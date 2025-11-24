Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Forget AirDrop on Pixels — this app is the cross-platform superpower you actually need

Google brought AirDrop to Android, but KDE Connect is the real ecosystem destroyer.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Editorials Google
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
KDE Connect splash screen
Hell has frozen over, and Google has just brought AirDrop to its Pixel phones. The surprise would have been even larger if Apple and Google had collaborated on the project together, but either way, the fact is that Apple's once steadfast walled garden is consistently crumbling down with every passing year and is becoming that much more open, willingly or not. 

Now, the betting pool for what other unique Apple services might willingly or unwillingly get opened up is getting populated by the minute, yet third-party services and apps that can bridge that gap for you exist and make the ecosystem differences between iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and even Linux that much more bearable. 

KDE Connect laughs at ecosystem boundaries


One of my favorite apps of the type is none other than KDE Connect, an open-source solution that is available on pretty much any major platform and allows universal interoperability. You can connect any two devices that run Linux Desktop, Android, Windows, Plasma Mobile, SailfishOS, macOS, iOS, and more. 

It lets you send files easily between two devices, share the clipboard, display your phone notifications on your desktop computer and even reply to these (if the notification allows that), execute custom one-touch commands from your phone straight on your desktop, control your mouse, control your multimedia, and more. 

As a person using a MacBook Pro every day, usually with this week's flavor of an Android phone, there are two indispensable KDE Connect features that make it very useful to me: file and clipboard sharing. 


There's no two ways around it, the KDE Connect interface isn't flashy and can't really be considered modern; it's fairly rudimentary and barebones. That's yet another plus for me: I've seen one too many beautiful apps ridden with ads that can barely execute their main function well. In this context, I'd rather have a basic app like KDE Connect that just works.

KDE Connect on my MacBook. Simple, but works - Forget AirDrop on Pixels — this app is the cross-platform superpower you actually need
KDE Connect on my MacBook. Simple, but works

File sharing made easy


Power users would know how cumbersome and unnecessarily convoluted file sharing was between Android and the Apple ecosystem in the past, and while many solutions exist these days, somehow KDE Connect struck a chord with me and remained my go-to way of sharing files. 

Just open the KDE Connect app, select send files, pick your file, and voila, it's already in your MacBook's Downloads folder. Or just send the file, picture, or video straight from your file manager or gallery app, as easy as pie, uncompressed and without going through any lossy optimizations. 

Recommended Stories

Clipboard sharing with no frills


The other priceless feature that KDE Connect brings to the table is the ability to send your phone's clipboard to your desktop, or the other way around. Sure, it requires two or three extra clicks in comparison with the Universal Clipboard for the Apple ecosystem, but for me, it's still mighty good. 

The only requirement is that both devices are on the same network. Typically, that'd be your Wi-Fi network, but I have managed to keep my phone connected to the MacBook at all times thanks to Tailscale (you just need to add the custom Tailscale IP of your desktop, and it should automagically work). The faster your mobile data and Wi-Fi speeds, the better, of course. 

Conclusion: Should you use it?


Let me first tell you what KDE Connect isn't. 

It isn't a native tool. It requires a couple of minutes of tinkering in the beginning in order to get acquainted with the tool and provide it with all the necessary permissions it needs in order to function properly. 

It's also not rock-solid, as much as it pains me to admit: depending on your ecosystem, you might get disconnected after a while or experience some unforeseen issue with your unique device combinations and usage. 

That said, if you're comfortable with open-source software, which is usually a bit more crude but way more functional than many first-party tools, you should absolutely give KDE Connect a try. 

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 6

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly

Latest News

Google is officially dropping Assistant just a few months before its 10th anniversary
Google is officially dropping Assistant just a few months before its 10th anniversary
Audiophiles, rejoice: Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at huge Black Friday discounts
Audiophiles, rejoice: Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at huge Black Friday discounts
Prime-exclusive Moto G Play (2024) deal turns it into a top pick
Prime-exclusive Moto G Play (2024) deal turns it into a top pick
Now's your chance to grab the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE at its best price ever
Now's your chance to grab the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE at its best price ever
Samsung’s next AI move could shake up your Galaxy S26 experience
Samsung’s next AI move could shake up your Galaxy S26 experience
The affordable OnePlus 15R might outperform last year’s OnePlus flagship
The affordable OnePlus 15R might outperform last year’s OnePlus flagship
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless