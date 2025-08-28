Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Go affordable or go premium?

It's time to compare the most expensive phone in the Galaxy S series with the most affordable one. Who will win this battle?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Go affordable or go premium?

Intro


The Galaxy S25 FE is right around the corner, and if you want to dip your toes into some Fan Edition affordable flagship magic, you need to wait just a couple of weeks. On the other hand, there are other options available, and one such option is the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The differences between these two are conceptual. Your choice will ultimately be determined by the route you're going to follow—affordable or premium. That said, there is some overlap between these, even though they stand on the opposite side of the lineup, price-wise.

This is our preliminary comparison between the upcoming affordable flagship, the Galaxy S25 FE, and the current Samsung champion, the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25 Ultra expected differences:

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S25 Ultra
A tad more compact phone, also a tad thinnerSlightly larger dimensions at 162.8 x 77.6 mm, also 0.8 mm thicker
Weighs 190 gramsHeavier at 218 grams
Main camera is 50MP200MP main camera
The same 12MP camera as the one used on the S25 and S25 Plus50MP ultrawide here
8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoomTwo telephoto cameras, 50MP periscope 5x and 10MP 3x
Exynos 2400 chipsetFaster Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
4,900 mAh battery, potentially better battery life due to chipset5,000 mAh battery, great battery life
Rumored to sport the same 45W wired charging as the S25+45W wired charging
Wireless charging support
6.7-inch AMOLED, 120HzBigger 6.9-inch screen, better resolution and PPI, 1-120Hz
Anti-reflective coating on the screenJust regular Corning Gorilla Glass, no anti-reflective coating
No S Pen hereS Pen inside the body
Seven years of software updates, Android 16 out of the boxSeven years of software updates
Much cheaper (expected around $649)Starts at $1,299
Gray, Graphite, MintMore color options
*rumored

Table of Contents:

Also read:

Design and Size

Big, bigger, biggest

Smartphones are getting bigger and bigger, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the living proof. The phone is huge with its almost 7-inch display, but this year Samsung has opted for a flatter design for the Ultra.

When it comes to the S25 FE, the overall shape is the same, but the Fan Edition phone is more compact, courtesy of the smaller 6.7-inch screen. The smaller battery and the lack of an S Pen slot also mean that the S25 FE is thinner and lighter.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S25 Ultra
Thickness
7.4 mm
Thickness
8.2 mm
Dimensions
161.4 x 76.6 mm		Dimensions
162.8 x 77.6 mm
Weight
190 grams		Weight
218 grams
*rumored 

How much thinner and lighter? You can check out the table above, but the difference is not as big as you might've thought. As far as materials go, the big difference is that the Galaxy S25 Ultra has the anti-reflective coating on its display, and it really makes a difference, especially in point-light-source scenarios.

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to have Gorilla Glass Victus+ on its front and back but no anti-reflective coating. The other difference is that, of course, the S25 Ultra uses Grade 5 titanium for its frame, while the S25 FE will most likely rely on good old aluminum.

Galaxy S25 FE colors*Galaxy S25 Ultra
BlueTitanium Silver Blue
GraphiteTitanium Black
GrayTitanium White Silver
YellowTitanium Gray
MintTitanium Jade Green
-Titanium Jet Black
-Titanium Pink Gold
*rumored 

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Black, Titanium White Silver, Titanium Gray, Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Pink Gold. The Galaxy S25 FE, on the other hand, will most likely come in the same colors as its predecessor but at the moment, we have some leaked renders show only the Graphite and Blue versions.

Display Differences

Same tech, different sizes

The display of the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, resulting in around 385 PPI pixel density. According to the latest rumors the display will have a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra's display, on the other hand, is bigger at 6.9 inches, and the resolution is also better at 1440 x 3120 pixels (498 PPI), and the phone also comes with 1-120 Hz LTPO tech and the same 2600 nits advertised peak brightness.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S25 Ultra
Size
6.7"
Size
6.9"
Brightness
2600 nits (peak)		Brightness
2600 nits (peak)
*rumored 

In our display test, the Galaxy S25 Ultra shone with almost 2400 nits at 20% APL (2373 to be precise), and that's an impressive result. We can't wait to test the S25 FE to see if Samsung packed the same panel in the affordable cousin of the S25 Ultra, as both phones have the same listed peak brightness. Stay tuned for test results soon.

Performance and Software

Exynos vs Snapdragon

The Galaxy S25 FE is rumored to use the Exynos 2400, a new chip with an intriguing design that has 10 cores. There's a 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-X4 core, two 2.9 GHz ARM Cortex-A720 cores, three 2.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A720 cores, and four 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A520 cores. 

Early performance benchmarks put this CPU right between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8 Gen 3. Geekbench 6 scores slot between 2000 points in single-core tests and 6500 points in multi-core.

In contrast, the Galaxy S25 Ultra managed 3137 and 9769 in the same test, which is a significant advantage at first glance, but we have to test the S25 FE in our lab for some hard numbers and an objective result.

Recommended Stories

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S25 Ultra
Chip
Samsung Exynos 2400		Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
Process
4nm		Process
3nm
RAM
12GB		RAM
12GB/16GB
*rumored 

In terms of RAM, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to comes with 12GB on board in all storage configurations. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, comes in a plethora of versions, starting from 12GB on the entry 256GB version, and going all the way up to 16GB on the 1TB model.

Now, in terms of software, there's no difference between these two. The same software version, seven years of support, and probably the same AI magic are expected to be found on the Galaxy S25 FE, mimicking what the S25 Ultra has in its sleeve.

Camera

The main difference

The Galaxy S25 FE's camera specifications are not very exciting, so to speak. According to the recent reports, the phone will have the same camera setup as its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 FE. We expect the same 50MP main camera sensor, which can be found in the non-Ultra Galaxy S25 models. The ultrawide and telephoto are both more modest, pixel-count-wise, and there's no periscope zoom.

Now, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a camera phone with its quadruple camera system on its back. It's better in every single aspect. The main camera has a huge 200MP sensor, the periscope zoom can do 5X, and even the 3X zoom has more pixels than the one expected on the S25 FE. The Ultrawide is also better, so here lies the biggest difference between these two phones.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S25 Ultra
Main
50 MP
f/1.8
24mm (wide)
1/1.57"		Main
200 MP
f/1.7
24 mm (wide)
1/1.3"
Ultrawide
12 MP
f/2.2
13mm
123 FOV		Ultrawide
50 MP
f/1.9
13 mm (ultrawide)
120 FOV
Telephoto
8MP
f/2.4
75mm
3x optical zoom		Telephoto
10 MP
f/2.4
67mm
3x optical zoom
-Telephoto (periscope)
50MP
f/3.4
111mm
5x optical zoom

*rumored 

We will snap some samples with the Galaxy S25 FE, once we get the phone, but things are looking very interesting. The previous model, the Galaxy S24 FE, which shares the same hardware, scored 150 overall in our composite camera test.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, despite the additional periscope camera and the superior pixel count, managed 158 (our current top result). We have to compare side-by-side samples to see if 8 points make a big difference. Stay tuned.

Battery Life and Charging

Advantage S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to sport a 4,900 mAh battery, an upgrade compared to last year's FE. This, coupled with the new Exynos chipset, could result in better battery life, but we have to test it to see if that's the case. Last year's S24 FE managed 6h 20m in our battery test and ranked 95th among phones tested in the past 2 years. Not a great result, considering the battery size.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 5,000 mAh cell, and it scored 8 hours in the same test, which put it at 22nd place, a much better result. Now that the expected difference in battery size is just 100 mAh, and the chipset inside the S25 FE is expected to be more efficient, we expect these two to be closer.
 
Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S25 Ultra
Battery capacity
4,900 mAh		Battery capacity
5,000 mAh
Charging speeds
45W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C
Charging speeds
45W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C
*rumored 

Another rumored change for the S25 FE concerns the fast charging. According to the latest leaks, the phone will bump up the speed to 45W, again matching the charging speed of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick specs comparison for all the number nerds out there. You can also check out of full Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25 Ultra specs comparison on PhoneArena.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S25 Ultra
Size, weight
161.4 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm
190 grams
Size, weight
162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm
218 grams
Screen
6.7" AMOLED
1-120Hz
1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~385 ppi density)		Screen
6.9" AMOLED
1-120Hz
1440 x 3120 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~498 ppi density)
Processor
Samsung Exynos 2400
4nm		Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite
3nm
Versions:
12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB

LPDDR5		Versions:
12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB
12GB/1TB
16GB/1TB

LPDDR5
Cameras:
50MP main
12MP ultrawide
8MP 3X zoom

12MP front		Cameras:
200MP main
50MP ultra
10MP 3X zoom
50MP 5X zoom

12MP front
Battery:
4,900 mAh		Battery:
5,000 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
45W wired
15W wireless		Charging:
USB-C
45W wired
15W wireless
*rumored

Summary


This preliminary battle will most likely be determined by the price situation. There's no doubt that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the better phone, but is it $500 better? Samsung has managed to shrink the distance between its most expensive phone and the most affordable model in the S series, or so it seems.

One thing is certain—the Galaxy S25 FE is shaping up to be a great bang for your buck. The package is just great and hits where it counts. We'll populate this comparison with all the hard numbers, tests, and camera samples once we finish the review of the S25 FE.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 3

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Google tells all 2.5 billion Gmail users: "Change your password now!"
Google tells all 2.5 billion Gmail users: "Change your password now!"

Latest News

Some Verizon smartphone plans will cost more starting in September
Some Verizon smartphone plans will cost more starting in September
You guys seem to love the Pixel 10 Pro XL, but do you know what you're getting into?
You guys seem to love the Pixel 10 Pro XL, but do you know what you're getting into?
The iPad mini A17 Pro just got $100 cheaper, and I'm seriously tempted
The iPad mini A17 Pro just got $100 cheaper, and I'm seriously tempted
Reserve Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy tablets now and score early-bird discounts
Reserve Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy tablets now and score early-bird discounts
I won't be buying any of the Pixel 10 phones, and neither should you. Here's why
I won't be buying any of the Pixel 10 phones, and neither should you. Here's why
Limited-time promo lets you save big on the Sony WH-CH720N at Amazon
Limited-time promo lets you save big on the Sony WH-CH720N at Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless