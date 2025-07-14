Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Members-only articles read this month: 1/2
to browse without limitations.
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S24 FE: Small upgrades or big reasons to wait?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Side-by-side comparison of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (left) and Galaxy S24 FE (right) with a "VS" graphic in the center.

Intro


Samsung’s Fan Edition lineup has steadily evolved into a reliable choice for those seeking near-flagship specs at more reasonable prices. Last year’s Galaxy S24 FE impressed us with its performance, display, and camera system, offering plenty of value at $649. Now, all eyes are on the Galaxy S25 FE, expected to debut in the fall of 2025.

So what will be new with the S25 FE? Based on what we know so far, the Galaxy S25 FE is shaping up to deliver a larger battery, faster charging, and a newer Exynos chip, while keeping the same display size and general camera setup.

In this comparison, we look at all the expected differences between the Galaxy S25 FE and its predecessor, so you can decide if it’s worth waiting for the next Fan Edition phone.

Galaxy S24 FE: Up to $462 off with trade-in

$187 99
$649 99
$462 off (71%)
The Galaxy S24 FE is up for grabs at the official Samsung Store. Currently, you can save up to $462 with eligible trade-ins. There are no alternative discounts right now.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24 FE: Get at Amazon for $125 off

$125 off (19%)
The Galaxy S24 FE is also available at Amazon. The base storage configuration featuring 128GB of built-in space is 19% off at Amazon, but only in its Graphite variant.
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S24 FE expected differences:

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S24 FE
Slightly smaller and more compactLarger and heavier
Faster and more efficient chipExynos 2400e
12 GB RAM8 GB RAM
Brighter display1900 nits peak brightness
Same camera system50MP main, solid telephoto, weaker ultra-wide
4,900 mAh battery4,700 mAh battery
45W wired charging25W wired charging
*rumored/expected

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Same look, tighter edges?

From what we’ve seen so far, the Galaxy S25 FE will retain the same flat-sided design language as the Galaxy S24 FE, but with slightly refined dimensions.

The new model is said to be a thinner at 7.4mm vs 8mm and a bit more compact overall. It will also be significantly lighter at 190 grams. These tweaks will likely impact the feel in hand greatly, as the Fan Edition galaxy phones have been on the hefty side so far.

Materials are expected to remain similar: Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front, with an aluminum frame. Both models should offer the same IP68 water and dust resistance.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S24 FE
Thickness
7.4 mm
Thickness
8 mm
Dimensions
161.4 x 76.6		Dimensions
162 x 77.3
Weight
Around 190 grams		Weight
213 grams
*rumored/expected

Samsung is also mixing things up on the color front. The Galaxy S24 FE came in five vibrant colors, including Yellow and Mint. For the S25 FE, we’re expecting a similar palette, though no final list has been confirmed yet.

In the box, we expect no charger. There will likely be just a USB-C cable, a SIM tool, and documentation, as has become the norm for Galaxy phones in recent years.

Display Differences


The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to keep the same 6.7-inch AMOLED display as its predecessor, with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The key difference lies in brightness: the S25 FE is rumored to hit 2600 nits peak brightness, compared to the S24 FE’s 1900 nits rating. That could make a noticeable difference in outdoor visibility.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S24 FE
Size
6.7"
Size
6.7"
Brightness
2600 nits (peak)		Brightness
1900 nits (peak)
*rumored/expected

Both displays are FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2340), and likely have similar contrast and color reproduction. The S24 FE's display offered decent sharpness and vibrant colors, though we noted inconsistent color accuracy in our review — something we hope Samsung will address on the S25 FE.

Biometrics are expected to remain unchanged with both phones using an under-display fingerprint sensor, which was fast and reliable on the S24 FE. Face unlock is still expected to be present for convenience, but not secure enough for payments.

Performance and Software

More RAM, a full Exynos chip, and Galaxy AI

The Galaxy S24 FE ran on the Exynos 2400e — a downclocked version of the Exynos 2400 found in Samsung’s flagships. It performed well in benchmarks, offering a big leap over the S23 FE, and even handled gaming with ray tracing fairly smoothly thanks to improved thermals and a larger vapor chamber.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S24 FE
Chip
Samsung Exynos 2400		Chip
Samsung Exynos 2400e
Process
4nm		Process
4nm
RAM, Storage
12/128 GB
12/256 GB
12/512 GB

LPDDR5 RAM
UFS 4.0 storage		RAM, Storage
8/128 GB
8/256 GB
8/512 GB

LPDDR5 RAM
UFS 4.0 storage
*rumored/expected

The S25 FE, however, is expected to use the full Exynos 2400 chip, which could further improve sustained performance, especially under heavy workloads. The jump from 8 GB to 12 GB of RAM across all configurations will also help with multitasking and memory management.

Storage options are expected to remain the same: 128 G, 256 GB, and 512 GB, likely with UFS 4.0 speeds.

We expect Samsung’s long-term software support promise of 7 years of OS and security updates to apply as much to the S25 FE as it does to the S24 FE. The S24 FE launched with Android 14 and One UI 6.1, while the S25 FE will likely debut with Android 16 and One UI 7.

As for AI, some tools on the S24 FE — like Photo Assist and Sketch to Image — felt half-baked in our tests, so we hope for a more polished experience on the S25 FE. Also, features like Note Assist and Generative Edit may still require cloud access.

Camera

No major changes

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to reuse the exact camera system from the S24 FE, which includes a 50 MP main sensor, 12 MP ultra-wide, and 8 MP 3x telephoto camera, along with a new 12 MP front-facing shooter.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S24 FE
Main
50 MP, f/1.7
24 mm
1/1.57" sensor size		Main
50 MP, f/1.7
24 mm
1/1.57" sensor size
Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.4
13 mm
123 FOV
1/3.0" sensor size		Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.4
13 mm
123 FOV
1/3.0" sensor size
Telephoto
8 MP, f/2.4
75 mm
3X zoom
1/4.4" sensor size		Telephoto
8 MP, f/2.4
75 mm
3X zoom
1/4.4" sensor size
*rumored/expected

Recommended Stories
While this may seem like a missed opportunity, it’s worth remembering that the S24 FE already had one of the best camera setups in its class. The main sensor delivered sharp, well-exposed photos with high dynamic range and realistic colors, while the telephoto lens performed well up to 3x zoom. The ultra-wide camera was the weakest link, with softer detail even in daylight.

Video performance was solid, especially from the main camera. Samsung’s smooth transition between lenses during recording and strong stabilization helped keep footage looking steady and consistent.

If Samsung refines image processing or brings over more advanced computational photography from the flagship S25 series, the S25 FE might still surprise us despite using the same hardware.

Battery Life and Charging

More juice, faster charging

The Galaxy S24 FE offered solid battery life in our tests, with a 4700 mAh cell powering up to 15 hours of web browsing and over 10 hours of gaming. The S25 FE will raise the bar with a 4900 mAh battery, closing in on flagship-sized capacity.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S24 FE
Battery size
4,700 mAh		Battery size
4,000 mAh
Charging speeds
27/45W wired
21W wireless charging
USB-C 3.0
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C 2.0
*rumored/expected

That extra 200 mAh might not sound like much, but combined with more efficient tuning or power management improvements in One UI 7, it could lead to longer screen-on time — especially given the same FHD+ resolution.

Charging is also getting an upgrade. The S24 FE topped out at 25W wired charging, taking 1h 21m to fill the tank. The S25 FE is rumored to support 45W wired charging, which could reduce full charging times significantly. Both phones support 15W wireless charging.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick overview of the expected Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S24 FE specs:

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy S24 FE
Size, weight
161.4 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm, 190g		Size, weight
162 x 77.3 x 8 mm, 213g
Screen
6.7" OLED
120Hz		Screen
6.7" OLED
120Hz
Processor
Exynos 2400
4nm		Processor
Exynos 2400e
4nm
Versions:
12/128 GB
12/256 GB

LPDDR5		Versions:
8/128 GB
8/256 GB

LPDDR5
Cameras:
50 MP main
12 MP ultra-wide
8 MP 3x zoom

12 MP front		Cameras:
50 MP main
12 MP ultra-wide
8 MP 3x zoom

10 MP front
Battery:
4900 mAh*		Battery:
4700 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
45W wired
15W wireless		Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless
*rumored/expected

Summary


The Galaxy S25 FE doesn’t shake things up too much, but it will seemingly bring a few notable changes. With a brighter screen, bigger battery, faster charging, and a likely performance bump thanks to the full Exynos 2400 chip and 12 GB of RAM, the series will be ripe for that "Fan Edition" moniker.

Still, those who already own the S24 FE probably won’t need to upgrade. Where it might make a real difference is for new buyers. If Samsung can stick to its competitive pricing of $650, the S25 FE might be the most affordable way to get near-flagship performance, great cameras, and seven years of support.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 1

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Verizon accused of attempting to block customer access to T-Mobile's satellite feature
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile expected to face tough times ahead, lag behind AT&T, Verizon
T-Mobile expected to face tough times ahead, lag behind AT&T, Verizon
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week

Latest News

ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch

Related Content

Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25 Plus: Where's the cutoff line?
Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S25 Plus: Where's the cutoff line?
Pixel 9a vs Galaxy S24 FE: The battle for the affordable flagship crown
Pixel 9a vs Galaxy S24 FE: The battle for the affordable flagship crown
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G vs Galaxy S24 FE: Don't make the obvious mistake
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G vs Galaxy S24 FE: Don't make the obvious mistake
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: You are not a "Pro" just because your name says so
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: You are not a "Pro" just because your name says so
iPhone 16e vs Galaxy S24 FE: Don't make a mistake
iPhone 16e vs Galaxy S24 FE: Don't make a mistake
Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 FE: Innovation vs. value
Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 FE: Innovation vs. value
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless