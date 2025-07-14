Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy A36 5G: Expected differences

Comparison image showing the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (left) versus the Galaxy A36 5G (right), with a "VS" graphic in the center.

Intro


The Galaxy A36 5G is Samsung’s top mid-range phone in the U.S. right now, priced at $399 and offering a respectable mix of display quality, software support, and battery life. But with the Galaxy S25 FE expected to arrive later this year, many might be wondering — should you spend more and go for Samsung’s Fan Edition instead?

With the S25 FE expected to deliver a flagship-grade chipset, wireless charging, more RAM, and a much more capable camera system, this shapes up to be a classic value vs performance comparison.

The A36 is already a well-rounded budget phone, but it comes with compromises in camera quality, speed, and design. The S25 FE, on the other hand, aims to be a premium-tier device at a more approachable price than the Galaxy S25.

Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy A36 expected differences:

*Galaxy S25 FEGalaxy A36
Premium design, thinner, and lighterPlastic frame, Key Island buttons
Much faster and more capable chipSnapdragon 6 Gen 3
12 GB RAM8 GB RAM
Flagship camera system (main, telephoto, ultrawide)Basic triple camera (main, ultrawide, macro)
15W wirelessNo wireless charging
7 years of updates6 years of updates
*rumored/expected

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Fan Edition polish vs budget practicality

The Galaxy A36 5G sticks to a functional design with a plastic frame and a “Key Island” camera bump that sets it apart visually from other Samsung phones. While it’s certainly distinctive, it feels a generation behind in terms of design.

The Galaxy S25 FE, by contrast, is expected to maintain the flagship-grade build of its predecessor, with Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back and a sleek, flat-sided aluminum frame. It will also be noticeably thinner and slightly lighter than the A36, making it feel more premium in the hand.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy A36
Thickness
7.4 mm
Thickness
8.1 mm
Dimensions
161.4 x 76.6		Dimensions
161.7 x 78
Weight
190 grams		Weight
195 grams
*rumored/expected

The S25 FE will likely have an IP68 water and dust-resistance certification, while the A36 is a tiny bit limited at with an IP67 certification (not a great difference, though). Color options on the A36 include Black, White, Lavender, and Lime. The S25 FE’s colorways are still unknown, but we expect similarly bold options.

Display Differences


Both phones use 6.7-inch AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates, but the S25 FE is expected to offer much higher brightness at 2600 nits peak vs 1748 nits on the A36 (based on our 20% APL test). That could make a major difference in direct sunlight or high-dynamic range content.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy A36
Size
6.7"
Size
6.7"
Brightness
2600 nits (peak)		Brightness
1900 nits (peak)
*rumored/expected

While both will likely share vibrant colors and good sharpness, the A36’s panel doesn’t match the flagship-tier polish of Samsung’s S-series phones. Color accuracy was decent in our tests, but not exceptional.

Both use under-display fingerprint scanners and offer face unlock, though only the fingerprint sensor is secure enough for authentication.

Performance and Software

Two very different chips, two very different experiences

The Galaxy A36 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, a 5nm chip that performs similarly to last year’s Exynos 1380. It’s fine for casual tasks, but our tests showed stutters, slow app loading, and lag under heavier use. It’s strictly an entry-level performer by modern standards.

The S25 FE is expected to come with the Exynos 2400 chip, a 10-core processor used in some versions of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24. That alone puts it in a different performance class, and it’s paired with 12 GB of RAM versus 8 GB on the A36.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy A36
Chip
Samsung Exynos 2400		Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
Process
4nm		Process
5nm
RAM, Storage
12/256 GB
12/512 GB

LPDDR5 RAM
UFS 4.0 storage		RAM, Storage
8/128 GB
8/256 GB

LPDDR4X RAM
UFS 2.2 storage
*rumored/expected

In software, both phones will run Android 16 with One UI 7, but the S25 FE benefits from Samsung’s promise of 7 years of updates vs 6 years for the A36. The A36 includes a lighter AI suite called Awesome Intelligence, while the S25 FE will support the full Galaxy AI experience with features like Live Translate, Generative Edit, and more.

Camera

A huge difference in camera capability

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a triple-camera system that mirrors its predecessor: a 50 MP main sensor, 12 MP ultrawide, and 8 MP 3x telephoto camera. In contrast, the Galaxy A36 uses a simpler setup with a 50 MP main camera, 8 MP ultrawide, and 5 MP macro shooter.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy A36
Main
50 MP, f/1.8
24 mm
1/1.57" sensor size		Main
50 MP, f/1.8
---
1/1.96"
Ultrawide
48 MP, f/1.7
13 mm
1/3.0" sensor size		Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
1/4.0" sensor size
Telephoto
8 MP, f/2.4
3X zoom (75mm)
1/4.4" sensor size		Macro
5 MP, f/2.4
---
---
*rumored/expected

In our review, the A36’s camera performance was mediocre. The main shooter tended to overprocess images, the ultrawide was soft, and video quality was below average — especially in difficult lighting. There’s no true zoom camera on the A36, and the macro lens adds little value.

The S25 FE, by contrast, is expected to offer flagship-grade stills and video with advanced computational photography and better dynamic range. If camera quality matters to you, it’s not a close race.

Battery Life and Charging

Similar specs

The Galaxy A36 5G has a 5000 mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging, which is a huge win in this price range. It lacks wireless charging, however. Battery life in our tests was solid, especially for browsing, but video playback and gaming drained it faster than expected.

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to have a slightly smaller 4900 mAh battery, but also supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging — giving it more flexibility and flagship-like convenience.

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy A36
Battery size
4,900 mAh		Battery size
5,000 mAh
Charging speeds
45W wired
15W wireless
Charging speeds
45W wired
no wireless
*rumored/expected

If you value wireless charging, you will definitely feel missing from the A36.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick overview of the expected Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy 36 specs:

Galaxy S25 FE*Galaxy A36
Size, weight
161.4 x 76.6 x 7.4mm, 190g		Size, weight
162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4 mm, 195g
Screen
6.7" OLED
120Hz		Screen
6.7" OLED
120Hz
Processor
Exynos 2400
4nm		Processor
Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
5nm
Versions:
8/128GB
8/256GB
8/512GB

LPDDR5		Versions:
8/128GB
8/256GB
---

LPDDR4X
Cameras:
50 MP main
12 MP ultrawide
8 MP telephoto

12 MP front		Cameras:
50 MP main
8 MP ultrawide
5 MP macro

12 MP front
Battery:
4900 mAh		Battery:
5000 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
45W wired
15W wireless		Charging:
USB-C
45W wired
No wireless
*rumored/expected

Summary


The Galaxy A36 is a solid mid-range phone that's on the more affordable side and gets the basics right — especially the display and battery life — but cuts back on performance and camera quality. If your needs are modest and your budget is tight, it offers a decent value at $399.

The Galaxy S25 FE, on the other hand, is expected to deliver a flagship-grade experience for less than $700. With a much faster chip, a superior camera system, wireless charging, and more RAM, it’s a major upgrade across the board. Not to mention that it comes with Samsung’s full AI package of features.

If your budget can stretch beyond $400, the Galaxy S25 FE should be worth the wait and the more premium price tag.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
