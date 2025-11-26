iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Poco F8 Ultra Review: Comfortable like a pair of jeans
In a smartphone world where all devices look the same, launching a phone with a faux-denim back and a dedicated subwoofer is bold, to say the least. It's also refreshing. The Poco F8 Ultra doesn't look anything like its predecessor as well, polishing the Ultra experience and doing so in style.

This phone screams flagship, and thanks to the Bose sound, it does it in quite a loud voice. From the 6.9-inch OLED screen that's impressively bright to the versatile camera system, fast chipset, and the aforementioned subwoofer, it's all engineered to give those iPhones and Galaxies up there a run for their money.

Speaking of money, Poco's not the super-affordable brand it used to be, and the Poco F8 Ultra starts at the respectable $729 for the base 12/256GB model. Does it have what it takes to challenge the big boys? Let's find out!

Xiaomi Poco F8 Ultra
What we like
  • Gorgeous AMOLED screen, bright, vivid and crisp
  • Fast and snappy chipset
  • Dedicated subwooder, BOSE audio
What we don't like
  • Subwoofer drains a lot of battery
  • Phone gets hot under load
  • Camera system good but not great
8.2
PhoneArena Rating
7.3
Price Class Average
Battery Life
10
7.7
Photo Quality
7.4
6.9
Video Quality
5.6
5.9
Charging
8.6
7.1
Performance Heavy
9.4
7.2
Performance Light
8.6
7.8
Display Quality
8
8
Design
8
7.7
Wireless Charging
7.8
7
Biometrics
8
7.4
Audio
9
7.1
Software
6
7.4
Why the score?
This device scores 11% better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the RedMagic 11 Pro, OPPO Find X9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
How do we rate?
User Score
Be the first to review this phone
Add Review

Table of Contents:

Poco F8 Ultra Specs

Flagship written all over

Let's start with an overview of the Poco F8 Ultra specs:

Poco F8 UltraPoco F7 Ultra
Size and Weight
163.33 x 77.82 x 8.3 mm (Denim)
163.33 x 77.82 x 7.9 mm (Black)
220 grams or 218 grams		Size and Weight
160.3 x 75 x 8.4 mm
212 grams
Display
6.9" 120Hz AMOLED
3,500 nits peak		Display
6.67" 120Hz AMOLED
3,200 nits peak
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
3nm		Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite
3nm
Software
Xiaomi HyperOS 3
Android 16		Software
Xiaomi HyperOS 2
Android 15
Cameras
50 MP main camera
1/1.31", f/1.67
50 MP periscope telephoto camera
f/3.0, 115mm, 5X zoom
50 MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.4
32 MP front camera		Cameras
50 MP, f/1.6, 24mm (wide), 1/1.55"
50 MP, f/2.0, 60mm (telephoto), 1/2.76", 2.5x optical zoom
32 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.42"
32 MP front camera
Battery Size
6,500 mAh		Battery Size
5,300 mAh
Charging Speeds
100W wired
50W wireless		Charging Speeds
120W wired
50W wireless
Prices
$729 for the 12/256GB version		Prices
$729 for the 12/256GB version

Poco F8 Ultra Design and Display

Denim, baby


The Poco F8 Ultra looks unique. The Denim variant comes with a blue, rubbery back that imitates denim quite well. It's soft to the touch, doesn't collect fingerprints, and looks extremely cool. 

The camera housing bears resemblance to the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, but it houses three cameras and a Bose subwoofer. I guess it's the year of the "extended plateau." However, thanks to the subwoofer system and the denim-silver contrast, the phone does look unique.


Nothing unusual around the frame, it's an aluminum design ever so slightly curved toward the edges to make it comfortable to hold. And it is. Even though the Poco F8 Ultra is quite a big device with its 6.9-inch screen and 220 grams of meat, the phone feels nice in the hand, with no sharp edges, and the faux denim helps a lot with grip.



The retail box is a slight disappointment, as there's no charger inside. Given the phone supports up to 100W wired fast charging, it would've been nice to get the appropriate charger in the box. There's a silicon case that's opaque (why you would want to hide the denim back is beyond me), a cable, and some paperwork. Moving on.


Poco says the display panel inside the F8 Ultra is the first HyperRGB display, using a full RGB subpixel structure that activates every red, green, and blue subpixel. The panel also supports dynamic 120 Hz refresh rate, and according to Poco, it can output up to 3,500 nits of brightness. 

The screen has a 2608x1200 resolution, resulting in around 416 PPI pixel density, and also covers 100% of the DCI P3 color space. There's Poco Shield Glass on top of the display for protection. It's time to see the lab results.

Display Measurements:



The Poco F8 Ultra hit almost 3,400 nits in our display test, and this result ranks it fourth overall when it comes to screen brightness. It's even more impressive when you take a look at the minimum brightness, which is under 1 nit. The color reproduction is also top notch at 1.7 detlaE. Outside boring numbers, the screen looks amazing—bright, vivid, and crisp. No complaints here.

In terms of biometrics, there's an ultrasonic fingerprint under the display of the Poco F8 Ultra—it's very fast and accurate and probably taken from the Xiaomi 15 series. There's facial recognition as well, but it relies only on the front-facing camera, with no fancy radar tech involved, so it's not that secure. Stick to the ultrasonic fingerprint—it's great!

Poco F8 Ultra Camera

Another plateau?


Xiaomi Poco F8 Ultra
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
141
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
154
Main (wide)
BEST 87
80
Zoom
BEST 30
27
Ultra-wide
BEST 26
22
Selfie
BEST 30
26
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 155
128
Main (wide)
BEST 83
68
Zoom
BEST 27
21
Ultra-wide
BEST 24
17
Selfie
BEST 28
22
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

The Poco F8 Ultra comes equipped with a powerful camera system in its rectangular camera bump. The main camera uses a 50MP, 1/1.31" Light Fusion 950 image sensor under a lens with an f/1.67 aperture. This camera also has optical image stabilization.

Then there's another 50MP sensor under the ultrawide lens with an f/2.4 aperture. And finally, the triplet is completed by yet another 50MP telephoto camera. It's a periscope system with an f/3.0 aperture and a focal length equivalent of 115 mm, or 5X zoom if we calculate from the main 23 mm camera. This one has OIS as well. There's a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

The Camera benchmark score of the F8 Ultra is pretty decent, especially the main and zoom scores (80 out of 87 and 27 out of 30, respectively). The video score drags the final result down, so let's see how these numbers translate into real-life images and videos.

Time for samples!



Snaps from the main camera look quite good, even in the bleak November conditions in which I had to shoot these samples. There's plenty of detail, the colors look accurate, and the dynamic range is quite wide as well. 

The ultrawide samples look a bit colder, compared to the images taken with the main camera, and there's a slight drop in overall quality. I can't put my finger on it but it might have something to do with the narrower aperture and less light hitting the sensor, especially in less than ideal lighting conditions.

The zoom shots are quite good. Bear in mind that the 2x samples are just crops from the main sensor, the 5x images are the "original" images from the telephoto camera's optical zoom, and the 10x shots are crops from those 5x zoom samples. 

Out of these various zoom levels, the 5x samples are the most impressive of the bunch, with lots of detail and great dynamic range. 10x shots are also quite good; no huge loss in quality there either.

The selfie camera gets the job done; my face looks natural, and you can clearly see the crow's feet wrinkles near my eyes. The gray hair is also visible, so point for details and minus point for vanity here.

Video Quality


Video Thumbnail


The Poco F8 Ultra can record videos with up to 8K resolution at 30 frames per second. You'll probably be better off staying in 4K, though. There's nothing wrong with the video, the stabilization is decent, the colors are accurate, but the overall quality is a bit unimpressive, especially if you compare it to the still shots.

Poco F8 Ultra Performance & Benchmarks

Elite


The "Ultra" picture wouldn't have been complete without the latest Qualcomm chipset. And it's here—the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This powerful silicon has earned a reputation as a heat monster, so the stress test will be very interesting.

In terms of RAM the phone is available globally in two flavors - a base 12/256GB variant and a 16/512GB option. In normal day-to-day activities the phone performs blazingly fast and doesn't heat up much, but given the powerful chipset, that's not a surprise. Time to put the Poco F8 Ultra through the grinder of synthetic benchmarks.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Xiaomi Poco F8 Ultra3369
Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra2841
OnePlus 153493
nubia Z80 Ultra3662
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Xiaomi Poco F8 Ultra10089
Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra8373
OnePlus 1510692
nubia Z80 Ultra11080
View all


In the CPU benchmark the Poco F8 Ultra performed on par with other flagships, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 silicon. The OnePlus 15 was slightly faster, as well as the Nubia Z80 Ultra, but not by much.

GPU Performance


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Xiaomi Poco F8 Ultra7051
Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra5284
OnePlus 155328
nubia Z80 Ultra6324
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Xiaomi Poco F8 Ultra5752
Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra3830
OnePlus 155110
nubia Z80 Ultra3064
View all

The GPU benchmarks yielded interesting results. The Poco scored as high as the liquid-cooled RedMagic 11 Pro, and outscored its rivals by quite a margin. The phone was also able to sustain its performance under heavy load, so kudos to Poco for that.

It's also worth mentioning that the phone got pretty hot during the stress test. This means the chassis is good at getting the heat out, keeping the internals cool, but the experience of holding the phone during such intensive tasks is not the best out there.

Poco F8 Ultra Software



The Poco F8 Ultra runs HyperOS 3 out of the box, based on Android 16. It's the same software you find on Xiaomi flagship phones. HyperOS is a pretty clean UI on top of the Android OS—no bloatware or unnecessary clutter.

There's also a sprinkle of AI on board—Xiaomi's HyperAI. It has a suite of useful tools, such as writing aids, live translation, speech recognition, and subtitles. There are also a couple of AI creative tools—image expansion (expands the canvas of an image), eraser pro (removes objects from the frame), AI frame (adds cinematic filters and styles to a video), beautify, and more.

The UI is snappy and intuitive; you can customize the look, layout, and animations, but the default settings are quite good as they are. The Poco F8 Ultra will receive four major OS updates and six years of security patches.

Poco F8 Ultra Battery

Subwoofer woes

Xiaomi Poco F8 Ultra
( 6500 mAh )
Xiaomi Poco F8 Ultra
Battery Life Estimate
6h 35m
Ranks #93 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 21m
Browsing
22h 52m
Average is 17h 31m
Video
6h 24m
Average is 10h 19m
Gaming
5h 31m
Average is 10h 14m
Charging speed
100W
Charger
78%
30 min
0h 39m
Full charge
Ranks #17 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
50W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

We're witnessing a transition (don't dare to call it a revolution) in battery tech. Most phones from China now feature silicon-carbon batteries with capacities sometimes twice as big as popular flagships from the big three (Apple, Samsung, and Google).

I would assume the Poco F8 Ultra features the same tech (not specifically mentioned in the press materials), as it comes with a pretty hefty 6,500 mAh battery inside its sleek body. The parent company Xiaomi already uses this tech in its latest flagships, so it's safe to make the assumption above.

There's one key element to the longevity of this phone in terms of battery life on a single charge. Let's check out the results, and then talk about it.

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Xiaomi Poco F8 Ultra
6500 mAh
 6h 35min 22h 52min 6h 24min 5h 31min
Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra
5300 mAh
 7h 48min 15h 48min 12h 31min 11h 3min
OnePlus 15
7300 mAh
 10h 44min 30h 6min 12h 37min 14h 16min
nubia Z80 Ultra
7200 mAh
 10h 7min 23h 10min 13h 25min 17h 23min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Xiaomi Poco F8 Ultra
6500 mAh
 0h 39min Untested 78% Untested
Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra
5300 mAh
 0h 32min 1h 15min 99% 43%
OnePlus 15
7300 mAh
 0h 45min 1h 52min 68% 21%
nubia Z80 Ultra
7200 mAh
 1h 8min 1h 15min 66% Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

As you can see, the browsing result is quite impressive at almost 23 hours. The YouTube streaming and Gaming results, on the other hand, are mediocre at best. This has everything to do with our test, as in both those categories, the phone is at max volume.

The culprit is the subwoofer—it draws a lot of battery and influences the final score. In the end, the composite result places the Poco F8 Ultra in the distant 93rd place overall, but there's more to this score than meets the eye.

We're going to run the tests again with the sound turned off to get a better picture, but all in all, if you don't listen to music on the phone or play videos or games at full volume, expect much better results in terms of battery life.



The 100W fast charging does wonders, given you have the correct charging brick at hand. It takes just 39 minutes to fill the huge battery, and a quick 30-minute charge will get you to 78%. The phone also supports wireless charging with up to 50W of power, but again, you need a proprietary charger to take advantage of these speeds.

Poco F8 Ultra Audio Quality and Haptics



One of the most exciting features, and a key selling point of the Poco F8 Ultra, is the audio system tuned by Bose. It features a dedicated subwoofer on the back, next to the camera system, circular in shape with a fine grill and the moniker "Sound by BOSE."

Is it any good? Absolutely! The sound quality is amazing—a night and day difference between this phone and a regular one without a dedicated device for the bass frequencies. You can hear the "woomph" even at low volume, and it gives another dimension to everything you listen to—from music to a simple podcast or a movie.

The subwoofer is backed by the usual stereo combo of an earpiece and down-firing loudspeaker. These two do a good job, but there's a slight distortion at max volume, mainly in the high-frequency range. There are different presets in the audio settings, as well as a 10-band EQ to further customize the sound, so points to Poco and BOSE for that.

Haptics are good, nothing to write home about, just a solid tight vibration. You can adjust the vibration level via a slider, but even at the max setting, it doesn't feel all that strong.

Should you buy it?



It's not hard to recommend the Poco F8 Ultra. Even though the brand has moved away from the ultra-affordable niche, the F8 Ultra is a worthy flagship in its own right. It can compete with your iPhones and Galaxies, both in price and in features. Speaking of price, the base variant costs $729, which is fair for what the phone has to offer.

The Poco F8 Ultra comes equipped with the latest and fastest Qualcomm processor, the phone has a gorgeous display that can get very bright, the camera system is versatile, and there's a dedicated subwoofer! Poco deserves innovation points for that one alone.

What are the tradeoffs? Well, you don't get seven years of software support, and even though the camera system is decent, it can't compete with other "camera" phones, especially in the video department. If you're okay with that, the Poco F8 Ultra will feel as comfortable as a nice pair of jeans.

COMMENTS (1)

