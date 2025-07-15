Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S23 FE: Is it finally worth upgrading your Fan Edition?

Intro





Samsung’s Fan Edition series has always been about offering flagship-level features at a lower price, and the Galaxy S23 FE hit that sweet spot in 2023. It had its excellent display, well-rounded camera system, and solid performance.









The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to bring a larger battery, faster charging, and more RAM, while refining what made the S23 FE so great. A switch to the Exynos 2400 chip could mean better sustained performance, and we're also expecting a significant jump in screen brightness.



But is that enough to justify an upgrade? In this comparison, we'll break down the expected differences in design, display, performance, camera, battery, and software, so you can decide whether the S25 FE is worth the wait, or if the S23 FE still holds its ground.





Galaxy S25 FE vs Galaxy S23 FE expected differences:

*rumored/expected

Design and Size

Refined edges and a lighter touch





From the outside, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to closely follow Samsung’s updated design language, but with a thinner and lighter build compared to the S23 FE. The S23 FE had a slightly smaller footprint, but it also had a much smaller display than what we expect to see on the S25 FE.





The S23 FE also weighed around 209 grams, and featured sharp edges that some users found uncomfortable. The S25 FE is rumored to slim down to 7.4mm in thickness and 190 grams in weight, which should significantly improve ergonomics.



Materials are expected to remain high-end. The S23 FE used Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides, while the S25 FE is expected to match the Gorilla Glass Victus+ and aluminum frame combo seen on the S24 FE. Both phones are IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.





*rumored/expected





The S23 FE came in vibrant finishes like Purple, Mint, and Cream. Color options for the S25 FE haven’t been confirmed yet, but we expect a similar variety. And as usual, we don't expect the new model to have a charger in the box — just like the S23 FE.





Display Differences





Samsung’s Fan Edition phones are known for having great screens, and the S23 FE nailed it with a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel, HDR10+ support, and 120Hz refresh rate. But the S25 FE will inherit the larger 6.7-inch display from last year's model, and it will get a huge jump in peak brightness — from 1450 nits on the S23 FE to 2600 nits on the S25 FE.





*rumored/expected





In our review, the S23 FE’s display impressed us with its color accuracy and contrast, though it fell a bit short in peak brightness compared to its S23 siblings. The S25 FE could improve outdoor visibility significantly, especially in harsh sunlight.



Biometrics remain unchanged: both phones offer a fast in-display fingerprint scanner and a basic face unlock system for convenience (but not for security-critical use).





Performance and Software

Only Exynos in 2025





Galaxy S23 FE shipped with either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200, depending on the region. In our testing, the Exynos version delivered solid day-to-day performance, though it lagged behind the S23 flagship series in benchmarks. Gaming and multitasking were generally smooth, but thermal throttling could occur under extended load.



The S25 FE, on the other hand, is expected to debut with the Exynos 2400 — the same chip found in the Theshipped with either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200, depending on the region. In our testing, the Exynos version delivered solid day-to-day performance, though it lagged behind the S23 flagship series in benchmarks. Gaming and multitasking were generally smooth, but thermal throttling could occur under extended load.The S25 FE, on the other hand, is expected to debut with the Exynos 2400 — the same chip found in the Galaxy S24 series, offering improved sustained performance and better efficiency. RAM is also expected to increase from 8 GB to 12 GB.





*rumored/expected









Expect The S25 FE will likely ship with Android 16 and One UI 7 , and benefit from Samsung’s new 7-year software support policy. That’s a step up from the S23 FE, which launched with Android 13 and is only guaranteed four OS updates.Expect Galaxy AI on both phones, but a more refined experience on the S25 FE. While the S23 FE handles AI tasks like object erasing and edit suggestions well, features like Note Assist and Generative Edit may work better — or faster — with the newer hardware.





Camera

No hardware changes, but processing could matter





Samsung is expected to reuse the same camera system on the S25 FE as it did on the S23 FE. That means a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide, and an 8 MP 3x telephoto lens. Only the selfie camera will be upgraded from 10 MP to 12 MP.



*rumored/expected





That may sound underwhelming, but the S23 FE already had one of the best camera systems in its price range. In our review, we praised the main camera’s daylight and low-light performance, while the telephoto lens delivered surprisingly good results at 3x zoom. The ultra-wide camera was decent, though some HDR inconsistencies were noticeable.



Video quality was generally good, especially from the main camera, but secondary sensors struggled in low-light footage. Stabilization and transitions were smooth, however, and should carry over to the S25 FE.



If Samsung improves processing — particularly HDR and skin tones — the S25 FE could squeeze more quality from the same sensors.





Battery Life and Charging

Bigger battery, much faster charging





The Galaxy S23 FE came with a 4,500 mAh battery, which delivered great results in our tests: over 16 hours of web browsing, 8 hours of video playback, and nearly 9 hours of gaming. However, charging was limited to 25W wired and 15W wireless, with a full charge taking a little over an hour.



The S25 FE is expected to raise battery capacity to 4,900 mAh and support 45W wired charging. That would put it much closer to the S25+ in terms of battery capacity and charging speed, and could cut charging times significantly.





*rumored/expected





Wireless charging support remains unchanged between the two. But given the larger battery, the S25 FE will probably take more time to charge wirelessly.





Specs Comparison









*rumored/expected





Summary





The Galaxy S25 FE doesn’t radically reinvent the Fan Edition series, but it refines it in meaningful ways. The jump to a brighter display, more efficient and poweful processor, bigger battery, and faster charging should all add up to a smoother daily experience. And with 12 GB of RAM and seven years of software support, the S25 FE feels more future-proof.



That said, the Galaxy S23 FE still holds its own. It shares the same great camera hardware, smooth display, and flagship-grade build quality. Not to mention that you can probably find it at an excellent price right now — be it refurbished or second hand.



If you already own the S23 FE, you likely don’t need to upgrade unless the battery and performance boosts matter to you. But if you’re buying new, the S25 FE looks like the smarter long-term choice — assuming Samsung keeps the price between $600-$700.



Stay tuned for our full tests and final verdict once we get the Galaxy S25 FE in hand.



