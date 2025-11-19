AT&T expands Indiana fiber access while also giving away laptops to locals
Tech literacy is a must these days.
AT&T is pushing to bring high-speed internet to more Indiana residents, while also helping some of them gain access to technology through device donations and training programs.
AT&T is investing in both infrastructure and digital inclusion programs across Indiana.
In recent weeks, AT&T hosted several events providing families and students with technology and connectivity support. Collaborating with the Learning Network of Clinton County and Human-I-T, AT&T distributed 70 refurbished laptops to adult learners and contributed $23,000 to enhance the network's Technology Today program, which teaches digital literacy skills.
In Lawrence County, two of three public-private projects to build AT&T Fiber are complete, delivering high-speed connectivity to nearly 3,600 homes, farms, and businesses. Fiber is now available in the City of Bedford as well, reaching over 3,000 locations. To celebrate, AT&T donated 100 refurbished laptops to the Lawrence County Economic Growth Council for distribution to families in need.
Having reliable high-speed internet is becoming a must for school, work, and everyday life. Programs that give people devices and teach digital skills can make a real difference for those who don't have the technology or know-how. By investing in both internet infrastructure and digital literacy, AT&T is tackling several challenges at once, helping more people take full advantage of online resources.
Tech support
Image by AT&T
AT&T is investing in both infrastructure and digital inclusion programs across Indiana.
In recent weeks, AT&T hosted several events providing families and students with technology and connectivity support. Collaborating with the Learning Network of Clinton County and Human-I-T, AT&T distributed 70 refurbished laptops to adult learners and contributed $23,000 to enhance the network's Technology Today program, which teaches digital literacy skills.
Evansville, 100 laptops and school-supply-filled backpacks were provided to Ivy Tech Community College students. In Indianapolis, 130 laptops were given to families served by John Boner Neighborhood Centers, alongside a $40,000 donation to expand its computer lab and digital literacy classes, covering topics from basic computer skills to essential software use.
In today's modern world, digital literacy has become just as essential as traditional literacy. The ability to access, understand and use technology is now a vital skill for those seeking employment, pursuing education, and participating in society. Unfortunately, many members of our community still lack reliable access to technology and the training needed to develop these crucial skills, which creates significant barriers to opportunity. These laptops will be truly transformative for our families.
AT&T has also reached milestones in fiber expansion.
In Lawrence County, two of three public-private projects to build AT&T Fiber are complete, delivering high-speed connectivity to nearly 3,600 homes, farms, and businesses. Fiber is now available in the City of Bedford as well, reaching over 3,000 locations. To celebrate, AT&T donated 100 refurbished laptops to the Lawrence County Economic Growth Council for distribution to families in need.
Internet is a must these days
Having reliable high-speed internet is becoming a must for school, work, and everyday life. Programs that give people devices and teach digital skills can make a real difference for those who don't have the technology or know-how. By investing in both internet infrastructure and digital literacy, AT&T is tackling several challenges at once, helping more people take full advantage of online resources.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: