed that the A36 can peak at over 1700 nits at 20 percent APL, making it one of the brightest screens in its class.



The Galaxy A37 is expected to feature the same 6.7-inch FHD+ 120 Hz Super AMOLED display. Samsung rarely changes A-series displays year over year unless it introduces a larger redesign, so we don't expect any upgrades this year.





*rumored/expected



Some good news, however, is that the fingerprint sensor is expected to improve this time. The A36 uses an optical in-display scanner that works fine, but is far from being fast. The A37 is rumored to get an improved optical fingerprint sensor with better speed and reliability, which would help the A37 feel snappier. Some good news, however, is that the fingerprint sensor is expected to improve this time. The A36 uses an optical in-display scanner that works fine, but is far from being fast. The A37 is rumored to get an improved optical fingerprint sensor with better speed and reliability, which would help the A37 feel snappier.





Performance and Software

Going back to the roots





Galaxy A36 switched to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3. We thought the phone's performance was acceptable for regular daily tasks, but the experience was hardly smooth. We noticed micro stutters, slow app loading times, and overall performance that stayed behind rivals like the Theswitched to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3. We thought the phone's performance was acceptable for regular daily tasks, but the experience was hardly smooth. We noticed micro stutters, slow app loading times, and overall performance that stayed behind rivals like the Pixel 8a and Nothing Phone 3a. GPU performance was only marginally improved over the A35, and the results we saw during gaming sessions reflected that.





*rumored/expected









As for software, the A36 launched with



Recommended Stories The Galaxy A37 is expected to revert to Exynos. The most likely candidates are the Exynos 1580 or 1480, both built on a 5 nm process. These chips should offer performance that is similar or slightly better than the A36. Early leaks suggest the A37 will have 8 GB of RAM by default, just like the A56 did in the US.As for software, the A36 launched with Android 15 and One UI 7 , along with six years of support — this is one of the longest support windows in the mid-range phone market. The A37 is expected to match or exceed this commitment with Android 16 out of the box and One UI 8 likely onboard.Where we want to see improvement is stability and overall smoothness during regular use, i.e., in the UI in general. The A36’s chipset prevented it from feeling snappy, and so far, we can't know whether the A37 will dramatically change this.





Camera

No telephoto camera on the horizon





The Galaxy A36 did not bring any camera hardware upgrades over the A35. It used the same 50 MP main, 8 MP ultrawide, and 5 MP macro setup, and the results reflected that.





In our testing, the A36 often produced oversharpened photos and warmer color temperatures than in reality. The video performance lagged behind both the Pixel 8a and even the Galaxy A35 when it came to dynamic range. The only improvement was a slightly different 12 MP selfie camera, but the results were not noticeably better.





*rumored/expected









But here's what we want Samsung to fix:

Less oversharpening and more natural texture

More accurate white balance, avoiding the warm shift seen on the A36

Better dynamic range during video recording

Ultrawide consistency, which remains a weak point across the A-series

There have been no leaks yet about upgraded sensors or a new ISP on the A37, so improvements are unlikely at this point. Unfortunately, for now it seems the Galaxy A37 will retain the same camera hardware, including a 50 MP main camera, 8 MP ultrawide, and a 5 MP macro. This suggests Samsung is not aiming for a photography overhaul. Any visible improvements would likely come from tuning rather than hardware.But here's what we want Samsung to fix:There have been no leaks yet about upgraded sensors or a new ISP on the A37, so improvements are unlikely at this point.





Battery Life and Charging

Only small differences









Battery life may improve indirectly if Samsung uses a more efficient Exynos chip, but it wouldn't be by much. The A36 did not top the charts in our Battery Score, so there is room for meaningful improvement here.



As for charging, the A36 finally introduced 45 W charging, which the A37 is expected to support as well. In our tests, we charged the A36 fully in 1 hour and 15 minutes, which is also what we expect from the upcoming model. The A37 is said to come with the same 5,000 mAh battery capacity as the A36.Battery life may improve indirectly if Samsung uses a more efficient Exynos chip, but it wouldn't be by much. The A36 did not top the charts in our Battery Score, so there is room for meaningful improvement here.As for charging, the A36 finally introduced 45 W charging, which the A37 is expected to support as well. In our tests, we charged the A36 fully in 1 hour and 15 minutes, which is also what we expect from the upcoming model.





*rumored/expected





Rumors suggest Samsung might optimize the power delivery, which could make the A37 charge slightly faster during the first 30 minutes. That could mean around 60% in 30 minutes, compared to the A36’s 55%.



However, there is still no indication of wireless charging, and given Samsung’s mid-range strategy, we do not expect that to change.







Specs Comparison





Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Design Dimensions 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4 mm (~8.7 mm with camera bump) Weight 195.0 g Display Size 6.7-inch 6.7-inch Type Super AMOLED , 120Hz Super AMOLED , 120Hz Hardware System chip Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (4 nm) Memory 128GB (UFS 2.2)

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

12GB/256GB 6GB (LPDDR4)/ 128GB (UFS 2.2)

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

12GB/256GB Battery Type 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge speed Wired: 45.0W Wired: 45.0W Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Sensor size: 1/1.96" 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Sensor size: 1/1.96" Second camera 8 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/4"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 8 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/4"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm Third camera 5 MP (Macro)

Aperture size: F2.4 5 MP (Macro)

Aperture size: F2.4 Front 12 MP 12 MP See the full Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A36 5G specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Summary





Galaxy A36 . The most important change so far seems to be the chip, which might improve the overall user experience. That said, we won't know for sure until the phone actually comes out, so we wouldn't recommend pre-ordering it, considering the issues we experienced on the A36.



But there is still no confirmation of upgrades in the areas where the A36 needs improvement most. Camera hardware is likely to remain unchanged, you still don't get even slow wireless charging at this price point, and there is no sign of major battery life improvements. The Galaxy A37 is shaping up to be a small upgrade, and definitely not one you should feel tempted by if you already own a. The most important change so far seems to be the chip, which might improve the overall user experience. That said, we won't know for sure until the phone actually comes out, so we wouldn't recommend pre-ordering it, considering the issues we experienced on the A36.But there is still no confirmation of upgrades in the areas where the A36 needs improvement most. Camera hardware is likely to remain unchanged, you still don't get even slow wireless charging at this price point, and there is no sign of major battery life improvements.



The A36 already offers a well-rounded experience for its price, with long software support and a very bright display. The A37 will need to address the performance hiccups and inconsistent image processing if it wants to stand out in Samsung’s crowded mid-range lineup.



